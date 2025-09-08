Some movies come and go. You watch them, maybe laugh or cry, and then they fade away. But some inspire something bigger. Suddenly, we’ve got sequels, spin-offs, merchandise, and even theme parks. These are the films that didn’t just entertain us once – they kicked off entire franchises.

The Godfather (1972)

When Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather hit theaters, it wasn’t just another mob movie – it was an instant classic. It’s a story about family, loyalty, and betrayal that gave us two unforgettable sequels, a permanent spot in film history, and lines people are still quoting decades later.

And here’s a fun twist – the Corleones didn’t stop at the cinema. Their legacy made it to the gaming world too, with a successful online slots game. It seems the family business works just as well on the reels as it did in the olive oil trade.

Die Hard (1988)

Before Die Hard, action heroes were mostly all muscle. Then came Bruce Willis as John McClane, a regular cop trapped in the terrorists filled Nakatomi Plaza on Christmas Eve. He wasn’t invincible, but he was clever, sarcastic, and too stubborn to back down. What started as one explosive thriller turned into multiple sequels, an ongoing debate about whether it’s a Christmas movie, and an iconic catchphrase – Yippee-ki-yay.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy didn’t just bring fantasy to the big screen – it made it cool. Elves, hobbits, and orcs suddenly became box-office gold. And let’s not forget the breathtaking New Zealand landscapes that gave us Middle-earth, putting the country on every traveller’s bucket list. After three epic films, the franchise continued to grow with The Hobbit prequels, endless merch, and spin-offs. Middle-earth became a permanent part of pop culture.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

When Harry first walked into the Great Hall at Hogwarts, it really was magic. The audience was hooked. Magic, friendship, Quidditch, it all just clicked. What followed was eight films, a spin-off series, theme parks, and more merch than you could fit in a Gringotts vault. For an entire generation, these movies weren’t just entertainment – they were part of growing up. Even now, Hogwarts houses are as important as zodiac signs.

What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

Not every franchise kicks off with a massive budget. Just look at What We Do in the Shadows, the vampire mockumentary by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement. Set in Wellington, it turned the everyday squabbles of vampire roommates like chores, house meetings, and the occasional blood theft, into comedy gold. From an indie film, it grew into an international hit, inspiring spin-offs in New Zealand and the U.S. It proves that franchises don’t need orcs or mob bosses. Sometimes, undead roommates bickering over dishes is enough.

Why We Keep Coming Back

So, what makes these movies franchise material? They create worlds we actually want to come back to. Whether it’s Middle-earth, Hogwarts, the rooftops of New York, or the Corleone family dinner table, they leave us craving more. And sometimes, they don’t just stay on the screen. The Godfather even found new life as a slots game, showing that a great story can take on any form. Franchises stick because they’re more than just movies. They give us characters we care about and lines we can’t stop repeating. And as long as Hollywood keeps delivering, we’ll keep showing up.

Photo: Al Pacino in The Godfather, courtesy of Paramount Pictures