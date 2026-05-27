New betting sites AU punters are signing up to right now offer something established bookmakers simply can’t: launch-stage value. These new betting sites come with generous welcome offers, enhanced odds, and frequent promos that make Australian punters think twice before choosing one of the big-name sportsbooks.

At the top of our list, you’ll find TenoBet, Australia’s newest online bookmaker, which brings in fresh energy as well as competitive odds across a massive range of sports markets and racing events.

Top New Australian Betting Sites Right Now

Brand Welcome Offer Best For TenoBet Up to A$3,000 Best Overall Powbet Up to A$150 For Live Streaming Rolletto Up to A$1,500 + A$200 Free Bet For Racing Punters MyStake Up to A$600 Tops for In-Play Betting Donbet Up to A$600 New Betting Site for Crypto Goldenbet A$100 Cash Gift Competitive Odds Freshbet Up to A$500 Frequent Promos Jack.com 100% First Bet Back Fast Crypto Payouts BeonBet Up to A$225 Best for Sports Variety Rabona Up to A$150 Same-Game Multis Librabet Up to A$150 User-Friendly Platform Spinanga Up to A$150 Enhanced Odds Casinia Up to A$150 Great Mobile Experience BassBet Up to A$150 For In-Play Betting Cleobetra Up to A$150 Exclusive Promotions

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Below, we break down the best new betting sites available on the Australian market at the moment. We look at and compare the welcome bonuses, banking speed, competitive odds, sports market depth, and other crucial factors.

That way, you’ll have all the information needed for choosing a site and placing bets!

1. TenoBet – Best New Betting Site Overall

Pros Cons Generous welcome bonus up to A$3,000 Sticky KYC process Offers market depth Lacking promo variety Around 16 cryptocurrencies accepted Live betting options

Feature Details Welcome Bonus Up to A$3,000 welcome bonus Wagering 15x Min Deposit A$20 Payout Speed Fiat: 2-10 daysCrypto: Up to 2 days Banking Methods Interac, Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, USD Coin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dash, Zcash, TRON, Ripple, TrueUSD, Shiba Inu, Solana, Cardano Licensing Anjouan Gaming Board licence

TenoBet’s value is clear from the get-go! It’s one of the best new betting sites, thanks to its generous welcome bonus and sports depth that surely all Australian punters will love.

When it comes to sports markets, TenoBet offers a great catalogue from cricket and the NBA to niche competitions. The platform covers a wide range of leagues and sporting events, including same-game multi options and in play betting across popular sports.

We’ve tested the site’s live betting section, which works smoothly and is super responsive,

making TenoBet a great choice for punters who want to act on racing form or shifting game momentum in real time.

Banking and payouts are other areas where this site excels. TenoBet accepts a wide range of banking options, including Visa, Mastercard, and around 16 cryptocurrencies, from Bitcoin and Ethereum to Solana and Cardano, with crypto payouts processed in up to two days.

Sign up at TenoBet & claim up to A$3,000

2. Powbet – Top Betting App for Live Streaming

Pros Cons Promotions like cashback bonus & Accumulator boost Crypto payouts can lean toward the 3-day mark 37+ sports with coverage of NRL betting and AFL betting Platform is a bit crowded Live streaming available No withdrawal fees

Feature Details Welcome Bonus A$150 Wagering 6x Min Deposit A$30 Payout Speed Fiat: 5-12 daysCrypto: 1-3 days Banking Methods Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, PaysafeCard, Skrill, Neteller, Cash2Code, Jeton, Tether, Ethereum, Ripple, USD Coin, Bitcoin Cash, BNB, Cardano, Litecoin, Solana, TRON, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Licensing Curaçao Gaming Control Board

We continue our list with Powbet, another one of the best Australian gambling sites that offers a great welcome bonus up to A$150. The site features 37+ sports, including NRL, AFL, cricket, NBA, and other popular sports that are covered with solid odds and a wide range of betting markets like futures bets and same-game multi options.

Some of Powbet’s top promotions are the accumulator boost and the cashback bonuses, which come in handy and act as a safety net for punters who like placing bigger bets.

The platform also offers live streaming and in play betting rounds.

Their payment options catalogue is wide, including Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, Skrill, Neteller, and a variety of cryptocurrencies, which have no withdrawal fees, something that you don’t find at many online bookmakers.

Join Powbet & score up to A$150

3. Rolletto – Great Choice for Racing Punters

Pros Cons Countless promotions, including 20% FreeBet, cashback; 3+1 FreeBet & crypto welcome bonus Site lagged on desktop during peak hours Great mobile experience Basic info can be hard to find Low minimum deposit requirement Supportive live chat

Feature Details Welcome Bonus 150% up to A$1,500 + A$200 FreeBet Wagering 15x Min Deposit A$10 Payout Speed 1-3 days Banking Methods Visa, Mastercard, Tether, Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero, Mifinity, AstroPay, JetonBank Licensing Curaçao Gaming Control Board

Are you into racing? Then Rolletto is the perfect new betting site for you! All punters who are racing enthusiasts should know about this platform, which offers a low A$10 minimum deposit, an amazing mobile experience, and a variety of promotions.

Australian racing fans will be happy to know that horse racing and greyhound racing are places where Rolletto performs really well! Most upcoming races offer solid odds and a wide range of racing markets.

Like many new betting sites in this guide, Rolletto offers live betting, in play betting, and lots of different sports markets perfect for Australian bettors who want to mix racing with other sports.

Another place where this platform excels is with its promotions list. The betting site offers a 150% welcome bonus plus A$200 FreeBet, cashback, a 3+1 FreeBet, and on top of all that, a crypto bonus.

Talk about a good deal!

Join Rolletto & get up to A$1,500 + A$200 FreeBet

4. MyStake – Top In Play Betting Site

Pros Cons Wide crypto selection including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, USDC & more Fiat payouts are slower Strong in play betting and live betting options Platform needs an update Promotions like cashback, 35% Sport Reload Bonus, 3+1 FreeBet Over 36 sports available

Feature Details Welcome Bonus A$600 Wagering 10x Min Deposit A$20 Payout Speed Fiat: 4-5 daysCrypto: 2-3 days Banking Methods Visa, Mastercard, PayID, Neosurf, MiFinity, Jetonbank, AstroPay, Tether USD (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Ethereum, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dash, Dogecoin, TRON Licensing Curaçao Gaming Control Board

MyStake offers over 36 sports and an incredible market depth. Competitive odds span a wide range of sports markets, from cricket and the NBA to international leagues.

Their live betting section doesn’t lag at all, which is a great thing for punters who are betting during big sports events.

When choosing MyStake, you won’t have to worry about not finding enough promotions, as this platform offers a welcome bonus of up to A$600, cashback offers, a 3+1 FreeBet deal, and a 35% Sport Reload Bonus.

When it comes to banking, MyStake delivers the same great experience by offering lots of options, including Visa, Mastercard, PayID, and crypto like Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, USDC, and others.

Sign up at MyStake & claim up to A$600

5. Donbet – New Betting Site for Crypto Bettors

Pros Cons Quick & intuitive platform Slow KYC process Great offers like 3+1 FreeBet Lag times on mobile Over 37 sports available Amazing live betting

Feature Details Welcome Bonus A$600 Wagering 10x Min Deposit A$20 Payout Speed Fiat: 4-5 daysCrypto: 2-3 days (Up to 24h for Bitcoin) Banking Methods Visa/Mastercard, MiFinity, Jetonbank, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dash, Dogecoin, USD Coin Licensing Curaçao Gaming Control Board

We close out the top-five ranked list with Donbet, a new bookie on the scene.

One of the things that made us pick Donbet as one of our top platforms was its live betting experience. Here, live betting was trustworthy and fast, offering real-time odds movements without any lagging.

The platform offers same-game multis, futures bets, and deep betting markets across mainstream and niche sports events too.

As for banking, you’ll find all the options, including Visa, Mastercard, MiFinity, Jetonbank, and lots of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, and others. For crypto, the minimum A$20 is low and carries no fee.

Head to Donbet and earn up to A$600

10 More New Aussie Betting Sites Worth a Look

Now that we’ve checked our top five ranked platforms, we should also have a look at the other 10 on our list. Don’t be quick to dismiss them as these Australian betting sites and online bookmakers have many hidden treasures.

Goldenbet – Competitive odds across a wide range of sports markets. The site also offers a A$100 cash gift as a welcome bonus

– Competitive odds across a wide range of sports markets. The site also offers a as a welcome bonus Freshbet – Go for this platform that offers tons of daily promotions including a generous welcome offer of up to A$500

– Go for this platform that offers tons of daily promotions including a generous welcome offer of up to A$500 Jack.com – Includes a variety of payment options, fast crypto payouts and an easy sign up process for the modern Aussie bookie experience. Get 100% First Bet Back

– Includes a variety of payment options, fast crypto payouts and an easy sign up process for the modern Aussie bookie experience. Get 100% First Bet Back BeonBet – Offers a variety of betting markets like futures bets and line betting, great live betting, and with a welcome offer of up to A$225

– Offers a variety of betting markets like futures bets and line betting, great live betting, and with a welcome offer of up to A$225 Rabona – Best for same-game multis and competitive odds on Australian racing, horse racing and major sports events. A welcome bonus of up to A$150

– Best for same-game multis and competitive odds on Australian racing, horse racing and major sports events. A welcome bonus of up to A$150 Librabet – User-friendly platform that’s not super crowded and offers a welcome offer of up to A$150

– User-friendly platform that’s not super crowded and offers a welcome offer of up to A$150 Spinanga – Here you’ll find some excellent promotions including a welcome bonus of 100% up to A$150 and enhanced odds

– Here you’ll find some excellent promotions including a welcome bonus of 100% up to A$150 and enhanced odds Casinia – One of the best betting apps for Australian punters who enjoy online betting from their phones. The welcome bonus is 100% up to A$150

– One of the best betting apps for Australian punters who enjoy online betting from their phones. The welcome bonus is 100% up to A$150 BassBet – A great platform that also offers live betting for many sports events, as well as a welcome bonus of up to A$150

– A great platform that also offers live betting for many sports events, as well as a welcome bonus of up to A$150 Cleobetra – Great for exclusive promotions, a low minimum deposit and access to deep sports markets with a welcome of up to A$150

How We Ranked the Best New Betting Sites in Australia

When ranking the best Australian betting sites and online casinos, we tested each platform against four main criteria, making sure each one of them delivers what Australian punters need.

Welcome Bonus Value

All players should be careful of welcome bonuses as they can catch your eye and make you not look at the wagering requirements, which are super important! We looked at each welcome bonus and analyzed in detail the bonus size, minimum deposit, and wagering conditions.

Powbet’s A$150 bonus with a punter-friendly 6x wagering is great for accessibility, while TenoBet’s A$3,000 offer and Rolletto’s 150% up to A$1,500 + A$200 FreeBet package take the lead thanks to their launch-stage value.

We also had a look at other promotions, like daily and ongoing offers, including cashback and same-game multi boosts, which matter more in the long run.

Withdrawal Speed and Reliability

Any reliable betting agency should deliver fast and hassle-free payouts. We looked at fiat and crypto payout speeds, deposit limits, and how many payment options each betting site offered.

Crypto-friendly platforms like MyStake and Jack.com scored well, processing crypto withdrawals in under 3 days. Donbet comes out on top with a 24-hour Bitcoin withdrawal.

Sports and Racing Market Depth

The best betting sites don’t just cover popular sports; they go deeper than that.

We checked the range of sports markets, betting markets, and racing coverage available, including line betting, futures bets, in play betting, live betting, and same-game multi options across sports events.

Donbet and Powbet won the race here, with 37+ sports covered, while Rolletto earned its place as the go-to Australian bookmaker for horse racing and greyhound racing markets. MyStake delivered strong NRL, AFL, and cricket coverage with competitive odds that rival established bookmakers.

Mobile App and Platform Usability

More and more Australian punters place bets on the go, so mobile performance and betting apps matter more than ever. We assessed platform navigation, live betting, and in play betting responsiveness, access to sports betting markets, and overall user experience across devices.

TenoBet was smooth, rarely lagged, and made for a breezy experience overall.

Choose the Best New AU Betting Site by Need

Not every Australian punter is looking for the same thing, and the best betting site for you depends entirely on how you like to bet.

Make sure to have a look at this table, which can act as a guide and point you to the right new betting site for you!

You Want… Best Pick Why Largest welcome bonus TenoBet Up to A$3,000 welcome bonus, rare for sports Overall bonus value Powbet A$150 bonus with 6x wagering, very achievable Crypto-friendly betting Donbet 24h Bitcoin payout, low A$20 withdrawal, crypto variety Deep sports markets Powbet It covers 37+ sports and a variety of betting options Horse racing & greyhound racing Rolletto For Australian racing fans, not always available

What Makes a New Australian Betting Site Worth Your Time?

Knowing how to spot a good sports betting site before you sign up to any new bookie in the Australian market is something that you can learn quickly.

Below, we included some tips that can help you do that.

Why New Operators Offer Better Launch Value

New bookmakers need to win Australian punters away from established names, and that competition works in your favour.

Launch-stage value typically means bigger welcome bonuses, more generous daily promos, enhanced odds on popular sports, and exclusive promotions that older online bookmakers simply can’t match.

Platforms like TenoBet (Australia’s newest online bookmaker) and Rolletto arrived with bonus structures and competitive odds that would turn heads on any best Australian betting sites list.

New betting sites that AU punters are exploring right now are also more likely to offer better payment options, faster access to winnings, and more flexible deposit limits as they compete for their share in the Australian market.

What to Watch for

Not every new bookie launching in Australia delivers on its promises. Keep an eye out for the following before you commit:



High wagering requirements – A big welcome bonus isn’t much if the wagering requirements feel impossible

– A big welcome bonus isn’t much if the wagering requirements feel impossible Slow or complicated KYC – A sticky verification process can delay payouts and lock up your cash longer than expected, particularly on big bets

– A sticky verification process can delay payouts and lock up your cash longer than expected, particularly on big bets Thin sports markets – Some new bookmakers launch with limited coverage; check that your preferred sports events, horse racing, greyhound racing, line betting, and betting markets are all available before depositing any money

– Some new bookmakers launch with limited coverage; check that your preferred sports events, horse racing, greyhound racing, line betting, and betting markets are all available before depositing any money Vague withdrawal terms – Make sure you check the payout speeds, deposit limits, and whether the betting agency charges fees before you access your winnings

– Make sure you check the payout speeds, deposit limits, and whether the betting agency charges fees before you access your winnings Poor mobile performance – No bettor enjoys lag times on betting apps or a cluttered platform, especially since this can cost you money in fast-moving in play betting and live betting situations; the best betting apps should be smooth and responsive

– No bettor enjoys lag times on betting apps or a cluttered platform, especially since this can cost you money in fast-moving in play betting and live betting situations; the best betting apps should be smooth and responsive Weak ongoing value – A strong sign up offer with no daily promos, cashback, or same-game multi boosts to follow is a red flag for long-term value on any betting site

How to Spot a Properly Licensed New Bookmaker

A licensed Australian bookmaker operates under real regulatory oversight, and that matters when real cash and winnings are on the line. Here’s what Australian punters should look for:



Visible licensing information – Any legitimate online bookmaker will display its licence clearly, whether that’s from Curaçao, Anjouan, or otherwise. If you can’t spot it easily, it’s not a good sign

– Any legitimate online bookmaker will display its licence clearly, whether that’s from Curaçao, Anjouan, or otherwise. If you can’t spot it easily, it’s not a good sign Responsible gambling tools – Reliable online bookmakers offer access to deposit limits, self-exclusion options, and confidential support resources. It should be easy to find responsible gambling features

– Reliable online bookmakers offer access to deposit limits, self-exclusion options, and confidential support resources. It should be easy to find responsible gambling features Clear terms and conditions – Wagering requirements, payout conditions, and bonus terms on betting sites should all be stated upfront. Vague T&Cs are a warning sign across any Australian market platform

– Wagering requirements, payout conditions, and bonus terms on betting sites should all be stated upfront. Vague T&Cs are a warning sign across any Australian market platform Reputable payment options – Legitimate betting sites offer recognised banking methods like Visa, Mastercard, PayID, and trusted cryptocurrencies

– Legitimate betting sites offer recognised banking methods like Visa, Mastercard, PayID, and trusted cryptocurrencies Responsive customer support – A good betting agency offers accessible live chat or support channels. Test it before you deposit cash, especially when using new bookmakers for the first time

Bonuses & Promotions at the Best New Betting Sites

New bookmakers in the Australian market don’t just compete on sports markets and odds. Bonuses and promotions are also a major battlefield.

Here’s what Australian punters should know before chasing the next big offer.

Welcome Bonus Packages

The welcome bonus is the first offer you’ll come across when signing up on a new platform. TenoBet leads with an A$3,000 package, while Rolletto’s 150% up to $1,500 + A$200 FreeBet deal rewards punters who prefer volume over simplicity.

Established online bookmakers tend to offer more conservative welcome packages, which is precisely why Australia’s newest online bookmaker options are drawing so much attention from Australian punters looking for launch-stage value.

Promo Types Beyond the Welcome Offer

The best betting sites don’t go quiet after your first deposit. Here’s what to look for once you’re through the door:

Odds Boosters & Enhanced Odds – Regular enhanced odds on popular sports events and Australian racing give punters better returns on selections they’d be backing anyway. Look for daily promos that target horse racing, greyhound racing, and major sports like cricket and the NBA

– Regular enhanced odds on popular sports events and Australian racing give punters better returns on selections they’d be backing anyway. Look for daily promos that target horse racing, greyhound racing, and major sports like cricket and the NBA Racing Refunds – Some online bookmakers offer cash refunds when your horse racing or greyhound racing selection is narrowly beaten; a great safety net for punters who study racing form closely and back upcoming races with confidence

– Some online bookmakers offer cash refunds when your horse racing or greyhound racing selection is narrowly beaten; a for punters who study racing form closely and back upcoming races with confidence Same-Game Multi Boosts – Same-game multi boosters increase your potential winnings on combined selections within a single sports event, one of the most popular promotions among Australian punters right now

– Same-game multi boosters increase your potential winnings on combined selections within a single sports event, one of the most popular promotions among Australian punters right now Cashback Offers – Platforms like Powbet, MyStake, and Donbet all offer cashback promotions that return a percentage of losses over a set period, keeping the fun in online betting even when results don’t go your way

– Platforms like Powbet, MyStake, and Donbet all offer cashback promotions that over a set period, keeping the fun in online betting even when results don’t go your way FreeBet Promotions – The 3+1 FreeBet deal available at several new bookmakers, including Rolletto and Donbet, lets punters place bets and receive bonus credits

– The 3+1 FreeBet deal available at several new bookmakers, including Rolletto and Donbet, lets punters place bets and receive bonus credits Reload Bonuses – MyStake’s 35% Sport Reload Bonus is a great example of an ongoing deposit promotion that rewards punters for continuing to play rather than just signing up

– MyStake’s 35% Sport Reload Bonus is a great example of an ongoing deposit promotion that rewards punters for continuing to play rather than just signing up Live Betting Promos – Some new bookmakers offer exclusive promotions specifically tied to in play betting and live betting markets, worth seeking out if real-time sports action is your preference

Wagering Requirements to Watch

No bonus talk is complete without having a look at the wagering requirements. These are the conditions that determine how quickly you can access your winnings.

A low wagering requirement in the 6x–10x range means Australian punters can turn over a bonus and place bets toward real cash pretty quickly. Mid-range requirements sitting around 15x are also fair and manageable, provided the bonus size justifies the rollover.

Make sure you read the full terms, including minimum deposit conditions, eligible sports events, and whether in play betting, live betting, and racing markets count toward the wagering total.

Here’s a quick table with some of the best bonus types from our top five picks, to help you get a bit more perspective on these new sports betting sites:

Bonus Type Top Offer Details Wagering Welcome Bonus TenoBet Up to A$3,000 on first deposit 15x FreeBet Promotion Rolletto / Donbet 3+1 FreeBet deal on selected sports events N/A Cashback Powbet / MyStake Percentage of losses returned over set period N/A Same-Game Multi Boost Donbet Enhanced returns on combined in-game selections N/A Reload Bonus MyStake 35% Sport Reload Bonus on subsequent deposits 7x

Banking Options at New Australian Betting Sites

Deposits and withdrawals play a big role in the decision making process of signing up for a casino. Here’s what you can expect from new betting sites AU punters are signing up to right now:

PayID and Bank Transfers

PayID has quickly become the most popular banking method among Australian punters. It’s fast, fee-free, and linked directly to an Australian bank account.

Bank transfers are a reliable fallback but can take several business days to clear, making them better suited for planned deposits than live betting or in play betting situations. South Australian residents and punters across all states should check whether their chosen betting agency supports PayID before signing up.

Cards and BPAY

Visa and Mastercard are accepted across every new Australian betting site on our list. They offer instant deposits, meaning you can place bets on upcoming races or sports events without delay.

Prepaid options like Neosurf and PaysafeCard are worth considering for Australian punters who prefer to set a firm deposit limit without linking a primary bank account, which is a smart responsible gambling practice.

BPAY is less common among new bookmakers but remains a trusted option for punters who prefer scheduled, verified payments when managing their online betting spend across sports and racing markets.

Cryptocurrency Payments

Crypto is becoming the favorite payment option for Australian punters who want faster access to winnings and fewer banking restrictions.

It’s crucial to know that new betting sites for crypto punters accept broad crypto suites covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, USDT, USDC, Solana, Cardano, and more, making it easier than ever to fund an account and place bets without going through traditional banking channels.

Crypto payouts typically clear in 1-3 days (well ahead of fiat alternatives), which matters when you’re managing winnings across multiple sports markets and racing events.

Method Deposit speed Min Deposit Fees PayID Instant Varies by bookmaker None Bank Transfer 1–5 business days Varies by bookmaker None Visa/Mastercard Instant A$10-A$30 None Neosurf Instant A$10 None PaysafeCard Instant A$10 None Crypto Instant Varies by bookmaker None

Sports & Markets at New Sports Betting Sites

New betting sites are raising the bar on sports coverage. Here’s how the key categories stack up across the best Australian betting sites right now.

AFL Betting

AFL is one of the most popular sports in the Australian market, and the best new betting sites reflect that with deep betting markets covering match winner, line betting, player disposals, and same-game multi options across every round.

New bookmakers like Powbet and Donbet offer strong AFL coverage with competitive odds. Futures bets on premiership winners and top goal kickers add even more betting markets to explore across the full AFL season.

NRL Betting

NRL betting is a staple for Australian punters, and new bookmakers are delivering with extensive sports market depth across every game of the season.

Beyond standard match winner and line betting, the best betting sites offer same-game multi options that let punters combine player and team selections within a single sports event for bigger potential winnings.

Powbet earned strong marks for its NRL coverage, with competitive odds and regular enhanced odds promotions rewarding Australian punters who bet on Australia’s favourite winter sport.

Horse Racing

New betting sites are building out their coverage to match what dedicated racing punters expect from any serious betting agency. Some of the best Australian betting sites cover most major meets with racing form guides, win and place markets, and exotics across upcoming races, from metropolitan carnival racing through to country tracks.

Rolletto stands out as the go-to Australian bookmaker for racing punters, covering horse racing and greyhound racing with solid odds, a user-friendly platform, and a low minimum deposit that keeps Australian racing accessible for punters of all bankroll sizes.

Cricket Betting

Cricket is a year-round betting market for Australian punters, spanning Big Bash, test matches, and international T20s and ODIs. New bookmakers have responded with deep cricket betting markets, including match winner, top run scorer, line betting, and same-game multi options to keep the action going across every session and sports event.

You can find competitive odds on Australian cricket on platforms like MyStake and Donbet, consistently delivering strong coverage that rivals any established online bookmaker in the Australian market.

Live Betting and Live Streaming

In play betting is one of the most exciting ways for Australian punters to bet on sports and reacting to real-time momentum shifts across popular sports events, horse racing, and greyhound racing.

The best betting apps and betting sites offer fast, responsive live betting markets with competitive odds that update in real time. Donbet and BassBet both stand out for their in play betting experience across a broad range of sports markets.

Live streaming is available at select new bookmakers, including Powbet and BassBet, letting punters watch and place bets simultaneously, which is a genuine advantage for Australian punters who want the full online betting experience in one user-friendly platform.

New Betting Apps in Australia

Mobile betting is now the default for most Australian punters, and new bookmakers are investing in betting apps that keep pace with how Australians actually bet on sports and racing.

What Separates the Best New Betting Apps

The best betting apps go beyond shrinking a desktop site to fit onto a smaller screen. Fast load times, intuitive navigation, and seamless access to in play betting, live betting, same game-multis, and racing markets are the baseline expectation for any serious Aussie bookie.

Full account functionality matters too. Australian punters should be able to manage deposit limits, claim daily promos, access payment options, and withdraw winnings without switching to desktop.

Casinia leads among new bookmakers for mobile experience, while Rolletto and Librabet both deliver clean, user-friendly platforms that handle horse racing, greyhound racing, and popular sports equally well.

Mobile-First Design and Quick Bet Placement

Mobile-first design directly affects how fast Australian punters can place bets when it matters most, especially in live betting and in play betting situations where competitive odds move quickly.

The best new betting sites prioritise one-tap bet placement, streamlined sign up flows, and fast-loading sports markets across both iOS and Android. Native apps tend to outperform mobile browser versions on speed and reliability, though many new bookmakers deliver a great experience through progressive web apps.

How to Sign Up at a New Australian Betting Site

Getting started at a new betting site takes just a few minutes. Here’s how to create your account using TenoBet as an example:

Visit the TenoBet website – Head to TenoBet’s official site Click Sign Up – Click on the sign up button, on the homepage Enter your personal details – Fill in your details. You’ll need to write down your name, email address, date of birth, and contact number Select your payment option and make your first deposit – Choose from TenoBet’s available payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, or any of the 16+ cryptocurrencies supported Claim your welcome bonus – Opt in to TenoBet’s up to A$3,000 welcome bonus and confirm the wagering requirements before you place your bets Complete KYC verification – Submit the required identity documents to fully verify your account. This step is standard across all licensed online bookmakers and ensures you can access your full winnings, manage your deposit limit, and use all available payment options without restrictions

3 Tips for Aussie Punters Using New Bookies

Whether you’re new to the online betting world or a seasoned player, these three tips will help you navigate the crazy waves of sports betting.

1. Price Shop Across Multiple Accounts

The difference between $1.85 and $1.95 on the same sports event may look small but it matters. Across 100 bets at A$100 a pop, that 10-cent difference in competitive odds translates to A$1,000 in additional winnings, purely from checking prices before you place bets.

Hold accounts across multiple new bookmakers and compare odds across sports markets, racing markets, and futures bets before committing.

The best betting sites will vary their odds enough to make price shopping one of the most valuable habits an Australian punter can build.

2. Use Early Bonuses for Matched Betting Angles

Welcome bonuses at new betting sites are most valuable immediately after sign-up, before wagering requirements start eating into your edge. Matched betting involves backing a selection with your bonus funds and laying the same outcome on a betting exchange, locking in a return regardless of the result.

A$150 bonus at 6x wagering requires A$900 in turnover, which is manageable across high-liquidity sports events with tight back and lay spreads. Australian punters who move quickly across platforms like Powbet and Donbet can extract real cash value from welcome bonuses before the window closes.

3. Set Deposit Limits Before You Deposit

The most effective responsible gambling tool any Australian punter has is a deposit limit, and the right time to set it is before your first deposit, not after a losing run. Most licensed online bookmakers allow you to set daily, weekly, or monthly limits directly from your account settings.

Decide on your comfortable bankroll upfront, divide it across your active betting sites, and set hard limits before you place bets. It keeps online betting fun, protects your winnings over the long run, and ensures no same-game multi or enhanced odds promotion ever tempts you beyond what you can afford to lose.

FAQs: What to Know About New Online Betting Sites

Below are answers to some of the most popular questions about using new online betting sites:

Are New Betting Sites in Australia Safe to Use?

New betting sites in Australia are safe to use, provided they hold a valid gambling licence from a recognised regulatory authority. Licensed online bookmakers are required to operate transparent gambling operations, protect account and payment data, and provide responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits and confidential support.

Do New Betting Sites Offer Better Odds Than Established Bookmakers?

New betting sites often do offer better odds than established online bookmakers, particularly in the early stages of launch when they’re actively competing for Australian punters.

How Fast Do New Betting Sites Pay Out Winnings?

Payout speed at new betting sites varies depending on the payment option used to withdraw winnings. Crypto withdrawals are the fastest across new Australian betting sites, with most platforms clearing payouts in 1-3 days.

What Welcome Bonuses Do New Betting Sites Typically Offer?

Welcome bonuses at new betting sites range from modest low-wager offers through to large multi-thousand dollar packages designed to attract high-volume Australian punters. TenoBet leads with a A$3,000 welcome bonus at 15x wagering, while Powbet offers the most accessible deal at A$150 with just 6x wagering.

What Payment Methods Do New Australian Betting Sites Accept?

New Australian betting sites accept various payment methods covering cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency. Visa and Mastercard are universal across new bookmakers, while PayID is available for Australian punters who want instant, fee-free deposits linked directly to their bank account. Crypto is now a mainstream payment option across most sites.

Should I Use Multiple New Betting Sites at Once?

Using multiple new betting sites at once is a smart strategy for Australian punters who want to maximise competitive odds, claim multiple welcome bonuses, and access the widest possible range of sports markets and racing markets.

Final Verdict on the Best New Betting Site in Australia

Ready to play against exciting betting odds?



Among all the new betting sites AU punters can access right now, TenoBet stands clearly at the top. Australia’s newest online bookmaker earns its #1 spot through a combination of an industry-leading bonus up to A$3,000, competitive odds across deep sports markets, and a user-friendly platform built for serious Australian punters.

Whether you’re backing horse racing, cricket, NBA, or chasing value through the same-game multi, TenoBet delivers.

Sign up today at any of our top new betting sites in Australia and make the most of the best launch-stage value in the Australian market.



DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always check your local laws to find out whether it’s legal.

If you believe that you are developing a gambling problem or know someone who does, reach out to the following free online gambling resources: