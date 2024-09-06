Out on Film has announced the lineup of exciting films and events for the 37th Atlanta-based LGBTQIA+ film festival, and it includes Anthony Schatteman’s Young Hearts and Marco Calvani’s High Tide.

Taking place from Sept. 26 to Oct. 6, the festival has 151 total films. There are 35 features — 22 narrative films, 12 documentaries and one special event — five streaming-only films, and 111 shorts films across 18 shorts programs. 15 films will make their world premieres.

“Our 37th Anniversary presentation is a wonderful celebration of celebrated films from all around the world and from Atlanta. We’ve never had this much ATL in our festival,” says Out on Film Festival Director Jim Farmer. “I’m also particularly proud of our short films, which includes work from Emmy nominee Nava Mau, Meg Statler, Elliot Page and Alex Hedison and Jodie Foster.”

The opening night film will be Schatteman’s Young Hearts, about a 14-year-old who realizes he has fallen in love with his new neighbor, but interactions with family and friends bring more questions than answers.

The closing night film will be Calvani’s High Tide, following a young undocumented immigrant (Marco Pigossi) searching for purpose in Provincetown, who starts an intense and unexpected new romance. The supporting cast includes Oscar-winner Marisa Tomei, Jams Bland, Bryan Batt, Chrissy Judy’s Todd Flaherty, and Mya Taylor.

Centerpiece screenings include Juan Pablo di Pace’s Duino, Andrea James’ and Puppett’s Becoming a Man in 127 EASY Steps, and Kat Rohrer’s What A Feeling.

For films will be announced closer to the event.

See the lineup announced so far and learn more about the films below. Find out more about the festival and tickets here.

2024 Out On Film Official Selections, Including Young Hearts and High Tide



OPENING NIGHT SELECTION

Young Hearts Southeastern Premiere

Director: Anthony Schatteman

Country: Belgium, Netherlands, Running Time: 97 min

In this joyous and captivating story of first love, a 14-year-old Elias feels attracted to his new neighbor, Alexander, also 14. Soon he realizes that he’s truly in love for the first time. The interactions with his friends and family bring more questions than answers. Confused by his burgeoning feelings, Elias tries to sort out his inner chaos to prove that he is worth Alexander’s heart.



CENTERPIECE SELECTIONS





Becoming a Man in 127 EASY Steps World Premiere

Director: Andrea James and Puppett

Country: USA, Running Time: 61 min

Taken from 127 total stories and over 15 years of material, Scott Turner Schofield’s debut one-hour special blends archival footage, live performance, animation, and bold cinematic imagery. After all, every person is many things. A total redefinition of the “transition narrative,” the film represents a lifetime from a trans masculine perspective: self-knowledge since early childhood as the start of a lifelong journey toward alignment and acceptance; transition as a period of both drama and comedy, at once finite and never-ending; and the radical belief in the possibility of change that fuels a #RealLiveTransAdult irrepressibly navigating an authentic life.

Duino Southeastern Premiere

Director: Juan Pablo di Pace

Country: Argentina, Italy, US, Running Time: 108 min

A coming-of-age story that follows Matias, an Argentine filmmaker in his forties, struggling with an unfinished movie inspired by his elusive first love to Alexander, a Swedish friend he met at an international school in the 90’s. Tenderness and fascination define their strong friendship, which is short-lived when Alexander is suddenly expelled back to his country, leaving young Matias with an unresolved story of undeclared emotions. 25 years later, and Matias decides to reopen Pandora’s box as he embarks on a journey to find the ending to his story by coming face-to-face with Alexander, discovering life imitating art.

What a Feeling

Director: Kat Rohrer

Country: Austria, Running Time: 119 min

Marie Theres, a successful doctor, had special plans for her 20th wedding anniversary. Did her husband Alexander really have to break up with her that evening? Yes, he had to. Not only did he have different ideas about the evening but also about his whole life: he wants to be happier, he wants to be free, he does not want Marie Therese in his life anymore.

As a result of this unpleasant turn of events, Marie Theres does what any sensible woman in her position would do: she goes for a drink, stumbles into Bigi‘s queer bar and meets Fa. Fa is fun-loving, spontaneous and unattached. She is open about her love life. Even though the very inhibited doctor isn’t Fa’s type, she still takes Marie Theres home after a boozy evening. Marie Theres however is too drunk to remember what they did or did not do. As their worlds collide, feelings emerge but nothing is simple. There is no straight path for Marie Theres and Fa!





