Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks and her husband/producer Max Handelman confirmed that they did make some changes to Ray Liotta’s rather gory final scene in the movie after he died last May.

The Goodfellas, Field of Dreams, and The Many Saints of Newark actor died in his sleep in May 2022 at the age of 67. Cocaine Bear was filmed the previous year during the summer of 2021 and is currently in theaters.

Banks and Handelman say they were keenly aware of how the context of Liotta’s character’s final scene in Cocaine Bear — which, spoiler alert, involves being disemboweled and mauled — might be viewed in a different light after his death. In the film, Liotta plays Syd, a drug kingpin who is on the hook for all that missing cocaine that’s been eaten by the bear.

“We were mindful of the goriness of that scene before we even shot it, and after the events that happened, we did reel it in,” Handelman told MovieMaker.

“He bought fully into the entire disembowelment and goriness of it, so his performance was tied to that reality. So you don’t want to change the reality too much in post because it just doesn’t fit his performance, but we didn’t want it to feel exploitative or unnecessary. And so we did modify it a bit.”

Also Read: Cocaine Bear Producer Max Handelman and Director Elizabeth Banks Remember Working With Ray Liotta: ‘It Was Surreal’

Banks also said that they were very careful to make sure Liotta’s final performance in the movie felt right given the context of the scene. She also confirmed that Liotta was all-in on the tone of said scene when he performed it.

“It was really difficult because of course, it’s the performance that he gave and he did it all, like I say, joyfully. We did pull back on some of it for sure,” Banks says.

“So at a certain point, it was all about the calibration of it, right? Like, let’s make sure that he really was the villain that deserved what he got by the end, which is what he and I spoke about in terms of the film — him thinking he’s a good guy, but he wants that golden chalice, right? We talked about the end of Raiders of the Lost Ark, and how… if you just want the glory, then your hubris is going to get the best of you.”

Cocaine Bear is now playing in theaters.

Main Image: (from left) Eddie (Alden Ehrenreich) and Syd (Ray Liotta) in Cocaine Bear, directed by Elizabeth Banks. Courtesy of Universal Studios.