Roadmap Writers has announced a new LGBTQ+ Pitch Fellowship to elevate queer voices and connect queer storytellers and industry professionals.

The initiative gives LGBTQ+ creatives the opportunity to submit a three-minute recorded pitch, a one-page personal essay, and the first 25 pages of their script to be considered for exclusive virtual pitch roundtables with queer executives in the last week of June.

“At a time when audiences are craving more authentic representation, queer creatives continue to bring some of the most vital, emotionally honest, and culturally important perspectives to the entertainment industry,” Roadmap Writers said in the announcement.

“There is still a strong need for stories that move beyond stereotypes and reflect the complexity, joy, challenges, and humanity of LGBTQ+ experiences. By pairing writers with queer executives who understand the importance of authentic representation, Roadmap Writers hopes to foster stronger creative partnerships and help bring more inclusive storytelling to the screen.”

Registration is now open and closes June 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Entrants must submit within 48 hours of registration, and there is a $35 application fee. The winners will be announced June 18. More details are here.

The five winners will pitch during the week of June 22 to queer executives from Amazon, ABC, Gersh, These Pictures, Circle Management, Buchwald Agency, and more. They will also have opportunities to pitch to working queer writers.

Founded a decade ago by Joey Tuccio and Dorian Connelley, Roadmap Writers is a Los Angeles.-based screenwriting education and training platform that seeks to give writers a guided path to film and TV success. It offers online classes led by executives, managers, agents, producers, writers, and other industry professionals to help writers improve their skills and expand their networks.

The company says it has helped more than 500 writers sign with representation to date, including with Kaplan/Perrone, Echo Lake, Good Fear, Anonymous Content, 3 Arts, Artists First, Industry Entertainment, Fourth Wall Management, CAA and more. Participants have gone on to projects including Paramount +’s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Amazon’s Reacher and We Were Liars, Netflix’s Fubar, CW’s The Flash, and Fox’s The Resident.

“This initiative reflects Roadmap Writers’ ongoing commitment to supporting diverse voices and helping emerging talent break into the industry,” the Roadmap Writers announcement continues. “The LGBTQ+ Pitch Fellowship is not just about one week of pitches; it’s about creating opportunities, building community, and helping queer creatives gain visibility in an industry where representation behind the scenes matters just as much as representation onscreen. Through programs like this, Roadmap Writers aims to champion the next generation of LGBTQ+ storytellers and help shape a more inclusive future for film and television.”