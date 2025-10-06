The Santa Fe International Film Festival will open with Netflix’s Frankenstein, from Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro, and close with James Vanderbilt’s Nuremberg. The festival will also honor beloved actor Edward James Olmos with its lifetime achievement award, the SFIFF announced.

Other highlights of the Oscar-qualifying festival, to be held October 16–20, include a Spotlight Selection screening of Academy Award-nominee Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, starring Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, and Elle Fanning. The Centerpiece Selection is Steal This Story, Please!, directed by Academy Award nominees Carl Deal and Tia Lessin, who together with journalist and filmmaker Amy Goodman examine authorship and ownership.

Nuremberg, the Closing Night Selection, stars Russell Crowe, Rami Malek, Michael Shannon, and Colin Firth, and dramatizes one of history’s most consequential trials.

“Cinema is essential. We are honored to present so many of the most exciting films of the year by some of the world’s top directors. This program will dazzle and delight a sophisticated film audience here in Santa Fe,” said Jacques Paisner, Santa Fe International Film Festival’s Artistic Director.

Santa Fe International Film Festival Lineup Includes Global Cinema, Cinematic Daring

The Santa Fe International Film Festival is one of MovieMaker’s 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee, and Santa Fe itself is the top Smaller City on our list of the Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker.



The 2025 program also features many more new works by some of the world’s most celebrated filmmakers. The lineup includes Bradley Cooper’s Is This Thing On?, Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt, Paolo Sorrentino’s La Grazia, and Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon and Nouvelle Vague.

The lineup also includes Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, Nia DaCosta’s Hedda, Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident, Kleber Mendonça Filho’s The Secret Agent, and Clint Bentley’s Train Dreams.

The world cinema lineup includes Ugo Bienvenu’s Arco, Dolores Fonzi’s Belén, Robb Moss’s The Bend in the River, Bi Gan’s Resurrection, Lav Diaz’s Magellan, and Radu Jude’s Kontinental ’25.

SFIFF will also feature such daring films as Christian Petzold’s Miroirs No 3, Ira Sachs’ Peter

Hujar’s Day, Oliver Laxe’s Sirât, Sergei Loznitsa’s Two Prosecutors, and Hlynur Pálmason’s The

Love That Remains.

The full list of films, and ticketing information, can be found at the festival’s website.

Main image: The Santa Fe International Film Festival, courtesy of SFIFF.