The Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced an A-List lineup for its 40th edition including Angelina Jolie, Ralph Fiennes, Zoe Saldaña, Kieran Culkin and Timothée Chalamet, as well as a plan to match donations for Los Angeles fire relief up to $100,000.

The festival, one of MovieMaker‘s 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee, runs this year from February 4 to 15, and will include 33 world premieres and 74 U.S. premieres.

About 90 miles north of Los Angeles, the festival on California’s Central Coast is an essential stop on Oscar campaign tours because of its perfect timing between nominations announcements and the Oscars ceremony. But the festival said it considered pausing its plans because of the fires.

“As the tragic events in our sister city of Los Angeles were unfolding, we debated about moving forward with SBIFF,” festival director Roger Durling said in a statement. “Film has always been a conduit for comfort and renewal, and film festivals play a vital role in fostering a sense of connection.”

He continued: “Festivals build community, and create an outlet for the process of feelings. In light of this, it became clear that we must move forward with our 40th edition. The twelve days of the festival will be dedicated to the City of Angels, and we will put in place an initiative during it to raise funds for LA in partnership with Direct Relief.”

All donations to this effort will be doubled, “through the generosity of a $100,000 matching grant,” to Los Angeles fire relief, the festival said.

“This year’s lineup, featuring films from Peru to Kazakhstan, showcases a diverse range of globally relevant themes, from thought-provoking explorations of social justice to pressing environmental challenges. We are confident that these films—a record number of which were made by women—will be loved by audiences as much as they are by our programming team,” said Claudia Puig, programming director of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2025 Details

Emma Stone presents Mark Ruffalo with the American Riviera Award during the 39th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on February 11, 2024 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for SBIFF) – Credit: C/O

The festival will open February 4 with the U.S. Premiere of writer-director Laura Piani’s film Jane Austen Wrecked My Life, with Piani attending. The festival will end with the U.S. premiere of A Missing Part, written and directed by Guillaume Senez, who will also attend in person.

The full list of films is on the Santa Barbara International Film Festival website.

Jurors include Estrella Araiza (Guadalajara International Film Festival managing director), Max Barbakow (Palm Springs filmmaker), Academy Award nominee Moses Bwayo (Bobi’s Wine: The People’s President), Andres Castillo (Miami International Film Festival managing director and senior programmer), Jeff Christian (Echo Chamber filmmaker), actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Academy Award winner Margaret Lazarus (Defending Our Lives director), actor Jena Malone, Academy Award nominee Gregory Nava, and Academy Award nominee Shawn Patterson. The award-winning films will be announced at a ceremony hosted by El Encanto, a Belmont Hotel.

The festival’s star-studded tributes this year will include a slew of award contenders. The tributes, all of which will be held at the historic Arlington Theater, include, per the festival:

Maltin Modern Master Award honoring Angelina Jolie – Wednesday, February 5 at 8:00pm. Moderated by Leonard Maltin.

– Wednesday, February 5 at 8:00pm. Moderated by Leonard Maltin. Outstanding Performer of the Year Award honoring Ralph Fiennes -Thursday, February 6 at 8:00pm. Moderated by Scott Feinberg.

-Thursday, February 6 at 8:00pm. Moderated by Scott Feinberg. American Riviera Award presented by Lexus honoring Zoe Saldaña – Friday, February 7 at 8:00pm. Moderated by Anne Thompson.

– Friday, February 7 at 8:00pm. Moderated by Anne Thompson. Variety Artisans Award – Saturday, February 8 at 8:00pm. Honorees to be announced. Moderated by Jazz Tangcay.

Virtuosos Award presented by Manitou Fund honoring Kieran Culkin [A REAL PAIN], Harris Dickinson [BABYGIRL], Karla Sofía Gascón [EMILIA PÉREZ], Selena Gomez [EMILIA PÉREZ], Ariana Grande [WICKED], Clarence Maclin [SING SING], Mikey Madison [ANORA], and John Magaro [SEPTEMBER 5] – Sunday, February 9 at 8:00pm. Moderated by Dave Karger.

– Sunday, February 9 at 8:00pm. Moderated by Dave Karger. Arlington Artist of the Year Award presented by FIJI Water honoring Timothée Chalamet – Tuesday, February 11 at 8:00pm. Moderator to be announced.

– Tuesday, February 11 at 8:00pm. Moderator to be announced. Cinema Vanguard Award honoring Adrien Brody and Guy Pearce – Thursday, February 13 at 8:00pm. Moderated by Pete Hammond.

– Thursday, February 13 at 8:00pm. Moderated by Pete Hammond. Montecito Award presented by Manitou Fund honoring Colman Domingo – Friday, February 14 at 8:00pm. Moderated by Roger Durling.

– Friday, February 14 at 8:00pm. Moderated by Roger Durling. Outstanding Directors of the Year Award – Date and Honorees to be announced. Moderated by Scott Feinberg.

Main image: Queen Victoria Ortega, Claudia Sanchez and Levin Fetzer speak at the screening of Transmexico durning the 39th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 16, 2024 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for SBIFF).