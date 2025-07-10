Fights, an autistic woman’s quest to make friends at camp, and a baking entrepreneur with Down syndrome were among the subjects of the New Filmmakers Los Angeles InFocus: Disabilities program.

NFMLA’s May Monthly Film Festival also featured writer-director Jess Dang’s debut feature narrative Surrender, and an opened with a selection of student animation from Cal State University Long Beach students.

The juried CSULB Animation Showcase featured a range of films in different approaches, including computer generated , stop motion, and hand drawn. Each film took at least a year of work and development.

The day continued with May Shorts, a collection of films that delved into complicated dynamics and survival tactics.

The InFocus: Disabilities program spotlighted disability both in front of and behind the camera, featuring stories of visible and invisible disability. It included coming-of-age stories, romances, dramas, comedies and documentary work.

The night concluded with Surrender, a deeply personal and intimate story of a young woman grappling with gambling addiction, which aims to spark conversation about addiction in Asian American communities. Surrender was expanded from a short film of the same name that graced the screen at NewFilmmakers Los Angeles in May of 2023, and NFMLA proudly welcomed Dang back with the feature adaptation.

NFMLA showcases films by filmmakers of all backgrounds throughout the year, across both general and InFocus programming. All filmmakers are welcome and encouraged to submit their projects for consideration for upcoming NFMLA Festivals, regardless of the schedule for InFocus programming, which celebrates representation by spotlighting various communities of filmmakers as part of the NFMLA Monthly Film Festival. The project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Below are background details, provided by the filmmakers, and interviews.

“Existing Patient” directed by Aaron Abolt

About Aaron: Aaron Abolt is an award-winning writer, director and producer who began his career as a technician in Austin’s vibrant film scene, including a decade-long collaboration with director Andrew Bujalski on Computer Chess, Results, and There There. His short films have screened both locally and internationally. His latest film, “Existing Patient,” is a fully independent labor of love in which he filled countless roles, from financier to focus puller (and many in between). Outside of filmmaking, his passions include holiday decorating, theme parks, and the San Antonio Spurs. He always seeks spaces that build community through joy and artistry.

About “Existing Patient”: A chronically ill woman fights to get her medication approved.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Aaron Abolt, the director of “Existing Patient”:

“Will You Please Hit Me?” directed by Jack Frederick

About Jack: Jack Frederick is an actor and filmmaker from Long Island, New York. As an actor, he has performed at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater and The Metropolitan Museum of Art. One time he performed Waiting For Godot for the inmates of the Livingston County correctional facility. As a writer his plays have been performed at the New Orleans Fringe Festival, Great Plains Theater Conference, and countless small theaters across New York City. His work has been featured in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Time Out New York, Vulture, and Funny Or Die‘s Best of The Web.

About “Will You Please Hit Me?”: When two women with a sordid past unexpectedly run into each other in a bookstore, they decide to settle their history with a fair and honest fist fight.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Jack Frederick, the director of “Will You Please Hit Me?”:

“Surrender” directed by Jess Dang

About Jess: Jess Dang is a Chinese-American writer and director born and based in Los Angeles. She values collaboration and is passionate about creating stories that ignite conversations. Jess holds an MFA from the USC School of Cinematic Arts and a BFA in Communication Design from Parsons School of Design. Her work has been showcased at various festivals and platforms, including the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the Cleveland International Film Festival, the Newport Beach Film Festival, and DOC NYC at the IFC Center, as well as in The New York Times. Jess believes in cinema’s power as a universal language and aims to use her work to advocate for underrepresented communities. Her stories often explore moral and humanitarian progress, mental health issues, and coming-of-age narratives. Her background in music and painting influences her stylistic storytelling approach. Dang is a Film Independent Fast Track Fellow, and a recipient of the NewFilmmakers LA NewNarratives grant, awarded in partnership with The Rhulen Family Foundation, for her debut feature film, “”Surrender,”” which she both wrote and directed, starring and executive produced by Andrea Bang from Kim’s Convenience. Jess admires the films of Chloe Zhao and Mira Nair, loves modern art museums, and goes kayaking to recharge without her phone. She is a dedicated bruncher.

About “Surrender”: Triggered and wanting to escape her past trauma, Naomi, a young Asian American female, falls into the world of blackjack to regain a sense of control but finds herself addicted to the game.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Jess Dang, the director of “Surrender”:

“The Price of Freedom” directed by Lori Webster

About Lori: From humble beginnings in Eastern North Carolina, Lori Webster’s began a media career that has spanned five continents. A believer in the power of media for social change, Lori is committed to compelling stories that foster human connection and deeper appreciation for unique perspectives. Lori’s accolades include Sundance Episodic, Gotham TV Series Lab, and SFFILM Kenneth Rainin Grant as well as the SeriesFest Storytellers Initiative, which includes a development opportunity with Janelle Monáe’s Wondaland Pictures. Currently, Lori’s excited to build on the momentum of her award-winning proof of concept, “The Price of Freedom,” with her feature film directorial debut.