CLOSING NIGHT SELECTION





High Tide Southeastern Premiere

Director: Marco Calvani

Country: USA, Running Time: 101 min

Heartbroken and adrift, undocumented Brazilian immigrant Lourenço (Marco Pigossi) searches for purpose in the queer mecca of Provincetown. As the summer season comes to a fade, he sparks an intense and unexpected romance with Maurice. Together, the two reconcile the pasts they’ve left behind and their uncertain futures. The supporting cast includes Oscar winner Marisa Tomei, James Bland, Bryan Batt, Chrissy Judy’s Todd Flaherty and Mya Taylor.

ADDITIONAL FEATURE FILMS (IN-PERSON)

All Shall Be Well

Director: Ray Yeung

Country: Hong Kong, Running Time: 93 minutes

Angie and Pat are a couple living in Hong Kong who have been together for over four decades. After Pat’s unexpected death, Angie finds herself at the mercy of her extended family as she struggles to retain both her dignity and the home that they shared for over thirty years.

The Astronaut Lovers

Director: Marco Berger

Country: Argentina Running Time: 115 min

Summer by the sea. Pedro goes to spend his vacations at his family’s house. His brother and some friends have already been there for a week. As soon as Pedro arrives, he realizes that among the group of friends is Maxi, a beautiful young man his age that he has not seen since they were children. Pedro is openly gay and this quickly catches Maxi’s attention. They begin to spend a lot of time together. Their conversations revolve mostly around what it means to be gay. They start to play a hysterical game of seduction and shielded by jokes, a solid friendship begins to be built.

Meanwhile, Maxi discovers that his ex-girlfriend is vacationing in the town. Maxi confesses to Pedro that he is still attracted to her and trying to get near to her, he lied saying that he is gay now and Pedro is his boyfriend. Pedro agrees to play this game that quickly invades his entire vacation. Suddenly they are boyfriends for everyone’s gaze. This game starts to get out of hand for Pedro who, without realizing it, is falling in love with his straight friend. When the time comes, Maxi will have to make a decision that will affect the way he is used to seeing the world.

Big Easy Queens

Director: Erynn Dalton

Country: USA, Running Time: 80 min

Big Easy Queens is 80 minutes of pure horror queer celebration with original musical numbers, voodoo, zombies, drag queens, and campy neo-giallo delight soaked in blood, gristle, and glitter, oh my! In this “glam horror” righteous extravaganza, a battle for territory requires the Bouvèé sisters to set aside their differences to become the Big Easy Queens.

Entirely made-in-Florida and set in the steamy underworld, Big Easy Queens follows Minnie Bouvèé, Mob Queen of the Quarter, and her rivalry with her arch-nemesis, Poodles Makenzie. After Minnie Bouvèé has Poodles Makenzie’s crew brutally slaughtered, she braces for the blowback; what she doesn’t expect, however, is to be stalked by a creepy masked figure who leaves behind bouquets of gardenias and terrifying notes. Is this Poodles’ revenge, or the work of Minnie’s estranged sister who stole her man years ago and has suddenly reappeared in her life?

Bulletproof: A Lesbian’s Guide to Surviving the Plot

Director: Regan Latimer

Country: Canada, Running Time: 105 minutes

Filmmaker Regan Latimer takes an immersive, funny and personal look at queer representation on television and media’s power to shape how we see ourselves. Witty, fast-paced and laced with pop culture references, Regan journeys across North America and beyond in her quest to understand the forces that influence the stories we see on our screens.

Original animation and personal anecdotes are interwoven with wide ranging conversations with television insiders, LGBTQ+ community advocates and people who just love to watch TV. As Latimer navigates an ever-evolving media landscape, the filmmaker learns first hand that representation done well has the power to transform.

Chuck Chuck Baby

Director: Janis Pugh

Country: UK, Running Time: 101 minutes

Chuck Chuck Baby is a film of love, loss and music set amongst the falling feathers of a chicken factory. Set in present day industrial North Wales, Helen spends her nights packing chickens and her days caring for a dying mother-figure Gwen. Helen’s world takes an unexpected turn with the return of Joanne. They were the objects of the other’s unspoken teenage passions twenty years ago.

One night, encouraged by Helen, Joanne starts a playful wooing game that re-awakens their youthful feelings. As they fall in love and lust, Helen’s zest for life returns but Joanne feels the walls closing in as she faces something much darker from her past. Helen’s world is shattered when Gwen dies and Joanne’s painful memories cause her to flee. Separated and alone, will both women reflect on their unfulfilled chance to break their barriers and allow love to win?

