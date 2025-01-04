Here are 12 old TV shows that have never failed to delight, even after all these years.

The Twilight Zone

Rod Serling in The Twilight Zone. CBS – Credit: C/O

Hosted by the iconic Rod Serling from 1959 to 1964 on CBS, The Twilight Zone is science fiction television at its best. Each episode tells a new story of strange happenings. In the everyday world, these things would be impossible — but when one accidentally crosses over into the Twilight Zone, anything can happen.

Maybe the best episode is “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” starring William Shatner as a man who is recovering from a nervous breakdown when he sees a strange little alien man standing on the wing of the airplane he’s on — except no one else can see the man but him.

Rod Serling also, of course, wrote one of the greatest movie twist endings of all time.

Star Trek: The Original Series

Leonard Nimoy as Spock and William Shatner as Captain Kirk on Star Trek. NBC – Credit: C/O

“Space: the final frontier.” The original Stark Trek series only ran from 1966 to 1969 on NBC, but it left an impact so great that it has continued to be adapted and spun off into new shows and movies for the past 50 years.

It starred William Shatner as Captain Kirk, commander of the starship Enterprise, whose mission was to explore new worlds and civilizations in the Milky Way galaxy. Leonard Nimoy played first officer Spock, a member of the alien Vulcan race. DeForest Kelly played Leonard “Bones” McCoy, chief medical officer. Nichelle Nichols played Nyota Uhura, the ship’s communication officer; George Takei played Hikaru Sulu, the helmsman, and James Doohan played second officer Scotty of “Beam me up, Scotty” fame.

Unlike many old TV shows, Star Trek remains prescient today — and you can watch many spinoffs currently streaming.

Fawlty Towers

Connie Booth as Polly Sherman and John Cleese as Basil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers. BBC – Credit: C/O

One of the UK’s favorite old TV shows, this beloved sitcom aired only two seasons but has remained in people’s hearts ever since. The first season aired on BBC Two in 1975 and the second aired in 1979.

It followed John Cleese as Basil Fawlty, a slightly unhinged, wise-cracking hotel manager who is constantly annoyed by his guests. Connie Booth played the voice-of-reason waitress and chambermaid Polly, and co-wrote the show with Cleese after his previous run on the iconic British sketch comedy series Monty Python from 1969 to 1974.

Batman

Batman. ABC – Credit: C/O

Adam West is a very underrated Batman for his deadpan delivery of wonderfully ridiculous lines in this swingin’ 60s mainstay that defines camp.

Burt Ward held it down as his holy-macaroni-Batman sidekick Robin, but they were just straightmen to an endless lineup of delightful guest stars, from Burgess Meredith as the Penguin to Cesar Romero as The Joker to Frank Gorshin as The Riddler to three different magnificent Catwomen: Earth Kitt, Julie Newmar and Lee Meriwether.

If you love the show, you’ll also love the 1966 Adam West Batman movie, which rates respectably on our list of Every Batman Movie, Ranked. But Batman is also one of our all time favorite old TV shows for taking itself much less seriously than every Bat project since.

Beverly Hillbillies

A still from The Beverly Hillbillies. CBS – Credit: C/O

The Beverly Hillbillies ran on CBS from 1962 to 1971. One of our favorite turn-off-your-brain old TV shows, it follows the Clampett family, who strike it rich after discovering an oil field in their backyard. When they move to a mansion in Beverly Hills, they take their country ways with them, including their Southern charm and hilarious antics.

Buddy Ebsen starred as widower Jed Clampett, Donna Douglas played Jed’s daughter, Elly May Clampett, Irene Ryan played Daisy Moses, A.K.A. Granny, and Max Baer Jr. played cousin Jethro Bodine.

Little House on the Prairie

Melissa Gilbert and Michael Landon on Little House on the Prairie. NBC – Credit: C/O

Based on the best-selling, autobiographical book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder, Little House on the Prairie ran from 1974 to 1982 on NBC, followed in 1983 by a ninth and final season/sequel series, Little House: A New Beginnings.

