A teacher fired for teaching Black literature, a young rapper in a freestyle battle with death, and a man who tries to pawn his grief were among the subjects of NewFilmmakers Los Angeles’ annual InFocus: Black Cinema program.

The NFMLA program spotlights Black stories and emerging Black talent in front of and behind the camera in two shorts programs. The festival also screened a selection of short film highlights from NFMLA’s ongoing monthly program.

The day kicked off with February Shorts, an eclectic program of films spanning fairytales, fantasies, and the slow work of seeking justice. They told of grief, love, and hoping for a more humane future.

The day continued with InFocus: Black Cinema Shorts I, which offered stories of protagonists who learn and do better, find joy through hard times, and lean into familial love and acceptance.

The night’s programming concluded InFocus: Black Cinema Shorts II, which followed characters learning to express themselves, speak the truth, and save their communities.

NFMLA showcases films by filmmakers of all backgrounds throughout the year, across both our general and InFocus programming. All filmmakers are welcome and encouraged to submit their projects for consideration for upcoming NFMLA Festivals, regardless of the schedule for InFocus programming, which celebrates representation by spotlighting various communities of filmmakers as part of the NFMLA Monthly Film Festival. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Here is more detail on the films and filmmakers.

“Vision,” directed by Dan Parris

About Dan: Dan Parris is an award-winning filmmaker and co-founder of Speak Up Studios, a video production company that has helped nonprofits raise millions through video storytelling. Through Dan’s other company, Speak Up Productions, he’s also directed the feature-length documentaries Show Me Democracy, When the Saints and What Matters? His documentaries have been distributed nationwide, played at dozens of film festivals including SXSW EDU, Heartland, Omaha and St. Louis International, and have screened at hundreds of universities and community venues. Dan lives in South City St. Louis with his wife and four kids.

About “Vision”: Louis is a 17-year-old visual artist from an under-resourced community. A mysterious man gives him a pair of eye-opening sunglasses, but how will he use this newfound vision?

Watch the NFMLA interview with Dan Parris the director of “Vision”:

“The River,” directed by Clare Cooney

About Clare: A Los Angeles-based director with an affinity for grounded dramas and thrillers. Clare’s feature film Departing Seniors premiered 2023 at FrightFest in London and was part of the inaugural Cannes’ Fantastic Pavilion 2023 and featured in Variety. Short films include “Runner,” “Pick Up,” and “After (A Love Story).”

About “The River”: A mother struggling with problem gambling is at war with herself and puts her family in the crossfire.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Clare Cooney, the director, and Rainbow Dickerson, the producer, of “The River”:

“Oasis” directed by Daniel Croix and Jonathan Logan

About Daniel: Daniel Croix is an actor in film and television and an independent filmmaker. He’s best known for starring in The Oval (BET Network), and appearing in Manhunt (Apple TV+), Love Victor (Hulu), and Much Ado About Nothing (The Public’s Shakespeare in the Park). While not on set, he’s freediving in the ocean, hiking across many mountains, and collaborating on land/ocean-conservation and contemporary art collaborations. His 2024 short film “Huli” was programmed in Oscar-qualifying film festivals, museums, and screenings. Born in Buffalo, New York, he now lives in Los Angeles and Honolulu. He has a BFA in Acting from SUNY Purchase College.

About Jonathan: Jonathan Logan is a filmmaker and photographer based and born in Brooklyn. A graduate of Howard University’s School of Communications, he is pursuing his MFA in Film at NYU Tisch School of the Arts. Jonathan’s passion for storytelling is rooted in exploring nuanced and culturally rooted stories that explore the fullness of the Black experience. His goal in all his work is to allow audiences to feel the emotional weight of people and communities that he places in his stories. Jonathan credits his creative journey to his faith, family, and growing up in New York City, where he believes his eyes were trained to find the beauty of people and communities in the midst of the chaos. When not creating, he usually is attempting to finish another new book, digging for music, trying new foods or getting lost in research.

About “Oasis”: A high school English teacher’s livelihood is on the line when she’s fired for teaching Black literature.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Daniel Croix and Jonathan Logan the directors of “Oasis”:

“Black Magic,” directed by Cristin Stephens

About Cristin: C​ristin Stephens is a writer, director and producer from Philly.​​ Her films explore unexpected intersections of Black life. ​They bridge the comedic, off-putting, serious and sentimental, and center communities ​she love​s. Her films have screened at festivals including San Francisco International Film Festival, New Orleans Film Festival, Cleveland International Film Festival, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Shorts México, where ​she received a special jury mention for short doc Men Who Talk. ​She is currently touring ​her short film “Black Magic” and was named a 2024 top screenwriter to watch by Austin Film Festival and MovieMaker. Cristin currently splits her time between Brooklyn and Austin.