Desire Lines

Director: Jules Rosskam

Country US, Running Time: 84 minutes

Desire Lines is a hybrid feature documentary that blends personal interviews, archival materials, and narrative fiction as a framework for exploring the complicated and often unwritten history of transmasculine sexuality. Testimonials from transgender men both past and present dissect how cultural expectations, political agendas, and gatekeeping practices shape the locus of desire. The fictional story centers on Ahmad, an Iranian expat who arrived in America at the onset of the AIDS crisis.

Now in his 60s, Ahmad comes to the LGBTQ archives of Chicago to explore his latent homosexuality and engage in fantasy to reimagine his life as an out, gay trans man. Ahmad’s research blends fact with fiction, often diving into fantasy sequences that re-imagine the gay bathhouses of the 70s and 80s through a transmasculine lens. He is assisted by Kieran, a twenty-something nonbinary archivist who is immersed in queer culture and trans community. An intergenerational friendship takes hold as Ahmad and Kieran’s bond is strengthened by a shared fascination with Lou Sullivan, a gay transgender AIDS activist.

Drip Like Coffee

Director: Anaiis Cisco, 91 min, U.S

An unexpected romance evolves between two Brooklyn baristas, Kali, an aspiring coffee professional, and Mel, a budding photographer.

As love struggles to find a place in the complicated lives of Kali and Mel, they embark on a journey of self-discovery, exploring their desires without fear of consequence. Fleeing to the outskirts of Brooklyn, they find solace and finally give in to their true desires. With the help of friends, loved ones, and each other, they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship and discover the transformative power of love.

Elle World Premiere

Director: Antony Hickling

Country: France, Running Time: 51 min

While major decisions often take the spotlight, it’s the seemingly inconsequential choices we make that can quietly influence the course of our lives. Ella – a 21-year-old actress in France takes a look at the concept of small choices and how they can have an unexpectedly profound impact on our journey in Anthony Hickling’s beautiful new drama

Ganymede

Director: Colby Holt, Sam Probst

Countries: USA/, Running Time 98 minutes

In Fletcher County, wrestling star and third generation heir to the county commissioners seat, Lee Fletcher IV, develops a crush on his openly gay classmate, Kyle Culper. As their relationship blooms, he begins to be stalked by a grotesque creature that came from underneath the waters of his family’s lake to inhabit his closet. As the creature continues to inhabit Lee’s thoughts, he seeks Kyle’s advice.

His parents catch them in an intimate moment that puts their relationship on the rocks and lands Lee in the office of the family’s extreme pastor, who then blames Kyle and administers a dangerous treatment. Tensions rise as the two boys’ families butt heads over how to approach their children’s sexuality. Lee struggles with his attraction to Kyle and suffers escalating torment from the grotesque creature until he is forced to confront an essential truth about himself.

The Greatest

Director: Ryan Sarno

Country: US, Running Time: 116 min

Set in 1962 in NYC, the tale of a love triangle between Jay and Beverly Mcklien and a man named Ricky. Jay and Beverly seem to be your perfect stereotypical mid-century couple, but deep down, Jay has a secret. He has recently met a man named Ricky. Jay and Ricky become romantically involved, risking everything.

Haze

Directors: Matthew Fifer

Country: US, Running Time: 77 min

Joe is returning home under mysterious circumstances to investigate an incident in the town’s past. When he meets a hot stranger on the grounds of the local psychiatric center, he begins a journey towards recovery that isn’t particularly healthy, laudable, or sane. Haze is a harrowing cry of queer historical reckoning, despair, and murder that leaves no ghosts undisturbed.

A House is Not a Disco

Director: Brian J. Smith

Country: USA, 90 minutes)

A House is Not a Disco documents a year-in-the-life in the world’s most iconic “homo-normative” community: Fire Island Pines. Situated fifty miles from New York City, this storied queer beach town finds itself in the midst of a renaissance as a new generation of Millennial homeowners reimagine The Pines for a new, more inclusive era.

Filmed like a Frederick Wiseman movie on magic mushrooms, a large cast of unforgettable eccentrics, activists, drifters, and first timers reflect on the legacy of The Pines while preparing their beloved village for the biggest challenge it has faced since the AIDS crisis: rising seas caused by climate change.

In the Summers

Director: Alessandra Lacorazza

Country: US, Running Time: 102 min

Siblings Violeta and Eva live in California with their mother, but every summer they travel to Las Cruces, New Mexico, to spend time with their loving but unpredictable father, Vicente (René “Residente” Pérez Joglar). Over the course of four formative summers that span adolescence to early adulthood, Violeta and Eva learn to appreciate their father as a person, his flaws and limitations inseparable from his passion and tenderness. Lovers come and go, the backyard goes to seed, but the idea of home remains knotty and elusive.

