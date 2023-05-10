A new docuseries about Cleopatra from executive producer Jada Pinkett Smith discusses several surprising facts about the last pharaoh of ancient Egypt.

For example, did you know that Cleopatra had to marry both of her younger brothers at different times? Yes, it’s true — and the reason may shock you.

Born in 69 B.C., Cleopatra ruled Egypt from 51 B.C. until her death in 30 B.C. During her lifetime, she accomplished many great things, not all of which we’ll be able to cover here — but we’ve gathered some of the most interesting facts about her life below.

Read on to find out the 7 most surprising takeaways we got from watching Queen Cleopatra, now streaming on Netflix.