Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan play a pair of college friends who embark on a summer full of extravagance and confusion in the trailer for Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn.

Out in select theaters on Nov. 24 and later streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Saltburn is written and directed by Fennell, following up her feature directorial debut, Promising Young Woman, which won her an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Who’s Who in Saltburn

In Saltburn, Keoghan plays Oliver Quick, an Oxford student struggling to find his place at the university. Elordi plays Felix Catton, his charming and aristocratic friend who invites Oliver to his family’s sprawling Saltburn estate over the summer.

“Lots of people get lost in Saltburn,” someone tells Oliver in the teaser trailer.

The beginning of the teaser finds Oliver awkwardly admitting that his tuxedo is a rental as he prepares to enter a party alongside Farleigh (Archie Medekwe).

Also Read: Barbenheimer Strategy: Why You Must See Oppenheimer Before Barbie

“Do you think you’ll go home?” Felix asks Oliver.

“Honestly? Home doesn’t mean the same for me as it does for you, Felix.”

“Well, why don’t you come home with me? Come to Saltburn,” Felix replies.

There, Oliver meets the other members of the Catton household, including Rosamund Pike, who tells him, “Oliver, I have a complete and utter horror of ugliness, ever since I was very young. I don’t know why.”

“Maybe because you’re a terrible person,” Felix answers.

As the summer gives way to lavish parties and maze-like moments inside the sprawling Saltburn estate, Felix appears to question whether he belongs among the Cattons.

“I can honestly say that these last few months have been the happiest of my life,” Oliver says.

But there also appears to be a fair amount of pain for Oliver lurking behind those gilded walls.

Saltburn also stars Carrie Mulligan (Promising Young Woman, The Great Gatsby), Richard E. Grant (Girls, Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Lolly Adefope, Paul Rhys, Sadie Soverall, Pierre Bergman, Michelle Thomas, Gabriel Bisset-Smith, Millie Kent, and Aleah Aberdeen.

Saltburn is produced by Margot Robbie and Josey McNamara through their Lucky Chap Entertainment banner, which also produced Promising Young Woman.

Fennell also played Midge in Barbie alongside Robbie through Lucky Chap, and is known for playing young Camilla Parker-Bowles on The Crown and Elsa in The Danish Girl.

Watch the teaser trailer for Saltburn above.

Main Image: Jacob Elordi in Saltburn courtesy of Amazon Studios.