About “Black Magic”: A diversity hire in a writer’s room contends with the expectations of her boss at the cost of her identity.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Cristin Stephens the director of “Black Magic”:

“Happy Birthday,” directed by Jammal Lemy

About Jammal: Jammal, a first-generation Haitian American filmmaker and artist from Broward County, Florida, has made significant strides in the creative industry. His innovative approach to digital voter registration, particularly through his QR American Flag design, gained him recognition in the 2018 election. Beyond his work in digital voter registration, Jammal has showcased his diverse talents as an independent filmmaker and creative. His visual content encompasses various mediums, including visual art, digital photography, and clothing design. Jammal’s creative journey led him to the esteemed role of Creative Director at March For Our Lives. In this position, he spearheaded various projects, including music festivals for voter registration and producing video content with renowned figures such as the Avengers cast. His collaborations with notable names like NPR Tiny Desk, Marvel, Frank Ocean, Jenny Holzer, and Hank Willis Thomas have further solidified his reputation. Jammal’s contributions have even made it to the pages of a New York Times bestseller. Currently based in Los Angeles, Jammal works as a writer and director. His artistic mission revolves around exploring the human condition and popular culture, consistently pushing the boundaries of creativity.

About “Happy Birthday”: “Happy Birthday” tells the story of Craig Smith, a young man wrestling with grief embodied as a red backpack, who discovers a pawn shop that buys trauma, sparking a journey toward healing and acceptance.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Jammal Lemy the director of “Happy Birthday”:

“Frogs,” directed by Maya Peters

About Maya: Maya is an Irish-Indonesian director based in NYC. With a background in production design, she seeks to explore the complexities of personal identity through stories that intertwine artistic design with deeply personal storytelling. Her works have featured in ELLE China, SHOWStudio, and the CFDA, as well as various international film festivals.

About “Frogs”: A reimagined retelling of a fairytale character trapped inside of a swamp cottage. She must find a way to reckon with the barrage of frogs trying to break down her door.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Maya Peters the director of “Frogs”:

“Soul Tie” directed by Maegan La Trese Philmore

About Maegan: Maegan La Trese Philmore is a director and producer based in Inglewood, California. She owns Hudson Philmore, a production company dedicated to creating stories that challenge Hollywood’s exclusion. Maegan is currently developing a range of creative projects, specializing in womanist, queer, BIPOC, all abilities & sizes content. Her work has been featured at the following film festivals: OutFest Fusion, Bentonville, DisOrient Asian, Imagine This Women’s, and Frameline. She won first place in the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) and the Latino Entertainment Journalists Association (LEJA) inaugural Afro-Latino Short Film Competition REMIX 2024 with her short film “Soul Tie.”

About “Soul Tie”: An Afro-Latina rekindles a fling and finds revitalizing energy overcoming Covid-19’s isolation and its lockdown’s racial opportunistic zeitgeist.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Maegan La Trese Philmore the director of “Soul Tie”:

“Uncaged,” directed by Jay Richardson

About Jay: Jay Richardson, a self-taught artist from Philadelphia, explores his perspective through film and design, guided by his mantra, “LIFE IS ONLY UNDERSTOOD BACKWARDS.” Transitioning his skills, he’s collaborated with Nike, Adidas, Disney, and more.

About “Uncaged”: A young NIL athlete navigates the hidden costs of success, battling anxiety and identity struggles in a symbolic therapy session that reveals the mental toll of overwhelming pressure.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Jay Richardson the director of “Uncaged”:

“Terminally Ill,” directed by Chris Cole

About Chris: Chris discovered his passion for filmmaking as a child, directing his siblings in parody rap videos. His love for storytelling, music, and offbeat comedy led to roles as a freelance music journalist and Video Producer at GQ and Apple. A two-time SFFILM Filmhouse Resident (2021, 2022), Chris holds an M.A. in Arts Politics and a B.F.A. in Film and Television from NYU Tisch School of the Arts. His short film “Terminally Ill” won the Audience Award and Oscar-qualifying Jury Award for Comedy at Aspen Shortsfest, as well as a silver screen Young Director Award. He is currently developing Fonzel and Gloria, the feature adaptation of “Terminally Ill,” with support from the SFFILM Rainin Grant.

