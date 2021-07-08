Even after all these years, Paul McCartney is still getting messages from John Lennon.

The trailer for the former Beatle’s new Hulu docuseries, McCartney 3, 2, 1, was released on Wednesday, which also happens to be Ringo Starr’s 81st birthday. Premiering July 16, the six-episode series features McCartney in conversation with Rick Rubin, co-founder of Def Jam Recordings, former co-president of Columbia Records, and producer of acts including the Beastie Boys, LL Cool J, and Run DMC.

In the trailer, Rubin reads McCartney some commentary about his bass playing.

“I want to read to you one thing,” Rubin says. “‘Paul is one of the most innovative bass players that ever played bass, and the stuff that’s going on now is ripped off from his Beatle period. He is a great, great musician.'”

“Did I write that?” McCartney jokes.

Rubin replies: “That is John Lennon.”

“That’s John? I hadn’t heard that,” says McCartney. “That’s beautiful.”

Rubin and McCartney also listen back to various Beatles songs including “Come Together,” “All My Loving,” “With A Little Help From My Friends,” “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds,” as well as McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed.” Rubin also interviews the music legend about how he stepped into the role as the band’s iconic bass player, the process of writing songs with John Lennon, and what he remembers about the Beatles’ early days. Throughout the course of the series, their discussion will encompass McCartney’s 50+ year solo career in addition to many Beatles stories.

McCartney and Rubin serve as executive producers on McCartney 3, 2, 1 along with Scott Rodger, Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Jeff Pollack, Frank Marshall, and Ryan Suffern, with Leila Mattimore serving as co-executive producer. Zachary Heinzerling is the director and Endeavor Content is the studio, which produces with MPL Communications Inc., Shangri-La, Film 45, Kennedy Marshall, and Diamond Docs.

You can watch the trailer above.

Main Image: Rick Rubin and Paul McCartney pictured in trailer for McCartney 3, 2, 1, premiering July 16 on Hulu.