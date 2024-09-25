The Newport Beach Film Festival has announced its 2024 honorees, including Nicolas Cage, Finneas O’Connell, Joan Chen and more.

The honors will take place on Sunday, Oct. 20 at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. in conjunction with Variety‘s 10 Actors to Watch.

Cage (Longlegs) will be attending the festival to receive the Icon Award, alongside Chen (Dìdi) receiving the Career Achievement Award; Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) receiving the Maverick Award, Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) receiving Artist of Distinction Awards; George MacKay (The End) getting the Spotlight Award; June Squibb (Thelma) getting a Lifetime Achievement Award; and songwriter Diane Warren receiving the Lifetime Achievement in Music Award.

In addition to the Oct. 20 honoree event, on Monday, Oct. 21, Finneas O’Connell will receive the Outstanding Achievement in Music Award along with a conversation about his career in music. Additionally, on Oct. 21, Terry Crews will receive the Arts Champion Award at the Festival’s Sunset Series.

The 25th edition of the Newport Beach Film Festival will be held from Oct. 17-24 at various locations around town. You can find the full lineup of films including Blitz and Nightbitch here.

Also Read: Texas Chainsaw Massacre: 9 Freaky Facts About the Horror Classic Turning 50 This Year

More About The Newport Beach Film Festival 2024 Honorees

Nicolas Cage is an Academy Award-winning actor for his role in 1995’s Leaving Las Vegas. He was also nominated for his role in 2002’s Adaptation. His most recent He can currently be seen in Neon’s popular new horror film Longlegs as the title character. Last year, he starred in A24’s Dream Scenario for which he received a Golden Globe nomination. His other credits include Pig, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Mandy, Raising Arizona, Moonstruck, Vampire’s Kiss, Wild at Heart, The Rock, Face/Off, Con Air, and National Treasure.

Finneas O’Connell is known for co-writing and producing many of his sister Billie Eilish’s biggest hits, including the James Bond theme song No Time to Die and the Barbie soundtrack song What Was I Made For?, both of which earned him Academy Awards for Best Original Song. His own solo music has also been well-recieved, including his 2019 debut Blood Harmony EP featuring his single “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” and his 2021 s full-length debut album The Optimist.

Joan Chen executive produced and stars in the Focus Features film, Dìdi (弟弟), which won the Audience Award at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Coleman Domingo is known for starring in Netflix’s Rustin as well as Mister and The Color Purple. Marianne Jean-Baptiste is known for Mike Leigh’s Secrets & Lies and will also pear in Leigh’s upcoming feature Hard Truths. George MacKay is known for Peter Pan. In addition to Abbott Elementary, Sheryl Lee Ralph is also known for Dream Girls. June Squibb is known for Broadway roles in shows like Gypsy and Waitress.

Diane Warren gotten 15 Academy Award nominations, and is also a Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe winner. She’s written hits for 150 films like “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” for Mannequin, “Because You Loved Me” for Up Close and Personal, “How Do I Live” for Con Air, and Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing” for Armageddon.

You can find out more about the Newport Beach Film Festival and tickets here.

Main Image: Nicolas Cage and Finneas O’Connell via Wikimedia Commons