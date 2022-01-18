Oscar Isaac Desperately Needs a Nap in Disney+ and Marvel’s Moon Knight Trailer (Video)

Oscar Isaac is in desperate need of a nap in the trailer for Disney+ and Marvel’s Moon Knight.

The Scenes From a Marriage actor’s under eyes have more baggage than an LAX shuttle in the snippets from the upcoming superhero series, in which his sleep-deprived state leaves him bleary-eyed, falling asleep on trains, and getting into… somewhat more serious situations.

Isaac plays Steven Grant, who Disney+ describes as “a mild-mannered gift-shop employee who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

The trailer was first debuted on Monday night during halftime commercials at the NFL Super Wild Card matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. Disney+ also released a new poster for the series as well, which sets a streaming date of March 30.

In addition to Isaac, Moon Knight stars Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, and Gaspard Ulliel. The series is directed by Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead. Jeremy Slater serves as head writer and also executive produces along with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Diab, and Isaac. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.

According to his character bio on Marvel.com, Moon Knight/Marc Spector’s comic book origins describe him as coming from a “respectable family,” and that his occupations have included being a boxer, a Marine, and later a CIA operative, before he became a mercenary and became friends with hired gun Jean-Paul “Frenchie” DuChamp.

Here’s what else Moon Knight’s official Marvel bio has to say about the original comic book character:

“Tiring of overthrowing governments and assassinations, Spector entered into the orbit of an extreme terrorist named Bushman who turned on him and left him to die in the harsh Egyptian desert. Somehow, the mercenary made it to a nearby ancient tomb and into the hands of Marlene Alaurune, the daughter of an archaeologist murdered by Bushman. Near dead, Spector rose up to find a statue of the Egyptian deity Khonshu looming over him and believed it to have saved his life. He proceeded to smash Bushman’s operations with Frenchie’s help and later realized he’d gained a new outlook on life.

Spector returned to the United States with his friends and set about creating not only a costumed identity he dubbed Moon Knight, but two other personalities to aid him in his war on crime, millionaire Steven Grant and cab driver Jake Lockley. With Frenchie as his pilot, Moon Knight began to make an impression on the rest of New York City’s heroes.”

Watch the trailer for Moon Knight above, and see the poster below:

Moon Knight begins streaming March 30 on Disney+. Main Image: Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight. Photo Credit: Marvel and Disney+.