Pamela Anderson has a bone to pick with Pam & Tommy; Succession is back for Season 4 with a trailer to prove it; Jeremy Renner is a hero for trying to save his nephew in that snowplow accident. All in today’s Movie News Rundown.

Jeremy Renner, Hero: It turns out Jeremy Renner was trying to save his nephew from being run over by the same snowplow that ran over him on New Year’s Day, according to the sheriff’s report obtained by CNN via a public records request. Renner had originally been helping the nephew get his car out of the snow using the snowplow, which then began to slide off its track, pulling Renner underneath when he tried to stop it. Can this guy get any more heroic?

Razzies Apologize: The Razzies have rescinded the Worst Actress nomination they gave to 12-year-old Firestarter actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong after much uproar from people who don’t like to see children bullied. Founder John Wilson has apologized and promised that the Razzies will no longer nominate actors under 18. “We have removed Armstrong’s name from the Final Ballot that our members will cast next month. We also believe a public apology is owed Ms. Armstrong, and wish to say we regret any hurt she experienced as a result of our choices,” Wilson said in a statement.

Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen as Greg and Tom in Succession Season 4. Photograph by Macall B. Polay/HBO

Give Us More Succession: I am beyond excited that the trailer for Season 4 of Succession dropped this morning. It involves your usual shenanigans, like the Roys all but backstabbing their dad and still not getting the attention they want, but it also introduces a new element that was teased last season: Shiv and Tom might get a divorce. Oh, and Alexander Skarsgård’s character Lukas Matsson might decide to pull out of the magic deal — surprise, surprise. I, personally, am eager to find out what new pickle our beloved Cousin Greg will find himself in this season. Can’t wait to see how all this plays out when the season premieres March 26 on HBO Max. Watch the trailer below:

The new trailer for Succession Season 4.

Pamela Anderson Speaks: About not having given her approval for the Hulu series Pam & Tommy to be made. To be clear, Pamela Anderson holds nothing against star Lily James. But she does hold something against Seth Rogen and the team who spearheaded the series about her infamous sex tape with then-husband Tommy Lee. “Assholes,” she told Variety of the show’s producers in a new cover story. “Salt on the wound. … You still owe me a public apology.” She’s setting the record straight with her own upcoming Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, and her new memoir, Love, Pamela.

No Comments Yet: MovieMaker reached out to reps for Seth Rogen and for the Hulu series Pam & Tommy for comment regarding Pamela Anderson’s statements. We haven’t heard back yet, but if we do, we’ll give you an update.

Kevin Spacey Replaced: Ray Stevenson has replaced Kevin Spacey in 1242: Gateway to the West after the actor and the show parted ways last year due to his sexual assault charges in the U.K., according to The Hollywood Reporter. The drama film is about Genghis Khan, and Stevenson is hot off his role in the very popular film RRR. THR adds that Spacey was charged with five counts of sexual assault in the U.K. and has pleaded not guilty. He will have a trial in June.

Main Image: Pamela Anderson in Pamela, A Love Story courtesy of Netflix