The Provincetown Film Festival has released its full lineup for its 25th annual festival in 2023, and the honorees for this year include Billy Porter, Megan Stalter, Julio Torres, and Bruce LaBruce.

Bruce LaBruce, the writer-director behind Saint-Narcisse and Gerontophilia will be named 2023’s Filmmaker on the Edge. Currently working on an art/porn experimental film called THE VISITOR for the a/political gallery in London, LaBruce will be in attendance at the festival in Provincetown, Mass. to receive the award and have a conversation with resident artist John Waters (Pink Flamingos, Cry Baby).

“If anybody deserves the Filmmaker on Edge Award, it’s this year’s honoree Bruce LaBruce,” Waters said. “He’s been pushing the limits of gay correctness, punk attitude, and political mayhem for about forty years and has somehow managed to keep his celluloid troublemaking spirit intact both above and below the limits of underground and commercial filmmaking. Filth followers everywhere – we honor you, Bruce LaBruce.”

Billy Porter, the Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award-winning actor, singer, director, writer and producer of Pose and Kinky Boots will receive this year’s Excellence in Acting Award in conversation with film scholar and critic B. Ruby Rich. He also has a movie in the festival: Our Son starring Luke Evans. The film follows a couple navigating custody of their son through their divorce. It will screen in Provincetown on June 16 at Town Hall.

“Billy Porter is a boundary-breaking talent,” said Anne Hubbell, the executive director of the Provincetown Film Festival. “Whether on the screen or on stage, Billy’s performances captivate and stay with you. We’re so thrilled to honor him and share his new film Our Son with audiences.”

Julio Torres (Problemista, Los Espookys) and writer, actress, and comedian Megan Stalter (Cora Bora, Hacks) will both be in attendance to receive the festival’s Next Wave Award.

Torres’ feature directorial debut, Problemista, which he also wrote, produced, and starred in, will screen as a Spotlight Selection at the festival.

Stalter, who appears in the film, will also present the opening night film, Cora Bora, which she also stars in. Directed by Hannah Pearl Utt and written by Rhianon Jones, CORA BORA follows the story of Cora, a messy millennial and struggling musician. When she goes home to Portland to win her girlfriend back, Cora realizes there’s a lot more than her love life that needs salvaging.

“The fresh, unparalleled artistry of Julio Torres and Megan Stalter embodies the spirit and energy of our Next Wave Award,” said Provincetown Film Festival director of programming, Andrew Peterson. “We are so thrilled to share their innovative talents and films with the Provincetown Film Festival audience this year.”

The closing night film will be Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman’s Theater Camp, which tells the story of staff members at an upstate New York theater camp who must band together when their beloved founder falls into a coma.

“In celebrating 25 years of PIFF, we are beyond excited to present a fantastic slate of over 100 films that include wildly talented first-time filmmakers, BIPOC and LGBTQIA voices, and our longstanding commitment to gender parity,” said Provincetown Film Festival Artistic Director Lisa Viola. “Opening the festival with the new queer comedy Cora Bora from PIFF alum Hannah Pearl Utt, and featuring a breakout performance from Megan Stalter, we are thrilled to share this milestone with both the filmmakers and our filmgoing community together in Provincetown.”

The festival will take place from June 14-18, 2023. Find more information about tickets here.

See the Full 2023 Provincetown Film Festival Lineup

OPENING NIGHT

CORA BORA – directed by Hannah Pearl Utt

CLOSING NIGHT

THEATER CAMP – directed by Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman

SPOTLIGHT SELECTIONS

MUTT – directed by Vuk Lungulov-Klotz

TAYLOR MAC’S 24-DECADE HISTORY OF POPULAR MUSIC – directed by Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman

PROBLEMISTA – directed by Julio Torres

NARRATIVE FEATURES

ART THIEF – directed by Arthur Egeli

AUGUST AT TWENTY-TWO – directed by Sophia Castuera

BIG BOYS – directed by Corey Sherman

BLUE JEAN – directed by Georgia Oakley

EARTH MAMA – directed by Savanah Leaf

EGOIST – directed by Daishi Matsunaga

FAIRYLAND – directed by Andrew Durham

HANGDOG – directed by Matt Cascella

JOY RIDE – directed by Adele Lim

THE LESSON – directed by Alice Troughton

A LITTLE PRAYER – directed by Angus MacLachlan

MAMACRUZ – directed by Patricia Ortega

OUR SON – directed by Bill Oliver

PASSAGES – directed by Ira Sachs

PLAYLAND – directed by Georden West

THE POD GENERATION – directed by Sophie Barthes

ROTTING IN THE SUN – directed by Sebastián Silva

SCRAPPER – directed by Charlotte Regan

SUMMER SOLSTICE – directed by Noah Schamus

WILL-O’-THE-WISP – directed by João Pedro Rodrigues

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

AFTER THE BITE – directed by Ivy Meeropol

BOSTON SCHOOL BATTLE – directed by Sharon Grimberg, Cyndee Readdean

CHASING CHASING AMY – directed by Sav Rodgers

THE DEEPEST BREATH – directed by Laura McGann

DESPERATE SOULS, DARK CITY AND THE LEGEND OF MIDNIGHT COWBOY – directed by Nancy Buirski

