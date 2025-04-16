The original Star Wars, which George Lucas has repeatedly tweaked since its 1977 debut — including retroactively adding the subtitle “Episode IV: A New Hope” — will screen in its original form for the first time since its release as the opening film at the British Film Institute’s Film on Film Festival in June.

“We’re delighted to announce the programme for the second edition of the BFI Film on Film Festival, taking place at BFI Southbank and BFI IMAX from 12 to 15 June 2025 and opening with Star Wars (1977), screening publicly for the first time in decades in its original 1977 version,” BFI announced.

The print is an “original, unfaded dye transfer IB Technicolor British release print of Star Wars (1977), preserved in the BFI National Archive, and ready to transport us to a long time ago, and a galaxy far, far away, back to the moment in 1977 when George Lucas’s vision cast a spell on cinema audiences,” the festival added.

Attendees can also “view material from the original continuity script for Star Wars, which includes rare on-set Polaroids, annotations and deleted scenes,” BFI said. The script is from the collection of Ann Skinner, script editor of the original Star Wars, and is now under the care of the BFI National Archive.

The original Star Wars isn’t the only treat for festival attendees: Film on Film will also show a 35mm print of the U.S. pilot episode of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks — “the very same print used for the first UK television broadcast in 1990,” the festival announced. It will be presented by Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan.

There’s a curious Star Wars-Twin Peaks connection: George Lucas once tapped Twin Peaks co-creator David Lynch to direct the third Star Wars film, Return of the Jedi, but Lynch opted to instead make his 1984 version of Dune.

The Original Star Wars vs. A New Hope

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in the original Star Wars, aka Episode IV: A New Hope. Lucasfilm. – Credit: C/O

George Lucas started tweaking Star Wars almost as soon as it became an unexpected smash. After the release of the 1980 sequel The Empire Strikes back, which was billed as “Episode V” despite being the second Star Wars film, the 1977 Star Wars was re-released in 1981 with the new subtitle “Episode IV – A New Hope” in the opening crawl.

The new name has taken hold: Search for the film on Disney+, and you’ll see the title “A New Hope” more prominently than the words “Star Wars.” (The Walt Disney Company purchased Lucasfilm in 2012 for just over $4 billion.)

Also Read: All 11 Star Wars Movies Ranked, From Worst to Best

In its various re-releases since 1977, Lucas has made many tweaks to his delightfully practical, matte and miniature-based masterpiece — and fans have often objected. The most widely panned new additions involve Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and his interactions with green aliens.

In the original Star Wars, for example, Han establishes his tough-guy bona fides by shooting the bounty hunter Greedo before Greedo can shoot him. But Lucas softened Han in a 1997 Special Edition by having Greedo shoot first, before Han returns fire.

A 2004 DVD release tried to split the difference: the shots are fired at almost the same time. Watch the movie on Disney+, and that’s what you’ll see.

Another retroactive addition to the original Star Wars was a scene in which we meet a CGI Jabba the Hutt, who was not in the original version. (He debuted, horrifically, in 1983’s Return of the Jedi.) Jabba was added to the 1997 release, then improved a bit, appearance-wise, in the 2004 version.

George Lucas has been occasionally testy about fans’ reactions to the changes. When The Associated Press asked him in 2004 why he wouldn’t release the original version, he replied:

“The Special Edition, that’s the one I wanted out there. The other movie, it’s on VHS, if anybody wants it. I’m not going to spend the — we’re talking millions of dollars here — the money and the time to refurbish that, because to me, it doesn’t really exist anymore. It’s like this is the movie I wanted it to be, and I’m sorry you saw a half-completed film and fell in love with it.”

Also Read: The Top 10 Films of 1977, a Year That Changed Movies Forever

He added: “But I want it to be the way I want it to be. I’m the one who has to take responsibility for it. I’m the one who has to have everybody throw rocks at me all the time, so at least if they’re going to throw rocks at me, they’re going to throw rocks at me for something I love rather than something I think is not very good, or at least something I think is not finished.”

BFI’s special screening of the original print comes as Star Wars is at a bit of a crossroads. Just days ago, The Wall Street Journal published a story with the headline, “Star Wars Is in a Slump. Is Andor Its Only Hope?,” referencing the Disney+ Rogue One prequel series from Tony Gilroy.

It has been been six years since Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker, which made more than a billion dollars despite critics’ gripes. Since then, several film projects have been announced and canceled, and Disney+ has released numerous spinoff shows, of which The Mandalorian has been the most warmly received thanks in part to star Pedro Pascal and widespread love for the Baby Yoda character, aka Grogu.

A new film, The Mandalorian & Grogu, is expected in theater in May 2026, from director Jon Favreau, who co-wrote it with Dave Filoni.

Main image: Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca and Harrison Ford as Han Solo in the original Star Wars (1977). Lucasfilm.