The Ojai Film Festival has announced the lineup for its 2024 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program in collaboration with NewFilmmakers Los Angeles and CineFemme.

“In the past year Hollywood has gone through a major shakeup caused by the WGA & SAGAFTRA Strikes, and the loss of leadership and momentum for DEI Programs,” said Rosa Costanza, special programs director at Ojai Film Festival, an Emmy-nominated producer and director. “The movie business is in a state of reinvention, so we need to discuss opportunities to step up in innovative ways for minority and diversity labeled filmmakers.”

The curated program of events highlights underrepresented voices in the film industry with the goal of creating a platform for them to share their work.

Taking place on Nov. 3, 2024 in Ojai, Calif., this year’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programming highlights the Ojai Film Festival’s commitment to fostering inclusivity in storytelling and amplifying the voices of filmmakers who identify as Women, Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), Neurodiverse, and LGBTQIA+.

Also partnered in the program is Cinefemme, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering female filmmakers with a mission to incubate and fund women’s films. Cinefemme will premiere its 2024 slate of sponsored films at the Cinefemme Sponsored Film Screening Block, taking place from 1 – 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 3. The film block highlights groundbreaking projects by women in tech, exploring subjects ranging from female founders to the true story of a Jewish grandmother’s escape from the Holocaust.

There will also be a career opportunities panel and roundtable discussion with panelists including Tema Staig, executive director of Women In Media, Michelle Ramirez, program manager of Group Effort Initiative, Daria Overby, executive director of creative diversity at Starz, and Joshua Walker, manager at the office of global inclusion at CBS/Paramount Global.

See the full lineup of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion films, events, and panelists below.

Ojai Film Festival DEI Program with NFMLA and CineFemme

Featured Films

Makeshift Society

The Red Shoe

Here She Comes

Coppola Mécanique

Career Opportunities Panel & Round Table Discussion

Date: November 3, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM – 5:15 PM

This Career Opportunities Panel, co-presented by NFMLA and facilitated by Rosa Costanza, will feature a dynamic discussion with experts on how underrepresented filmmakers can navigate and thrive in the competitive entertainment industry. Panelists will offer practical advice on entering DEI-focused competitions, securing mentorship opportunities, and building a strong professional brand.

Confirmed panelists include:

Tema Staig, Executive Director of Women In Media

Michelle Ramirez, Program Manager of Group Effort Initiative

Daria Overby, Executive Director of Creative Diversity at Starz

Joshua Walker, Manager, Office of Global Inclusion, CBS/Paramount Global

The session will offer an interactive round table discussion, providing attendees with a valuable opportunity to connect with industry leaders and peers.

NFMLA Diversity Filmmakers Screening Block

Date: November 3, 2024

Time: 5:30 PM – 6:45 PM

In collaboration with NFMLA, the Diversity Filmmakers Screening Block will feature a specially curated selection of short films created by filmmakers from diverse backgrounds. The screening highlights voices from Women, BIPOC, Neurodiverse, and LGBTQIA+ communities, and will showcase stories from around the world, with many filmmakers based in Southern California. Attendees will have the chance to participate in an engaging Q&A session with some of the featured filmmakers.

Films in the Screening Block:

Just Right – 16 min. (Camille Wormser)

Backlog – 18 min. (Jacqueline Elyse Rosenthal)

Maria Has Three Jobs in San Juan, Puerto Rico – 11 min. (Ana Verde)

Farmers Dating – 11 min. (Alexandra Hsu)

Escape From Pasadena – 4 min. (Corina Marie Mazzi)