This powerful and deeply personal directorial debut from Alessandra Lacorazza offers a nuanced study of young people questioning their place within their families, their communities, and their identities. Winner of the US Dramatic Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, In The Summers proves both an emotional capsule of growing up within a fragmented family and a love letter to the resilience needed to survive.

Join The Club

Director: Kip Andersen, Chris O’Connell

Country: USA, Running Time: 87 min

Dennis Peron is San Francisco’s biggest pot dealer. But when the AIDS epidemic sweeps through his community, Peron realizes that marijuana is more than a good time—it’s medicine. In the wake of his lover’s death, Peron opens the Cannabis Buyers’ Club, a five-story dispensary complete with rainbow murals, drag shows, and doctors onsite. Law enforcement launch a multimillion dollar investigation into the club, but Peron has even larger aspirations, writing a landmark political initiative and leading the fight for change. Following the life of Dennis Peron, Join the Club uncovers the queer history of marijuana legalization in America.

Kuch Sapney Apne

Director: Sridhar Rangayanamd and Saagar Gupta, Running Time: 120 minutes

Kuch Sapney Apne, a sequel to the highly successful Evening Shadows (winner of 27 international awards, screened at 82 film festivals), is a heartwarming Hindi feature film about a gay couple and their family members.

Lady Like

Director: Luke Willis

Country: USA, Running Time, 89 min

In this rags to riches origin story, Lady Camden struggles to manage the demands of her freshly minted international fame, while Rex is forced to come to terms with the troubling childhood he left behind in Camden which drove him to so desperately seek joy, fantasy and escape through the performing arts.

Lesvia

Director: Tzeli Hadjidimitriou, Country: Greece, 77 min

Since the 1970s, lesbians from around the world have been drawn to the island of Lesvos, birthplace of the ancient Greek poet Sappho. When they find paradise in a local village and carve out their own lesbian community, tensions simmer with the local residents. With both groups claiming ownership of lesbian identity, filmmaker Tzeli Hadjidimitriou—a native and lesbian herself—is caught in the middle and chronicles 40+ years of love, community, conflict, and what it means to feel accepted.

Light Up

Director: Ryan Ashley Lowery

Country: USA, Running Time: 91 min

Light Up (How My Queerness Became My Superpower) primarily takes an intimate look into the lives of Atlanta black same gender loving men and transgender women that overcame struggles with their identity and sexuality to live more authentic lives that allow their light to shine brighter. This documentary explores a wide range of stories including a USA national track athlete turned designer to the stars, an ex NFL player, a couple that owns several LGBTQIA_ welcoming restaurants and a LGBTQIA+ friendly barbershop.

Mascarpone The Rainbow Cake

Director: Alessandro Guida

Country: Italy, 105 minutes

This sequel to Mascarpone will please anyone who loved the original, which had its US premiere at Out On Film in 2021.

After three years, Antonio and Luca see each other for the first time after their best friend Denis’ death. Luca, who has hit rock bottom, has been lucky enough to meet Tancredi, his current boyfriend, while Antonio has focused on his work, so much so that he is now a well-known chef in a pastry boutique. It is clear that there is still a special relationship between the two, but Antonio mistakes Luca’s affection for something more and does everything he can to ruin his relationship with Tacrendi.

Will Antonio learn to let go of the past in order to fully experience what the future has to offer him? With a beautiful cast, a beautiful story, and intoxicating bakery goods, Mascarpone: The Rainbow Cake builds off the original to a sexy and compelling sophomore feature.

Maxxie LaWow: Drag Super-shero

Director: Anthony Hand, Running Time: 90 minutes

Shy young barista Simon stumbles upon a magical pink wig that transforms him into Maxxie LaWow, a fabulous drag queen super-shero. Maxxie must confront Dyna Bolical, a villainous queen who’s been kidnapping her drag competition to steal their magical anti-aging tears. With the help of their best friend, Jae, Maxxie embarks on a daring mission to rescue the missing queens. Can Maxxie defeat Dyna in a thrilling aerial lip sync showdown and learn to embrace their true self along the way?

Mother Father Sister Brother Frank

Director: Caden Douglas

Country: USA, Running Time: 85 min

It’s Sunday family dinner and you can cut the tension with a knife. Dad’s drinking, Jim’s buried in his phone, Jolene’s on a cleanse, and Mom’s doing her best to cover the silence with idle chit-chat. On the surface, they seem like a happy family, but trouble is brewing. When Uncle Frank shows up, and the adult children learn that he’s been blackmailing their parents, the Jennings’ thoughts turn to murder.

