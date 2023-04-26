Rainn Wilson has a perfect pitch for a pandemic-themed episode of The Office, and it involves his character Dwight Schrute kidnapping his co-workers in order to force them to stop working from home.

“It would’ve been so much fun to film The Office during the pandemic. If we had pandemic episodes, that would’ve been amazing,” Wilson said on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday. “The Office writers were so great — they would’ve been able to spin that in some beautiful ways.”

His idea for a late-pandemic episode in that arch would involve corporate’s conundrum of how to convince all the Dunder Mifflin employees to return to the office after working from home for so long.

Here’s What Rainn Wilson Envisions for a Pandemic Episode of The Office Starring Dwight Schrute

“I think it would be: He gets the call from corporate to get everyone back in the office and everyone is resistant,” Wilson said. “So, one at a time, Dwight has to kidnap every Office cast member and bring them into Dunder Mifflin in some kind of obscure and somewhat inappropriate way.”

Watch Wilson explain his idea on The Drew Barrymore Show below.

Wilson previously said on an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2020 that he thought Dwight would be hilarious to watch during the pandemic.

“Dwight during a pandemic would be fantastic,” Wilson told Corden, according to Entertainment Weekly. “But Dwight, oh my God. You’ve got so much going on right now… You’ve got Dwight fighting the pandemic. You’ve got Dwight building his own vaccine, his own antibodies. Maybe doing secret tests on people in the office.”

Main Image: A still of Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute on The Office. Photo Credit: NBC