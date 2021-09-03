Fran Drescher Elected SAG-AFTRA President, Beating Matthew Modine

The Nanny star Fran Drescher and ‘Til Death star Joely Fisher won the SAG-AFTRA national election to become the new president and secretary-treasurer, respectively, of the union representing Hollywood actors.

Drescher beat Full Metal Jacket star Matthew Modine after a contentious election. Her and Fischer’s two-year terms will begin immediately, upon the certification of the ballot count today.

The Drescher-Fischer win is a split ticket: Drescher ran alongside secretary-treasurer candidate Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery) as part of USAN (United Screen Actors Nationwide) coalition, while Modine and Fisher belong to another coalition within the union, Membership First.

SAG-AFTRA reported that of the 122,154 ballots mailed, 32,362 — or 26.5% — were returned. Drescher received 16,958 votes, followed by Modine with 15,371 votes. Fisher received 18,547 votes in the race for secretary treasurer, followed by Rapp, who received 13,593 votes.

“I am honored to serve my union in this capacity. Together we will navigate through these troubled times of global health crisis and together we will rise up out of the melee to do what we do best, entertain and inform,” Drescher stated. “We must never forget the important contribution we make to many millions of people each and every day when they buy a ticket to sit in a dark theater or turn on their TVs or streaming devices.”

Drescher, 63, was endorsed by actors including Tom Hanks and Rosie O’Donnell, while Modine’s backers included Whoopi Goldberg and Diane Keaton. At one point last week, Modine threatened to sue Drescher for defamation, accusing her of misrepresenting facts to make it falsely appear that he had broken election rules.