Where Is Monique Olivier From Accessory to Evil Now?

Monique Olivier, the ex-wife and accomplice of French serial killer Michel Fourniret, is at the center of Netflix’s five-part French docuseries Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil. If you’re wondering what happened to her and where she is now, read on.

Who Is Monique Olivier?

Olivier met Fourniret in 1987 when she answered his magazine ad looking for someone to correspond with while he was serving 8 years in prison for sexually assaulting young girls.

After exchanging many letters in which Fourniret told Olivier about his desire to rape and murder more young women, she agreed to help him live out his fantasies. They got married that year and began working together to kidnap, rape, and murder several young girls. After their arrests and trials, they divorced in 2010.

Where Is She Now?

The couple’s web of murders fell apart in 2003 when Fourniret was arrested after a failed attempt to kidnap a 13-year-old girl.

After many months of questioning, Olivier finally confessed that she knew her husband had killed several women and girls in the years since they got married. After further pressing, she later confessed to having been his accomplice, the docuseries explains.

In 2004, Fourniret confessed to murdering 8 women and one unidentified man.

After her own confessions, Olivier was also arrested, and along with Fourniret, she helped police find where they had buried some of the bodies of their victims.

In 2008, Fourniret was found guilty of 7 of the 8 murders he confessed to. He was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole. Olivier was found guilty of being complicit in the crimes and helping her husband lure in his victims. She was also given a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 28 years, according to the BBC.

New Developments

In 2018, Fourniret confessed to killing two more women, bringing the total up to 11, and then confessed to a twelfth murder in 2020. He was convicted of killing the eighth woman he confessed to back in 2004, Farida Hammiche, in 2018. Fourniret was given an additional life sentence, and Olivier was given an additional 20 years for helping her husband with the crime, according to Le Figaro.

Fourniret died in 2021 before he could stand trial for the murder of 20-year-old Joanna Parrish, whose body was located in 1990.

In 2023, Olivier was charged with complicity in Parrish’s murder. She will stand trial in November, according to the BBC. Olivier was also recently charged with complicity in the kidnap, rape and murder of 18-year-old Marie-Angele Domece in 1988 and the kidnap of nine-year-old Estelle Mouzin in 2003, according another BBC story.

As of this story’s publication, Olivier is 73 years old. She is currently serving her prison sentence in France.

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil is now streaming on Netflix.

Main Image: Monique Olivier and Michel Fourniret pictured in Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil courtesy of Netflix