THE DISAPPEARANCE OF SHERE HITE – directed by Nicole Newnham

HIDDEN MASTER: THE LEGACY OF GEORGE PLATT LYNES – directed by Sam Shahid

IN THE WHALE – directed by David Abel

INVISIBLE BEAUTY – directed by Bethann Hardison, Frédéric Tcheng

IT’S BASIC – directed by Marc Levin

IT’S ONLY LIFE AFTER ALL – directed by Alexandria Bombach

KOKOMO CITY – directed by D. Smith

LAKOTA NATION VS. UNITED STATES – directed by Jesse Short Bull, Laura Tomaselli

QUEENDOM – directed by Agniia Galdanova

ROCK HUDSON: ALL THAT HEAVEN ALLOWED – directed by Stephen Kijak

THE SPACE RACE – directed by Lisa Cortés, Diego Hurtado de Mendoza

THE STROLL – directed by Kristen Lovell, Zackary Drucker

SUNDAY BEST – directed by Sacha Jenkins

ᏓᏗᏬᏂᏏ (WE WILL SPEAK) – directed by Schon Duncan, Michael McDermit

WHO I AM NOT – directed by Tünde Skovrán

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

John Waters Presents: ANTICHRIST – directed by Lars von Trier

I AM A TOWN – directed by Mischa Richter

NEVER LET HIM GO (episodic series) – directed by Jeff Dupre, Jacob Hickey

SHORT FILMS

NARRATIVE SHORTS

A REAL ONE – directed by McKenzie Chinn

AFTER CLOSING – directed by Carley Byers

BI THE WAY – directed by Amir Ovadia Steklov

BREAKUP TEXT – directed by Elizabeth Baudouin

CAMPFIRE – directed by Austin Lee Bunn

CUXBALL – directed by Dave Paige

EVERY OTHER KID – directed by Patrick Godino

FAMILY AFFAIR – directed by Julio Dowansigh

FANATIC – directed by Taran Killam

GORKA – directed by Joe Weiland

HONEY TO THE MOON – directed by Rob Woodcox, Eduardo Cifuentes

INCOMPLETE – directed by Sasha Korbut

INSTA GAY – directed by Simon Paluck

KNOW YOU TWICE – directed by Andrew Chan Gladstone

MOLES – directed by Vanja Victor Kabir Tognola

MOTHERLAND – directed by Christina Yoon

MY DEAR BOY – directed by Leaf Lieber

READ’EM AND WEEP – directed by Jeffery Hoyt

REST – directed by Joan Cassin

SAFE AS HOUSES – directed by Mia Mullarkey

SAFE WORD – directed by Christopher Cunetto

SWIPE NYC – directed by Sue Zarco Kramer

THE DALLES – directed by Angalis Field

THE PRINCIPAL’S ASSEMBLY – directed by Jordan Ancel

THIRSTYGIRL – directed by Alexandra Qin

TO MY NEXT LOVER – directed by Kieran Charnock

TOE TAG – directed by Jordon Bolden

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

A CALL TO ACTION: THE FREEDOM BUDGET OF 1966 – directed by Jenny Alexander

AMERICAN SANTA – directed by Avi Zev Weider

DAUGHTER OF RUBENS – directed by Sarah Hachey

EMPRESS NICOLE THE GREAT – directed by Dara Bratt

FOOT PRINT SHOP – directed by Gina Kamentsky

GRASS-FED CAPITALISM – DEF-SSARG MSILATIPAC – directed by Jay Critchley

GUERRILLA HABEAS – directed by Betsy Hershey, Emma Wall

HELEN PASHGIAN : VISIBLE INVISIBLE – directed by Anika Kan Grevstad

I (HEART) JACK LALANNE: A CARTOON MEMOIR – directed by LeAnn Erickson

JACK AND SAM – directed by Jordan Matthew Horowitz

LESBIANS ON THE LOOSE – directed by Steph Jowett, Tilly Robba

MNM – directed by Twiggy Pucci Garçon

PAINTING TIME … AND THE TOWN – directed by Lise Balk King

PARKER – directed by Catherine Hoffman, Sharon Liese

PROJECTIONIST – directed by Deniz Akyurek, Noah Matalon

RESTORING AN ICON: TOM TOWNSEND AND CIRRUS – directed by Durier Ryan

THE SCRIPT – directed by Brit Fryer, Noah Schamus

ANIMATED SHORTS

AIKĀNE – directed by Daniel Sousa, Dean Hamer, Joe Wilson

BLUEBERRY – directed by Stephanie Glover

BREATHE – directed by Loi Huynh, Jordan Waterworth

MY DEAR MR. WHITMAN – directed by Jeremiah Dickey

REGULAR RABBIT – directed by Eoin Duffy

Y – directed by Matea Kovač

Main Image: Julio Torres and Tilda Swinton in Problemista courtesy of Provincetown Film Festival