About “Terminally Ill”: When a struggling rapper is summoned to his grandmother’s deathbed, he engages in a madcap freestyle in a hilarious but heartbreaking attempt to prevent her from dying.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Chris Cole the director of “Terminally Ill”:

“My Brother & Me” directed by Ryan DeForest

About Ryan: Based in Los Angeles, California, Ryan DeForeest is a writer/director who has honed his skills over the past few years. He was recognized as a finalist in the PictureStart x GFS “Discover Your Voice Fellowship” (2022) and a semi-finalist for NewFest’s New Voices Filmmaker Grant (2024), presented by Netflix. His short film, “My Brother & Me,” was also an official selection of the American Black Film Festival, the Micheaux Film Festival, the Oak Park Black Festival, and the Reel Black Men Short Film Showcase, where the film was recently screened in LA at the Director’s Guild of America.

About “My Brother & Me”: A coming-of-age story about two brothers who attempt to rob their distant father of their overdue child support money.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Ryan DeForest the director of “My Brother & Me”:

“Bailando” directed by Michael Tejada

About Michael: Michael began filmmaking in 2016, at first, documenting friends creating art in his hometown of Lawrence, Massachusetts. His first narrative attempt at filmmaking, Boys Will Be Boys (2019), was nominated for multiple film festivals across the world. In 2020, he released his second short film, Erika (2020), which was also nominated and selected to be featured on the popular online filmmaking hub No Budge. His third short film June 22nd was praised and selected by festivals nationwide, including NewFilmmakers Los Angeles. Michael continues to navigate the industry with his latest short film “Bailando.”

About “Bailando”: A self-proclaimed ladies’ man falls for his sister’s dance instructor and must develop the confidence to dance bachata and humble his ego to win her heart.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Michael Tejada, the director, and Feliciano Segundo Jr, the producer, of “Bailando”:

“Definitely Not A Monster,” directed by Brea Cola Angelo

About Brea: Brea Cola Angelo is a writer/director & SAG-AFTRA actress based in Los Angeles. Born in New Orleans, she grew up in Texas, trained as an actor in NYC, and lived and studied in both Spain and France. Her specialty is telling nuanced, character-driven stories that explore complex issues in a heartfelt and compelling way. Most recently, “Definitely Not A Monster,” a dramatic short she wrote and directed, has been recognized as an NAACP Spirit Award nominee for Outstanding Live Action Short.

About “Definitely Not A Monster”: When a beloved icon dies after being accused of rape, his devoted widow invites a journalist into their home to clear his name.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Brea Cola Angelo the director of “Definitely Not A Monster”:

“Oh My Sweetheart,” directed by Aristides Mantilla

About Aristides: Aristides Mantilla is a young Mexican filmmaker who studied BFA Filmmaking in Los Angeles, at the New York Film Academy. Aristides Mantilla has a filmography that includes 8 short films and 1 feature film, has been recognized for his work at various film festivals and has been screened in prestigious theaters such as the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, as well as its participation among other film festivals. Aristides Mantilla is currently preparing 2 feature films in 2024.

About “Oh My Sweetheart”: Joaquin finds a lost puppy on the street, now he has to take it back home, finding a true friendship.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Aristides Mantilla the director of “Oh My Sweetheart”:

“To End All Spells” directed by Nana Kwabena & Zak Cedarholm

About Nana: Nana Kwabena is a five-time Grammy nominated, Ghanaian-American record producer, songwriter, DJ and auteur. As a music producer, Nana Kwabena has collaborated with the likes of Jidenna, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Rick Ross, Burna Boy, Doechii, Amaarae, Grace Jones, Sister Nancy, CKay, Seun Kuti, Quavo and more. “To End All Spells” is a foray into the next chapter of Nana Kwabena’s journey as a filmmaker and composer.

About Zak: Zak Cedarholm is a guerrilla filmmaker driven by his production versatility and avant-garde spirit. For over a decade he has partnered with brands and artists to bring their ideas from conception to fruition by creating a deeply personalized and collaborative production environment.

About “To End All Spells”: Amidst her village nearing the brink of extinction, an unforgiving desert warrior fights to protect the legacy of Palve, a sacred psychedelic fruit that connects its indigenous to the spiritual realm.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Nana Kwabena, the director, and Jidenna Mobisson, the actor of “To End All Spells”:

Main image: “My Brother & Me”