Once the haze of bloodlust, wine and pie clears, the Jennings’ realize they have no clue how to be murderers, how to get rid of a body, or how the hell to get out of this bloody mess! Can they over come secrets and dysfunction to learn that the family that slays together stays together?

Perfect Endings (13 Sentimentos)

Director: Daniel Ribeiro, Country: Brazil, Running Time: 100 min.

After a decade-long relationship ends, filmmaker João finds himself at a crossroads in both his personal and professional life. While trying to break into the film industry, he ends up directing amateur erotic films. With the support of loyal friends, João embarks on a dating journey, navigating modern romance and finding inspiration.

Riley:

Director: Benjamin Howard

Country: USA, Running Time: 75 min

In this powerful coming-of-age drama, Dakota Riley is a star-player on a high school football team whose hidden sexuality threatens to unravel his life. His girlfriend, family and teammates all suspect something is coming undone. Things are complicated by a series of secret sexual encounters online and with a classmate. When his identity is thrown into disarray, he is forced to confront the consequences of denying himself, and come to terms with who he really is.

Based on writer-director Benjamin Howard’s real-life experience as a high-school football player struggling to come out, RILEY features nuanced and authentic performances, including a standout turn by lead actor Jake Holley.

Sebastian

Director:

Mikko Mäkelä

Country: UK, Running Time: 110 min

Max (Ruaridh Mollica) is a 25-year-old aspiring novelist, living in London and paying his dues working at a literary magazine. Frustrated by his own ambitions and the pressures to succeed, Max begins moonlighting as a sex worker with the pseudonym Sebastian, secretly meeting men via an escorting platform and using his experiences to fuel his stories. What begins as a few furtive meetings soon becomes a hidden nocturnal life, and the debut novel that he has been longing to write finally seems within reach.

Finding himself more comfortable as Sebastian than expected, yet determined to keep his exploits a secret, Max increasingly struggles to remain in control of a delicately balanced double-life. As he confronts conflicting feelings of ecstasy, shame, and exhilarating liberation, Max has to reckon with whether Sebastian is merely a writer’s tool to achieve first-hand authenticity – or whether something more is at stake.

Striking With Pride: United at the Coalface

Director: Ashley Francis-Roy, Country: UK, Running Time: 77 minutes

Between London Pride 1984 and 1985 an unlikely alliance was forged between the gay men and lesbians of London and the striking miners of South Wales. Everyone loves a good love story and this is one of the most unexpected and uplifting love stories ever, not between two people, but between two communities who – seemingly worlds apart – found common cause and compassion for each other in the face of immense challenges, and changed the course of history for queer people in the UK.

This feature documentary explores this remarkable tale, made famous by the film Pride ten years ago. Everyone loved the film, but the real story behind the script is much richer and more powerful than you could ever imagine. And the legacy of these events are still felt to this day, forty years on since the 1984/1985 Miners’ Strike. But this won’t be like any other documentary about the Miners’ Strike you’ll watch this year…

Among other unique stylistic elements, drag queen Tayce will don her iconic Welsh dragon look to narrate the film, telling this powerful fable to a group of kids in a playful and poignant storytime session, which will bring fresh meaning and relevance to the story through the perspective of this new generation.

TENS Across the Board

Director: Bobby “Broady” Best

Country: USA, Running Time: 50 min

TENS Across the Board – The Documentary provides an in-depth look at the Ballroom scene in St. Louis, MO. One of the central ballroom figures in the midwest and TENS founder, Maven Logik Lee gives us insight on the intricacies of Ballroom Culture in addition to the story of how he came to create one of the fastest growing movements in America Ball Culture. While the masterful voguers and pulsating soundtrack will surely be a feast for the senses; we also examine the inter-personal bonds that Ballroom cultivates and the community it fosters.

They Are Siufing

Director: Jean-Luc Bonéfacino

Country: Hong Kong, Running Time: 88 min

They’re a professional bodybuilder, an outspoken queer rights activist in Hong Kong — a city with few such voices — and a PhD candidate. Law Siufung has spent much of their life fighting against boxes and binaries, for the right to live fully and freely as her/him/themself. The film follows the international journey of the gender-fluid bodybuilder from Hong Kong to Atlanta (USA), as they challenge centuries of traditional social and cultural structure etched into Chinese and Southern American societies.

