New Jersey’s Montclair Film marked Day 6 of the Montclair Film Festival on Thursday by announcing a partnership with the non-profit media company Shine Global that establishes two new prizes for student filmmakers.

Montclair Film Education’s annual Emerging Filmmaker Competition will participate in Shine

Global’s annual Children’s Resilience In Film Awards, beginning in 2024, in which an award of $500 will be granted to the winning film in a new filmmaking category focused on resilience. Another cash prize of $500 will be awarded to the EFC’s Grand Prize-winning film.

The Grand Prize and Resilience winners will also be invited to participate in Shine Global’s

2024’s Children’s Resilience in Film Award events, which celebrate films and filmmakers who highlight the resilience and strength of children dealing with adversity.

Montclair Film’s Emerging Filmmaker Competition focuses on filmmakers in the 6th through 12th grades. Their films, selected by a jury of film professionals, are in the categories of drama, comedy, documentary, animated, horror, experimental, social impact, and now resilience.

Student filmmakers interested in participating may submit at Montclairfilm.org/education starting December 1. Winners will be announced in the spring of 2024, and Shine Global’s Children’s Resilience in Film Award events will take place later in 2024.

“We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Shine Global to bring great films from our

Emerging Filmmaker Competition to the Children’s Resilience In Film Awards,” said Montclair

Film Education director Sue Hollenberg.

“As young artists continue to find an outlet for their creative expression through filmmaking, this opportunity will provide material support and encouragement for them to continue to push the boundaries of storytelling into new directions.”

“For the past 18 years, Shine Global has produced films that acknowledge children’s resilience

globally,” said Shine Global co-founder and executive director Susan MacLaury. “We’re honored

to partner with Montclair Film to celebrate emerging filmmakers who represent the next

generation in the filmmaking community who do the same.”