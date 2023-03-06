The official poster for the new Paint movie starring Owen Wilson is here, and in this new Brit McAdams film, the Wedding Crashers star plays a wildly popular artist named Carl Nargle whose life is about to get turned upside-down.

Owen Wilson stars in new Paint movie

He’s Vermont’s foremost painter on public television, and he’s got it all: the perm, the tricked-out van, and a legion of fans — that is, until a younger, more talented artist swoops in and snatches up everything and everyone Carl loves.

Written and directed by Brit McAdams, the Paint movie also stars Michaela Watkins (Werewolves Within, Wanderlust), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Bridesmaids, The Goldbergs), Ciara Renee (Hawkgirl from CW’s Arrowverse), Lusia Strus (Search Party, 50 First Dates), Stephen Root (Barry, Office Space), and newcomer Lucy Freyer.

Also Read: Owen Wilson Takes You to a Special Place as a Bob Ross-Like PBS Star in Paint (Video)

Sam Maydew and Peter Brant serve as producers.

“It’s hard not to feel a little lost as we begin,” Wilson says in the trailer as he paints a picture. “Just take it all in.”

“There’s nothing like having the one you hold dearest, nearest when the world turns cold. Thanks for going to a special place with me,” he adds in that soft-spoken manner made famous by Ross.

Arriving in theaters on April 7, you can watch the trailer for the new Paint movie here.

See the full-sized poster of Owen Wilson in Paint in all its glory below.

Main Image: The key art for Paint starring Owen Wilson. Courtesy of IFC Films