Transcendence World Premiere

Director:Didi Paulini, Jennifer Spell, US., Running Time: 53 min

Set in Atlanta, Transcendence introduces viewers to seven people who share their stories of embracing their true selves as transgender individuals. Through heartfelt interviews, the documentary offers a look into the lives of these extraordinary people while they discuss their struggles, hopes, and everyday experiences, shedding light on the resilience and positivity that define their journeys.

TransMexcio

Director: Claudia Sanchez

Country: USA, Running Time: 84 min

TransMéxico reveals the resilient spirit of three transgender women as they confront transphobia, discrimination, and rejection. Through an authentic and intimate lens, TransMéxico explores their courageous journey from pain and loneliness to empowerment, freedom, love, and success. Their stories offer an inspiring narrative of overcoming adversity and finding strength in the face of overwhelming challenges.

Under the Influencer

Directors:

Bryn Woznicki; Lauren Neal (Technical Director)

Country: US Running Time: 103 minutes

Producer Jill Bennett presents a taut and timely psychological thriller that Lisa Rose of Queer Screen says is “unlike anything else [she’s] seen in years.” Digital artist Lex Carre (Lauren Neal) plots a vengeful showdown against her exploitative mentor Andrea Caulfield (Erin Matthews) after Andrea assumes ownership of Lex’s work. This searing examination of art and identity in contemporary society also features Joy Sunday (Netflix’s “Wednesday”), Pam Trotter (“Abbott Elementary”), and Emmy Award-winner Jenelle Riley. Content warnings: suicide, self-harm, mental health.



ADDITIONAL FEATURE FILMS (VIRTUAL)

Can’t Stop Change: Queer Climate Stories from the Florida Frontlines

Dir. Vanessa Raditz, Natalia Villarán-Quiñones, Yarrow Koning, Jess Martínez, Shoog McDaniel, US, Running Time 97 min,

As Florida’s violent legislation dominates headlines, LGBTQ2S+ communities are also on the frontlines of accelerating climate change. “Can’t Stop Change: Queer Climate Stories from the Florida Frontlines” weaves interviews with 14 LGBTQ2S+ artists, organizers, and educators across Florida (and the new Florida diaspora) into an intersectional climate justice narrative.

Close to You

Director: Dominic Savage, U.S. and U.K., 100 min)

Academy Award nominee Elliot Page stars as a trans man who returns to his hometown for the first time in years. On his journey, he confronts his relationship with his family, reunites with a first love, and discovers a newfound confidence in himself.

The Judgment

Dir. Marwan Mokbel, Egypt, 111 minutes

Mo and his boyfriend Hisham, a gay Egyptian couple, return from the U.S. to Egypt for a family emergency, but they need to pretend to be just friends in order to stay safe in Egypt’s very homophobic environment. Coming back to Egypt, however, leaves Mo especially anxious and uneasy, because someone knows his secret. They leave witchcraft at his door so that he feels threatened and ashamed. Although he pretends to be a modern American atheist, and therefore free from the superstitions of his religion and culture, Mo is terrified.

Stepping into the witchcraft has revived childhood terrors and deep religious fears, and he is afraid that his shame will be exposed to Hisham, who doesn’t know that Mo still views their relationship as sinful. Little by little, the judgment day he always feared, the god he always hated, the mother who stood against him, and the sins accumulating begin to quite literally haunt him through the witchcraft, leading to the confrontation Mo always feared. Will he be strong enough to fight back and eventually be liberated?

A Long Way From Heaven

Director: David Sant, US, 66 min, US

A Long Way From Heaven tells the story of the queer underground at Brigham Young University demanding their place in the sunlight. It focuses on the students who lit the school’s iconic “Y” in rainbow colors, and the resulting fallout at a college with deep connections to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Queen of My Dreams

Dir. Fawzia Mirza, 97 min., Canada

Azra is worlds apart from her conservative Muslim mother. When her father suddenly dies on a trip home to Pakistan, Azra finds herself on a Bollywood-inspired journey through memories, both real and imagined; from her mother’s youth in Karachi to her own coming- of-age in rural Canada.

SHORT FILM PROGRAMS (IN PERSON)

SPECIAL EVENT

CASHING OUT

Dir. Matt Nadel, US, Running Time: 38 min., US

AROUND THE WORLD

Chickenshit

Dir. Ellie Rogers, 8 min, UK

Cris International Premiere

Dir. Jonay Garcia, 9 min., Spain

Realness With a Twist

Dir. Cass Virdee, 12 min., UK

Roses

Dir. Coral Rogers, 15 min., UK

Stimulants and Empathogens International Premiere

Dir. Mateusz Pacewicz, 25 min., Poland

GETTING YOUR FUNNY ON

The Dinner

Dir. Jesús Martínez “Nota,” 12 min, Spain

Ily, Bye

Dir. Taylor James, 13 min, U.S.