About “The Price of Freedom”: A mother, convicted of a crime she did not commit, makes a last resort attempt at freedom.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Lori Webster, the director of “The Price of Freedom”:

“Sourdough” directed by Hallie Haas and Alec Cohen

About Hallie: Hallie Haas is a comedic actress and writer. Sourdough is her directorial debut. She has appeared in Search Party (HBOMax), Alternatino (Comedy Central), Asking For It (with Stephanie Hsu), Fort Tilden (SXSW Grand Jury Prize), and the Audible podcast Excessive (opposite Kim Cattrall). She can also be seen in videos for Comedy Central and The New Yorker, and she recently co-hosted the UN Foundation’s Summit of the Future livestream. Her original character videos have been featured in Vulture, her writing on DROPOUT.TV, and she performs live at the UCB Theatre. Hallie has a degree in theatre and comparative literature from Oberlin College. She is an avid cook and, of course, baker of sourdough bread.

About Alec: Alec Cohen is a comedy director with a very distant background in advertising. His work has been featured by Comedy Central, Adult Swim, Above Average, Slamdance, Stareable, DUST, SeriesFest, UCBTNY, NYTVF, MTV.com, Hatched.nyc, The New Yorker, Funny or Die, Mashable, Food.com, Comedy Hack Day, LA Comedy Fest, Chicago Sketchfest, Encounters UK, Portland Comedy Film Festival and The American Association of Immunologists. He has also worked with brands like Nike, Adidas, 20th Century Fox, BlackBerry, The Foo Fighters, Skullcandy, Bonneville Environmental Foundation, Prabal Gurung, and Flipboard. He lives in Brooklyn.

About “Sourdough”: A woman’s loaf of homemade bread is overshadowed by her dinner guests’ exciting news.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Hallie Haas, one of the directors of “Sourdough”:

“All the Words on the Page” directed by Hunter Gause

About Hunter: Hunter Gause is a Brooklyn-based American filmmaker. His first film, “All the Words on the Page,” premiered in competition for Best U.S. Short at the 2024 Palm Springs International ShortFest before screening at Davey Fest, Pendance Film Festival, Fargo Film Festival, The Downtown Festival, and The Roxy Cinema. He’s worked on the film and television sets of Gummy Films, Simone Films and CBS. Before filmmaking, Hunter was an assistant theater director with New York Theatre Workshop, The Wooster Group, and Big Dance Theater. As the son of a personal stylist and a sculptor, he’s drawn to films about misfits, purpose, and artistic labor.

About “All the Words on the Page”: When a script is unexpectedly switched, a dyslexic actor struggles to navigate his conservatory audition.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Hunter Gause, the director of “All the Words on the Page”:

“Shells” directed by Josh S. Rose

About Josh: Josh S. Rose is a filmmaker based in Los Angeles whose work blends visual storytelling with emotional depth. Formerly an award-winning creative director, he brings a strong sense of narrative and composition to every project. His debut short film marks a transition into directing, fueled by a passion for cinema that explores humanity, movement, and mood. With a background in photography and a long history of artistic collaboration, Josh crafts layered, atmospheric films that linger in quiet moments and unexpected connections. This first short represents the culmination of his creative path and an inspired step into independent filmmaking.

About “Shells”: Two couples get together after some time (pandemic). In the process of catching up, making dinner and eating, exteriors crack as each member of the party touches on their raw inner emotional states.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Josh S. Rose, the director of “Shells”:

“The 17%” directed by Aaron Johnson

About Aaron: Aaron Johnson is an award-winning filmmaker whose debut documentary, “The 17%” won a Student Academy Award in 2024. The film sheds light on employment barriers for individuals with disabilities. Aaron’s work focuses on storytelling that amplifies underrepresented voices, blending compelling narratives with social advocacy. With a background in non-profit work and a passion for inclusive storytelling, Aaron strives to create films that inspire change while resonating with diverse audiences.

About “The 17%”: After facing rejection from every job she applied to, a young woman with Down syndrome started her own bakery that employs other people with disabilities. She is changing the world one cookie at a time.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Aaron Johnson, the director of “The 17%”:

“Out of Reach” directed by Cosmo Rudd

About Cosmo: Cosmo Rudd is a writer, director, and editor hailing from the Bay Area. His interest in film was sparked at a young age after he discovered an old camcorder with his sister and attempted to recreate scenes from classic books and movies. He went on to discover the world of editing after receiving his first laptop, and soon began creating short films with his friends and family. Cosmo later moved to Los Angeles to pursue film school. Through his creative endeavors, he discovered the significance of telling stories from his unique perspective as a person with a disability. With his films, he hopes to represent and inspire others with disabilities as well as bridge the gap of understanding between disabled and non-disabled communities, all while creating engaging, powerful, and immersive films.

About “Out of Reach”: When two disabled best friends are left home alone together without any help, they discover a major difference in their personalities as they struggle to provide for themselves.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Cosmo Rudd, the director of “Out of Reach”:

“Lake Day” directed by Sophia Varnai

About Sophia: Sophia Varnai is a director and writer originally from the Washington, DC area whose work explores girlhood, neurodivergence, and the tiny fireworks of everyday life. Her recent projects include her feature screenplay Like You; the short films “Friend Zone, “Fish in Murky Water,” and “Birthday Girl”; the short play “The Men’s Room,” presented in collaboration with The Drama League; and audio series Wannabe, developed in collaboration with Purple Crayon Productions. In 2022, she graduated summa cum laude from Pace University’s Sands College of Performing Arts with a degree in directing and creative writing.

About “Lake Day”: An autistic teenager fights to make friends and fit in on her summer camp’s field trip, no matter the cost.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Sophia Vernai, the director of “Lake Day”: