More in Movie News
-
Movie News
How Much of Amazon’s Them Is Based on a True Story?
Them, the new Amazon Prime horror series about suburban racism, begins with some truthful background: “Between 1916...
-
Movie News
Rebel’s Ariela Barer Hopes Erin Brockovich-Inspired Drama Ignites New Activists
Ariela Barer stars in Krista Vernoff’s new ABC legal drama Rebel as Ziggy, the feisty teenage...
-
Movie News
This Is a Robbery: What to Know About Self-Professed Art Thief Myles Connor Jr.
“It depends on who you ask, but in general I’m known as an art thief,” Myles...
-
Movie News
‘Why Is Armie Trending?’: Crisis Director Details the Film’s Armie Hammer Crisis
Nicholas Jarecki says he had been getting lots of good news about his latest film, Crisis,...
-
Movie News
Who Is Richard Abath, Security Guard During Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Heist?
Richard Abath was one of two security guards on duty the night of the infamous Isabella...
-
Movie News
We Set Out to Make Drought — We Got a Hurricane
Megan Petersen and Hannah Black are the creators-directors-producers of Drought, which was just released on Prime Video....
-
Movie News
Concrete Cowboy Put a Horse Inside a House — Here’s How They Did It
Concrete Cowboy was filmed in the very Fletcher Street neighborhood in Philadelphia where the story starring...
-
Movie News
Did ‘White Boy’ Rick Wershe Jr. Ever Get Released From Prison?
Rick Wershe Jr., formerly known as “White Boy Rick,” rose to fame in the 1980s as...
-
Movie News
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and HBO’s Doomed Confederate Are Linked by a Great Writer
The Falcon and the Winter Solider is widely loved not just for its buddy-cop spin on...
-
Movie News
Ken Burns: Things I’ve Learned as a MoviemakerBy Ken Burns
This fall marks the 40th anniversary of Ken Burns’ first documentary, Brooklyn Bridge. In the decades...
-
Movie News
Here’s What the Real Herman Knippenberg Thinks of The Serpent
Herman Knippenberg, the Dutch diplomat who went out of his way to investigate murders committed by...
-
Movie News
People Are Going Bonkers Over Loki’s Quirky New Buddy in Disney+ Trailer
Marvel Studios and Disney+ released the official trailer for the new Loki series on Monday, and...
-
Movie News
Ken Burns Rejects ‘Toxic Cesspool’ of the Internet: ‘We’re Interested in Deep Dives’
Ken Burns is well aware that the subject of his latest documentary, Hemingway, would be judged...
-
Movie News
The Serpent: Where Is the Real Life Marie-Andree Leclerc Now?
Marie-Andrée Leclerc was the girlfriend of notorious convicted murderer Charles Sobhraj, also known as “the Bikini...
-
Movie News
The Serpent Made Up One Character Who Didn’t Exist in Real Life
BBC One’s The Serpent drama series, based on the true story of convicted killer Charles Sobhraj, is...
-
Movie News
Godzilla vs. Kong Director Wants His Face/Off Sequel to Feel ‘Like a Lost John Woo Film’
Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will go from a face-off between monsters to a face-off...
-
Movie News
Inside Cypress Cove, the Nude Resort Featured in Netflix’s Worn Stories
Dan Whicker knew that he wanted to be a nudist after he saw an old man...
-
Movie News
David Fincher: ‘Perfectionism Is a Term That’s Thrown About Mostly by People Who Are Lazy’
David Fincher is famous for his supposed obsession with perfection: He’s known for doing dozens of...
-
Movie News
NFMLA Celebrates Black Cinema and the Human Spirit Through Stories of Community and Inspiration
An ambitious fisherman encounters a mermaid-like water spirit. A man escapes pre-Civil War slavery to live...
-
Movie News
8 Little-Known Facts About Princess Margaret From Elizabeth and Margaret: Love and Loyalty
Elizabeth and Margaret: Love and Loyalty, a 2020 documentary about the real relationship the Queen had...
Comments