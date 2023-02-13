It’s a bird, it’s a plane… no, it’s a ship. The beloved 2022 Gerard Butler action movie Plane has officially been greenlit for a sequel, and guess what it’s called? You guessed it: Ship.

Variety was first to report the news of the sequel on Monday, detailing that the sequel will follow Mike Colter’s fugitive character Louis Gaspare — and that it will go into production later this year.

Who Else Will Be in Ship?

It’s not yet clear whether Gerard Butler will return for Ship to reprise his role as pilot Brodie Torrance. The project also hasn’t announced a director and screenwriter yet — but Plane director Jean-François Richet will be returning as an executive producer.

Plane followed Butler’s Brodie Torrance as a pilot who finds himself in the middle of a war zone when he’s forced to make an emergency landing with a commercial aircraft during a storm.

Ship will pick up where Plane left off — with Gaspare heading into the jungle on Jolo Island.

Also Read: Gerard Butler ‘Almost Killed’ Hilary Swank While Filming This Memorable P.S. I Love You Scene

Here is the synopsis for Ship, according to Variety:

“Following a high-octane showdown with the local militia on Jolo’s shores, Gaspare manages to commandeer a fishing boat and escape the Philippines. But he’s not out of the woods yet: the media circus surrounding Flight 119 has elevated his public profile, making him the subject of an international manhunt. Hoping to stay under the radar and get far away from his last known location, Gaspare hops aboard a cargo ship in East Asia that’s bound for South Africa. But as he settles in for a long voyage, the stowaway discovers that the ocean vessel is transporting more than goods — it’s also being used as a ferry for a human trafficking ring.

A strong moral code won’t allow Gaspare to simply stand by, so he once again puts his own freedom on hold. Together with the ship’s second mate, a last-minute addition to the crew who was unaware of its illicit activities, and a passenger with military experience and a bone to pick, Gaspare embarks on a mission to take down the ship’s corrupt captain, keep its innocent passengers safe, and liberate its captives.”

MadRiver Pictures, Di Bonaventura Pictures, and G-BASE Productions will all produce Ship as they did Plane.

Main Image: Mike Colter and Gerard Butler in Plane. Photo by Kenneth Rexach/Lionsgate