Reese Witherspoon recapped the plot of her 2010 movie How Do You Know? for all of her fellow passengers on a commercial flight one time when the in-flight entertainment stopped working.

The actress told this story when she recently appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

On that particular flight, which Witherspoon said was very long, How Do You Know was the only movie option for everyone on board. Suddenly, the movie stopped working — so she decided to take matters into her own hands.

“Probably, maybe 10 minutes into the in-flight movie, it cut out, and the clip broke or the tape broke or something,” Witherspoon said. “Everybody started looking at me.”

“I went to the front of the plane and I got on the microphone… I was like, ‘Hi, guys. I don’t think the movie’s coming back, so I’m just gonna walk you, beat by beat, [through] what happened,’” she said, which drew a big laugh from the studio audience.

Reese Witherspoon Recapped the Whole Movie

Then Reese Witherspoon recapped the entire movie for everyone to make up for the fact that they couldn’t finish watching it.

“So, first of all, I’m going out with Owen Wilson. It’s not going well. And he’s a professional baseball player, and you know that’s gonna go south,” she said. “So, I have this crazy great date with Paul Rudd, but his dad is asking him to go to jail for him because he’s committed a crime. Guys, I don’t know what’s gonna happen! Am I gonna go with Owen Wilson? Am I gonna go with Paul Rudd? What’s gonna happen? And they were like, ‘Yes!’”

The whole thing was a positive experience for the actress.

“It was actually so fun and funny to like, get to tell people the entire plot of my movie in three minutes,” she said.

How Do You Know? stars Witherspoon as Lisa, a former softball player who gets cut from her team at age 31 and has to reevaluate her entire life. That’s when she meets Wilson’s character Matty, a professional player — and not just of baseball. Lisa falls into a love triangle when she goes on a blind date with Rudd’s character George, whose father (Jack Nicholson) is trying to convince him to take the fall for his stock fraud and go to prison.

Watch the full clip of Witherspoon’s Seth Meyers interview below.

Main Image: Reese Witherspoon and Owen Wilson in How Do You Know? Photo by David James courtesy of Columbia TriStar Marketing Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.