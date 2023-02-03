Sarah Michelle Gellar wants justice for the “steamy” kiss she shared with Linda Cardellini as Daphne and Velma in the 2002 Scooby-Doo movie.

“There was an actual kiss between Daphne and Velma that got cut,” Gellar said on Watch What Happens: Live! with Andy Cohen on Thursday.

A “Steamy” Kiss

Gellar, who played Daphne, called the kiss with Cardellini’s Velma “steamy.”

“There was a steamy — I mean, I said it was steamy, but they [the studio] probably didn’t think it was, hence it was cut,” she said.

“There was a steamy kiss?” Andy Cohen asked.

“Yes. It got cut,” Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed. “I feel like the world wants to see it. I don’t know where it is.”

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star also remembered another LGBTQ element of the original script that was cut, too.

“There was a great line too that I’ll never forget,” she said. “We were having a fight, Daphne and Fred, and then I yell at him, ‘And that ascot makes you look gay!’ And I slam the door and they cut that, too.”

That joke on Fred — played by her now-husband Freddie Prinze Jr. — was actually “the reason I actually signed onto the movie,” Sarah Michelle Gellar said.

“It’s something everyone’s thought for a long time!” she added. “There’s always been an implication about Fred being interested in both parties. It all got cut.”

James Gunn Original Plan for Velma

In a since-deleted tweet from 2020, James Gunn, who wrote the screenplay, confirmed that in the original script he wrote, Velma was queer.

“In 2001, Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script,” Gunn wrote at the time. “But the studio just kept watering it down and watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) and finally having a boyfriend (the sequel),” the since-deleted tweet said, according to Variety.

Now, the beloved Scooby-Doo character Velma is finally getting to be canonically lesbian in the new Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo! animated movie as well as in the HBO Max series Velma.

Directed by Raja Gosnell, the 2002 Scooby-Doo movie’s cast also included Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, as well as Isla Fisher, Rowan Atkinson, and Neil Fanning.

You can watch Gellar’s full interview alongside Rosie Perez on Watch What Happens: Live! above.

Main Image: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini, Matthew Lillard and Freddie Prinze Jr. in Scooby-Doo (2002) Photo Credit: Warner Bros.