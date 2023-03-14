Pauly Shore isn’t sour over the joke Jimmy Kimmel made at his expense during the 95th Oscars opening monologue on Sunday. Quite the opposite, actually!

“I don’t know if you guys saw the @TheAcademy Awards last night, but @jimmykimmel poked fun at me in the monologue. I loved it,” Shore tweeted.

If you missed it, Kimmel joked that two actors from the 1992 movie Encino Man were nominated for Oscars: Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan. Both men ultimately took home the awards in their categories — best actor for Fraser’s performance in The Whale and best-supporting actor for Quan’s performance in best picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once.

“Two actors from Encino Man are nominated for Oscars,” Kimmel said. “What an incredible night it must be for the two of you, and what a very difficult night for Pauly Shore. Maybe it’s time to reboot Bio-Dome,” Kimmel joked, referring to the 1996 slapstick comedy film starring Shore and Stephen Baldwin.

Pauly Shore was okay with Kimmel’s remark, though. Mostly, he was just really happy to see his Encino Man co-stars getting their due. Shore played Stoney Brown in the Les Mayfield film, in which Sean Astin also starred as Dave Morgan. Fraser played Link and Ke Huy Quan played Kim.

Pauly Shore is just happy for his Encino Man co-stars

“But what I REALLY loved is that my old buddies from back in the day, Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan, took home the Oscars!” Shore added in the tweet. “Never quit on your dreams.”

But in an exclusive interview with Page Six, Shore said that sometimes, life in the spotlight can be tough.

“We love to hate people when they’re on top. People wanted to smash me down and they did,” Shore told Page Six. “I was always nice to everyone, always cool, I put my heart into my all my films.

Of being a celebrity, he added: “You’re buying and selling a human being. Human beings have feelings, it’s not like selling real estate.”

Pauly Shore is known for Son in Law, Workaholics, and Pauly Shore Is Dead. He got his start doing standup comedy as a teenager and became an MTV video jockey before starring in Encino Man.

Now, he’s hoping for a comeback like Fraser and Quan have had.

“I do truly miss acting and I miss being on set … hopefully it happens … it’s about just dreaming and hoping,” he told Page Six. “People are always like, ‘We want you back!’”

Quan waited decades for his time to shine. Before Everything Everywhere All at Once, he hadn’t had a role in 25 years.

“Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine,” the 51-year-old actor said during his Oscar acceptance speech on Sunday to an audience that included Steven Spielberg, who cast him as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom back in 1984.

“To all of you out there: Please keep your dreams alive.”

Fraser was also extremely grateful to be recognized after spending several years out of the limelight.

“I started in this business 30 years ago and things — they didn’t come easily to me, but there was a facility that I didn’t appreciate at the time, until it stopped,” Fraser said in his acceptance speech.

“And I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgment, because it couldn’t be done without my cast. It’s been like I’ve been on a diving expedition at the bottom of the ocean, and the air on the line to the surface is on a launch being watched over by some people in my life, like my sons, Holden and Leland and Griffin.”

Watch part of Kimme’s monologue below.

Main Image: Pauly Shore and Sean Astin in Encino Man