Here are 12 jaw-dropping Pixar jokes clearly aimed at moms and dads and grandparents, not kids.

Mia and Tia (Cars, 2006)

Mia and Tia flash their headlights in Cars. Pixar. – Credit: C/O

There’s no other way to say it: the twin Mazda Miatas who literally flash their headlights at Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) early in Cars are groupies.

When Lightning disappears, they start hanging around the awful Chick Hicks.

So they’re not only groupies, but groupies who have terrible taste.

The Toy Story Casting Couch (Toy Story 2, 1999)

A sad old prospector pulls a Weinstein maneuver. Pixar – Credit: C/O

Someone at Pixar has a thing for twins.

A “blooper reel” that ran during the end credits of Toy Story 2 was edited in the #MeToo era to remove a joke where sleazy prospector Stinky Pete (voiced by Kelsey Grammar), accosts two twin Barbies — and takes the hand of one — while promising, “Y’know, I’m sure I could get you a part in Toy Story 3.”

Barbie, of course, went on to have one of the top-grossing movies of all time. Stinky Pete, not so much.

No Bears in San Francisco (Inside Out, 2015)

The cast of Inside Out execute a joke that works on every level. Pixar – Credit: C/O

Inside Out, which follows all the emotions in a young girl’s head as her family moves to the Bay Area, features one character insisting, “There are no bears in San Francisco.”

Another character chimes in: “I saw a really hairy guy. He looked like a bear.”

Sally’s Lower Back Tattoo (Cars, 2006)

Cars makes a joke that also appears in another Owen Wilson movie released in 2005. Pixar – Credit: C/O

Lightning McQueen realizes his love interest, a Porsche Carrera named Sally, has a bit of a wild side when he sees her rear pinstriping — the car equivalent of a lower-back tattoo.

You can disagree with the notion that lower back tattoos signify anything, but the joke was common enough around the time of Cars‘ release that it also popped up in a different Owen Wilson movie, 2005’s The Wedding Crashers.

Hostile Takeover Bank (Cars, 2006)

A sophisticated joke in Cars. Pixar – Credit: C/O

Not all Pixar jokes for adults are risqué.

Cars did a cute bit of social commentary by making HTB — aka Hostile Takeover Bank — the sponsor of Lightning McQueen’s greatest rival, the previously mentioned Chick Hicks. He’s a notorious bad sport who will do anything to take over a lead. Or a bank, we guess.

This is our favorite joke in Cars — and we love Cars.

Buzz Lightyear’s Erect Wings (Toy Story 2, 1999)

A jaw-dropping joke in Toy Story 2. Pixar – Credit: C/O

Yow. When Buzz Lightyear is so, um, impressed by cowgirl Jessie’s acrobatics that his wings schwing to full attention.

This is one of those Pixar jokes so silly and well-executed that it’s impossible to get upset about.

Proctology (Cars, 2006)

Cars goes to the doc. Pixar – Credit: C/O

Cars is both a sweet kids’ movie and a gentle rumination on aging, with all that it entails.

While many kids movies enlist bathroom humor, Cars includes a very different kind of joke about bodily functions.

In one of the saddest moments in the franchise, Lightning McQueen barges in on the sheriff (Michael Wallis) as he receives the car equivalent of a trip to the proctologist, courtesy of Doc Hudson (Paul Newman).

12-Step Sharks Meeting (Finding Nemo, 2003)

A group of sharks try accept the things they cannot change in Finding Nemo. Pixar – Credit: C/O

12-step groups in the style of AA meetings are a cornerstone of dramas, from Fight Club to 28 Days.

But they don’t turn up in many kids movies, with the exception of Finding Nemo, where Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) accidentally finds her way into a movie where a group of sharks, led by Bruce (Barry Humphries) try to curb their bloodthirsty addictions.

Darkest of all, the sharks relapse during the meeting.

Laser Envy (Toy Story, 1995)

Don Rickles voices Mr. Potato Head in Toy Story. Pixar – Credit: C/O

When Woody (Tom Hanks) seems jealous of Buzz Lightyear’s superior firepower, Mr. Potato Head (Don Rickles) quips that he has “laser envy.”

See also: Pixar jokes for Freudians.

Life’s a Beach (Cars 3, 2017)

Lightning and friends on the beach. Pixar. – Credit: C/O

Lightning McQueen’s new trainer, Cruz Ramirez, makes a comment that only people who remember the old Life Alert commercials will recognize as a throwback. Cruz asks, “You’re old — what if you fall on this beach and can’t get up?”

She’s sneakily referring to the often-mocked ad where an older person comically cries out, “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!”

But the risque part of the joke is Lightning’s response: “Life’s a beach and then you drive.” Kind of sounds like an old saying, doesn’t?

Stripper Music (Turning Red, 2022)

A joke that might make parents turn red in Turning Red. Pixar – Credit: C/O

The parents in Turning Red are not fans of the boy band 4*Town.

Several tell their daughters they can’t go to the group’s concert, and Abbys says that her mom refers to 4*Town songs as “stripper music.” (She doesn’t understand what that means or see what’s wrong with it.)

We aren’t prudes, but… weird joke for a kids’ movie.

Little, Little… (Ratatouille, 2007)

Colette is puzzled in Ratatouille. Pixar

In Ratatouille, Linguine (Lou Romano) struggles to explain to his colleage, Collette (Janeane Garofalo), that a little rat named Remy gives him instructions on how to make his delicious food.

First, as he struggles with the word “rat,” she thinks he’s confessing to a rash. But he objects.

“No,” he stammers, holding his fingers about an inch apart. “I have this tiny, little, little…”

She ever so quickly glances down at his pants, before he concludes: “a tiny chef who tells me what to do!”

Credit: C/O

