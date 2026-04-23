Mistake, a drama about an intersex birth, and Zoe, a romantic comedy bout a woman who gets a magical chance to live three different lives, were among the top winners at the 20th Poppy Jasper International Film Festival.

Mistake, written and directed by Honey Lauren, won best drama feature. Zoe, written by Emanuela Galliussi and directed by Galliussi and Dean Matthew Ronalds, won best comedy feature. The best documentary feature winner was Bird of Four Hundred Voices, by James Hall.

In her welcoming remarks for the festival, Poppy Jasper festival director Mattie Scariot remembered when her hometown of Gilroy, one of the hosts of the festival, was a sleepy agricultural town with fewer than 10,000 people.

Today the region — nestled between Silicon Valley and Monterey Bay — is growing fast, and the festival is growing with it. Since Scariot took over the fest in 2018, it has expanded from its original home, Morgan Hill, to include nearby Hollister, San Martin, San Juan Bautista, and Gilroy, and hosted 300 features and shorts from all over the world.

MovieMaker was thrilled to be in attendance, and to see winning films like “Clean Girl” and American Comic, among many other great watches.

You can read our Poppy Jasper interview about Mistake with Lauren here, and read our other film festival coverage here.

Poppy Jasper International Film Festival 2026 Winners

Here is the full list of winners, provided by the Poppy Jasper International Film Festival:

Best College Film

We Know It Was You

Local Short:

So Cal Drama – Headbang

Nor Cal – Life Support

Local Horror:

Nor Cal – Clean Girl

So Cal – Don’t Watch This

Local Comedy:

NorCal – Bike Short

SoCal – Giving Mom the Talk

Local Feature:

NorCal – The Mother, the Menacer and Me

SoCal – American Comic

Local Documentary:

NorCal – Ben Between Africa9

SoCal – Monster Slayer

Women Directed

Comedy – Egg Timer

Drama – I Want to go to Moscow

Doc Short – Lesson’s Learned from Cotulla

Doc Feature – Window on Death Row

Feature – Honeyjoon

Animation:

Local – Hamsters

Short – Intergalactic Expansion

Comedy

Feature – Zoe

Short – Check Please

Documentary

Feature – Bird of 400 Voices

Short – Swim Sistas

Drama

Short – The Dog That Couldn’t Bark

Feature – Mistake

Horror

Short – Pearls

Comedy – Don’t Look Out

Sci-Fi:

Short: Cosmic Crusaders

Thriller:

Short – Scratch

LGBTQ

Drama – Clutter

Comedy – I Hate Helen

Feature – T

Documentary – Old Girl In A Tutu

Horror – Sleepeater

Local – So Cal – All You Need

Local – Nor Cal – Last Bite

Mexico y Tú

Nor Cal – Motos

So Cal – Unveiled

Feature – Censurada

Feature Documentary – From Here From There

Short Documentary – Lessons Learned from Cotulla

Drama – A Matter of Time

Comedy – Vampire

Horror – Magical Meats

VR –

Dolphins of the Reef

3D – The Crown with a Shadow & the Search for Self!

Filmmaking For Change – Remaining Native

Director’s Circle:

Dating Mark Silcox

Hot Mess

The Sentry

Dale

Mantel

Topspin

Man and The Mattress

The Callback

Needle and Thread

Legend of Fry Roti

Mano of the House

Cherry B



We allow our screeners who watch over 100 films to pick their top 1o.

Andrea Ureno’s Top 10 List:

Hot Mess

She Chose War

The Last Gunfight

Mistake

Horndribbles

Remaining Native

Eternal Mother

The Window on Death Row

Flowers from Beyond the Dark

Lay Lefty Down

Guillermo’s Top 10

Fireflies in the Dusk

It Happened: The Judy Tenuta Story

Dobrina

Fountain (Chawk)

Topspin

All You Need

Arman

T

Decode Me

Minus 18 Degrees Celsius

Eros Molina:

Two Sisters

Check Please

Are you a friend of Dorothy?

Earboy

Saverio

Commonality of Tyranny

The Clock

Off-License

Farewell Paris

DALE

Kare

Love Eternal

Cast Out

Birthday

Palindrome (Canada)

Over

The Confection

A Mary Can Dream

Muses

The Little Ancestor

I Want To Go To Moscow

Robyn Carillo:

The Third Child

Cast Out

Horndribbles

Till Death Do Us Part

Over

Remaining Native

The Little Ancestor

Patience (Sabali)

What the Heaven

Check Please

Main image: Honey Lauren in Mistake.