The subject matter of On the Count Three, which follows two longtime friends who make a suicide pact, might surprise those who know actor-comedian-showrunner Jerrod Carmichael’s primarily for his more accessible work like his ABC sitcom The Carmichael Show.

In a post-screening Sundance Q&A, Carmichael said that he has “always been infatuated with getting more complicated thoughts to broader audiences.” He added, “I think ‘broad’ gets a bad wrap. I love broad things.”

On The Carmichael Show, he said, “Technically it was a family sitcom that I used to trojan horse these topics that I found interesting.”

On the Count of Three is Carmichael’s feature directorial debut. Along with directing, Carmichael acts in the two hander opposite Christopher Abbott. Together they are two perpetually down on their luck longtime friends who make a pact to kill each other at the end of the day.

The subject matter is pitch black, and there are plenty of moments of gallows humor throughout, along with a palpable current of anger that drives many of the two friends’ interactions with others throughout their “final” day.

On walking that tonal tightrope, Carmichael said, “Things can still have a true weight to them and deal with honest gut wrenching things, and still be humorous, entertaining and interesting.” Carmichael also gave credit to “brilliant” screenwriters Ari Katcher and Ryan, who he works with on Hulu’s Ramy.

A collaborative effort between the three, sometime around 2014 or 2015, the seed for this particular idea was planted.

Carmichael explained, “They came to me with this concept. It felt right. It was something that we were all able to pour a bit of ourselves into. We could all unite on a common goal, because we all united on that feeling, that emptiness that you’re running from — that’s what we connected on. And we just couldn’t stop talking about it. It was on our minds and it just felt right and true to all of us.”

*Spoilers for On the Count of Three below*

Near the end of the Q&A one festgoer wrote in and asked Carmichael an important question: “Was there any fear that the ending in some way justified or gloried suicide, and how did you guys discuss that to make sure that it was right?”

Carmichael responded, “I’m really big on trusting the intelligence of the audience and their ability to interpret from an ending their own emotion. And we played the story out to its logical conclusion, for that story. He [Abbot’s character] was satisfied, it was enough for him. It’s not an easy place to go to, but it just felt like the logical conclusion of his story. As a director, my job is to try to see the story through and tell it completely. And I just trust that people will take that, take the work and extract whatever emotion that feels resonant to them, from it. But we just told the story.”

On the Count of Three, directed by Jerrod Carmichael, premiered in Sundance’s U.S. Dramatic Competition. Sundance Film Festival runs through February 3.