The story follows the Ingalls family, who live on a farm in Plum Creek, Minnesota during the late 1800s. Michael Landon played Charles Ingalls, A.K.A. Pa, and Karen Grassle played his wife, Caroline Quiner Ingalls. Their characters were based on Wilder’s real parents. Melissa Gilbert played young Laura Ingalls Wilder herself.

I Love Lucy

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in I Love Lucy. CBS – Credit: C/O

Starring real-life couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo, I Love Lucy aired on CBS from 1951 to 1957. Ricky is a Cuban bandleader trying to make it in show business, and Lucy’s antics always drive him nuts. Starring alongside them are their best friends/landlords, Ethel (Vivian Vance) and Fred Mertz (William Frawley).

The true story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz was told in the 2022 documentary Lucy and Desi, directed by Amy Poehler (whose own show, Parks and Recreation, isn’t old enough for our list of old TV shows, but is delightful).

Sanford and Son

Redd Foxx and Desmond Wilson in Sanford and Son. NBC – Credit: C/O

This beloved Norman Lear sitcom ran on NBC from 1972 to 1977, starring Redd Foxx as widowed junk dealer Fred G. Sanford and Desmond Wilson as his son, Lamont, who stays at home to look after him despite Fred’s frequent get-rich-quick schemes that often blow up in his face.

The series is based on the British series Steptoe and Son. Sanford and Son is widely credited with paving the way for other popular American Black sitcoms that came after it.

The Addams Family

A still from the original Addams Family series. ABC – Credit: C/O

Based on Charles Addams’ New Yorker cartoons, the original Addams Family macabre sitcom ran from 1964 to 1966 on ABC. It starred John Astin as father Gomez Addams, Carolyn Jones as mother Morticia Addams, Lisa Loring as daughter Wednesday Addams, Ken Weatherwax as brother Pugsley Addams, Tedd Cassidy as Lurch the butler, Blossom Rock as Grandma Addams, and Jackie Coogan as Uncle Fester, with appearances from other relatives including Cousin Itt played by Felix Silla and Roger Arroyo.

The Addams lived in a large house full of creepy artifacts, including a disembodied hand called Thing, and often confuse and frighten the friends they make in town despite always treating them kindly.

The Jeffersons

Marla Gibbs and Sherman Hemsley in The Jeffersons. CBS – Credit: C/O

A spinoff from All in the Family, The Jeffersons follows George Jefferson (Sherman Hemsley), whose dry-cleaning business becomes so successful that he and his wife Louise (Isabel Sanford) move from Queens to the Upper East Side of Manhattan. It ran from 1975 to 1985 and is known as the second-longest-running sitcom with a primarily Black cast by episode count (253 episodes in total) after Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, which came decades later.

Gilligan’s Island

Alan Hale Jr. as the Skipper and Bob Denver as Gilligan in Gilligan’s Island. CBS – Credit: C/O

This hilariously silly CBS sitcom aired from 1964 to 1967. Gilligan’s Island follows the story of a group of castaways, all from different backgrounds, on the SS Minnow who are shipwrecked on a tropical island. Though they constantly try to get rescued, their plans are usually spoiled by the first mate, Gilligan (Bob Denver).

The first 36 episodes originally aired in black and white and were later colorized. Gilligan’s Island also stars Alan Hale Jr. as the Skipper; Dawn Wells as farm girl Mary Ann Summers, Jim Backus as millionaire Thurston Howell III; Natalie Schafer as his wife, Lovey; Tina Louise as movie star Ginger Grant, and Russell Johnson as the Professor.

The Brady Bunch

A still from The Brady Bunch. ABC – Credit: C/O

Before there was the “Sure, Jan” meme, there was The Brady Bunch.

This classic sitcom, one of Gen X’s most beloved old TV shows, aired from 1969 to 1974 on ABC, telling the story of one big happy combined family. When widower Mike Brady (Robert Reed) marries Carol Martin (Florence Henderson), his three sons and her three daughters all move in with their parents together in a house in the Los Angeles suburbs.

This one also turns up on any list of the most beloved shows by Gen X.

Main image: Gilligan’s Island star Dawn Wells. CBS