Leave on High

Dir. Javier Ortega, Andrew Slane, 13 min, U.S.

A Little Gay World Premiere

Dir. Lanie Christensen, 19 min., US

Silver Fox

Dir. Julio Vincent Gambuto, 15 min, US.

Willa Justice: Drag Queen Private Eye

Dir. Jonathan Andre Culliton, 15 min, U.S

TRANSFABULOUS

All the words but the one

Dir. Nava Mau, 18 min, U.S.

Amma’s Pride

Dir. Shiva Kirsh, 14 min, India

Pace

Dir. Beck Williams 15 min, U.S.

Re-Entry

Dir. Ariel Mahler, 16 min, U.S.

Scrapped Fabric (Retaso)

Dir. Jake Muñoz Consing, 11 min, U.S.

Squeegee Boy

Dir. Chung-Wei Huang, 14 min, U.S.

EMPOWERMENT – DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

ALOK

Dir.

Alex Hedison, 19 min, U.S.

Handwoven,

Dir. Mason Cazalet, Dasha Levin, Mihika Das, Matthew Wisdom, 9 min, US

I Was Here

Dir. Alyson Richards, 8 min, Canada

Pup Perfect.

Dir. Henry Baker, 17 min, U.S.

Shade in the Sunshine State

Dir. Ben Nakhuda, Olivia Bendis, Julio Rocha, 14 min, U.S.

Trans Heaven, Pennsylvania

Dir. Hansen Bursic, 12min, U.S.

EVERYTHING UNDER THE RAINBOW SHORTS

Auganic

Dir.

Krit Komkrichwarakool, 20 min, Canada

Beach Logs Kill

Dir. Haley Z. Boston, 10 min, U.S.

DTF? World Premiere

Dir. Jess McLeod, 15 min., Canada

Into the Bloo World Premiere

Dir. Austin Nunes, 15 min., US

Ripe!

Dir. Tusk, 18 min, US

Three

Dir. Amie Song, 15 min, U.S.

MUSIC, MATINEES, MEMORIES AND MORE

En Memoria,

Dir. Roberto Fatal, 11 min, U.S.

Flour Girl

Dir. Jada Bathea, 13 min, US

Goodbye Tango

Dir. Jason Laurits. 15 min, U.S.

Jump (Best Beleevah)

Dir. Wilberto Lucci, 5 min., US

The Lonesome Pony

Dir. Milo Richards, 5 min., US

Matinee Baby

Dir. Thom Hilton, 19 min., US

Not My Problem World Premiere

Dir. Michael Verrato, 5 min, U.S.

Safety State

Dir. Jeanette L. Buck, 16 min., US

Take Care,

Dir. Christina Fu 9 min., Canada

CONNECTIONS

8 Minutes, 20 Seconds

Dir. Harris Doran, 9 min, U.S.

After Hours

Dir. Star Amerasu, 6 min., US

Euphoric

Dir. Cam Killion, 16 min., US

Flake,

Dir. Pierre Long, 9 min., US

Institution

Dir. Jonathan Wysocki. 3 min, U.S.

Melange

Dir. Deshon Leek, 15 min, U.S.

You can’t get what you want but you can get me

Dir. Samira Elagoz, Z Walsh, 13 min, Netherlands



ANIMATION EXTRAVAGANZA

Brim Broome Boulevard

Dir. PJ Magerko Liquorice, 7 min., US

Dancing Dhamaal! International Premiere

Dir. Nimisha Sanjeevani-Chandrashekhar Mahatme, 5 min, US.

Drag Fox

Dir. Lisa Ott. 8 min., UK

Grand Dandy (for Ezra) World Premiere

Dir. The Campbells, 4 min, U.S.

High Diver International Premiere

Dir. Oscar Bittner, 5 min, Germany.

The Little Piratemaid

Dir. Luke Beatrice, 6 min, U.S.

Maurice’s Bar

Dir. Tom Prezman, Tzor Edery, 15 min, France

Nobody Knows

Dir. Ha-yeon HEO, 7 min., South Korea

Threaded

Dir Naaman Azhari, 5 min., UK



LET’S TALK ABOUT SEX

Angelo US Premiere

Dir. Helias Doulis, 14 min, Greece

Foraging

Dir.

Matthew Jacobs Morgan, 11 min, UK

I Hope He Doesn’t Kill Me US Premiere

Dir. Nora Dahle Borchgrevink, Lyndon Henley Hanrahan, 14 min, UK

Scratch That US Premiere

Dir.

