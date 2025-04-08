The Jumanji reboot series has been a major moneymaker for Sony Pictures, with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level raking in over $1.5 billion between them. In the age of franchise expansions and sequels, it was never in doubt that there would be a third installment of the rebooted franchise.

Now, that has officially been confirmed, with a release date scheduled for December 2026. All the key actors are on board, but there have been few details released about the plot.

Jumanji Continues to Dominate in Popular Culture

The new Jumanji movies have built on what was already one of the top entertainment franchises of recent times, and the new franchise acts as an example of a great marketing model for other offerings to follow. Along with the much-loved pictures, there’s plenty of related content in other media, all of which has served to boost the cinematic options further. For example, soon after Welcome to the Jungle was released in 2017, Jumanji: The Mobile Game hit portable screens. There was also a virtual reality experience called Jumanji: The VR Adventure, and a Jumanji: The Video Game console option.

Jumanji even appears in games across the iGaming industry, showing how it continues to have influence across various sectors of entertainment. Indeed, Jumanji: The Bonus Level Live is one of the top games at Betano live casino, alongside other game show-style titles such as Pig Champions and Busted or Bailed.

Next Offering Could Explore Rory McCann’s Character

The two Jumanji reboot films have so far done an excellent job of balancing innovation with familiarity. Audiences want to see some of the aspects they loved from the previous films, but they also want fresh surprises that keep them on their toes. With the third movie, it’s going to be harder to do this, but there have been some suggestions about the direction the story could go in.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, director Jake Kasdan has discussed the next installment. Kasdan said that after making the previous two Jumanji films back to back, taking time after the previous Jumanji release has helped him to consider, creatively, what a new Jumanji could cover.

Key Actors Have Confirmed Their Returns

The Jumanji reboot movies wouldn’t have been so successful if it wasn’t for their stacked cast of A-listers, with Dwayne Johnson acting as the main draw. Luckily, according to a recent report from Vocal, the star sees Jumanji as his main franchise now and won’t want to say goodbye to it anytime soon.

Kevin Hart has also confirmed that he will be in the next one, but he also speculated that it may be the final film in the series. This may be the case, but there’s always the chance that it could lead to future spinoffs in film and on television.

With the release date for the next Jumanji movie under two years away, there’s a strong chance that some further details about it will soon emerge. It will be interesting to see which direction the next offering goes in.