Yaniv Lavi, 20 min, Israel

EVERYTHING UNDER THE RAINBOW SHORTS 2

808

Dir Sierra Schnack, 5 min, US

At Lucy’s Last Night,

Dir. Ethan Roberts, 17 min, U.S.

Flicker World Premiere

Dir. Samantha Coulter, 10 min, US

Great Canyon

Dir. Ella May Sahlman, 7 min, US

Izzy Aman: The Joy of Drag

Dir. Alba Fernandez, 13 min, UK

Skin

Dir. Leo Behrens 7 min, U.S.

Some Kind of Paradise

Dir. Nicolas Finegan, 21 min, US

LATINEXTRAORDINARY

Barbie Boy

Dir. Remi Gabriel 16 min, U.S.

Body of Christ

Dir. Angel Villahermosa, 11min, Spain

Papi,

Dir. Ashley L. Canfield 23min, U.S.

Quinceañera

Dir. Jessica V. Garcia, U.S.

LOCAL SHORTS

9 Lives

Dir. Millie Rose Evans, 18 min, U.S.

All These Leftovers

Dir. K. Parker, 9 min, U.S.

The Answers

Dir. Delaney O’ Neal, 9 min, U.S.

Order for Ben World Premiere

Dir. Kristina Arjona, Adam Plant, 12 min, U.S.

Queer Dystopian Short World Premiere

Dir. Iona Leighton, Ava Davis, 17 min, U.S.

Take Note

Dir. Ciera Thompson, 9 min, U.S.

SPOTLIGHT ON THE ATL

Day Bi Day

Dir. Ariel Zucker, 14 min, U.S.

Don’t Cry for Me

Dir. Devin McKay , 6 min, U.S.

In Retrospect

Dir. Carrie Miller, 8 min, U.S

The Space Between

Dir.

Luke Baker, 19 min, U.S.

Thursday US Premiere

Dir.

Alex Dauphin, 6 min, U.S.

DL Guy

Dir. Chad Zemel, 13 min, US

HORROR SHORTS

Bath Bomb,

Dir. Colin G Cooper, 10 min, US and Canada

Collette

Dir. Jack Walterman, 8 min, U.S.

Die Bully Die International Premiere

Dir. Nathan Lacey, Nick Lacey, 16 min., Australia

Hag.

Dir, Jay Najeea, 21 min., US

Oversight WorldPremiere

Dir. Kemp Baldwin, 8 min., US

Stink

Dir. Matias Breuer, 11 min, U.S.

INSPIRATIONS

The Canary World Premiere

Dir. Camilo Silva, 19 min, U.S and Canada.

Earth to KB

Dir. Em Shapiro, 19 min, US

Is Gay Marriage Next?

Dir. Emily Clark, 16 min, U.S

One Story at a Time: Celeste Lecesne

Dir. Eva Tenuto, Natalia Iyudin, 10 min, U.S.

The Soud of the Stonewall Uprising

Dir. Sian-Pierre Regis, 6 min, U.S.

Wouldn’t Make It Any Other Way

Dir. Hao Zhou, 21, U.S.

GIRL POWER

Bathsheba

Dir. Myah Asha Jeffers, 14 min, UK

Crazy Girl

Dir. Noémi VanSlyke, 18 min., U.S.

Fire F&cking Fire

Dir. Julia Eringer (lead) and Rachel Paulson, 17 min, U.S.

Lesbophilia

Dir. Michelle West 15 min, U.S

Longing,

Dir. Courtney Tan, 12 min, UK



Mistakes You Make Before You Die World Premiere

Dir. Nicole Lipp, 8 min, U.S.

We Met at Camp

Dir. MC Plaschke, 17 min, U.S.

DRAMA SHORTS

Buscando Alma World Premiere

Dir. Melissa Fisher, 15min, US

Leading Man

Dir. Amanda Michaels, Whitney Houser, 17 min, US

Sister Wives

Dir. Louisa Connolly-Burnham, 28 min, UK

Will I See You Again?

Dir. Michael Perez-Lindsay, 24 min, U.S.

INTERNATIONAL SHORTS

Bleach US Premiere

Dir. Daniel Daniel, 19 min, UK

If

Dir. Tathagata Ghosh, 26 min, India

Man>Code

Dir. Adrian Gardner, 14 min, UK

The Remaining Sundays

Dir. Manolo Pavón, 17 min, Spain

Their Universe

Dir. HAN Jeong-gil, 17 min, South Korea

Your Scissors Near My Ear

Dir. Carlos Ruano, 13 min, Spain

