Connect with us

Movie News: Minnesota Freedom; Corporations Embrace Black Lives Matter; Jane Fonda’s White Privilege Primer

Movie News: Minnesota Freedom; Corporations Embrace Black Lives Matter; Jane Fonda’s White Privilege Primer

Jane Fonda Whitey's on the Moon

Movie News
Avatar
Published on

In today’s movie news: How Hollywood is supporting peaceful demonstrators, and you can too; corporations embrace Black Lives Matter; and Jane Fonda gives a primer on white privilege.

Minnesota Freedom Fund: Variety notes that Hollywood stars including Don Cheadle, Seth Rogen, Steve Carell and the Safdie Brothers are raising money for the Minnesota Freedom Fund and/or matching others’ donations. The fund supports and bails out people jailed for demonstrating for justice for George Floyd. You can give here. I also think Colin Kaepernick’s charity is doing important work.

Black Lives Matter: Disney, ViacomCBS, Warner Bros., A24, Lionsgate, BET, FX Networks, Fox Entertainment, AMC, and the Academy of Motions Pictures have all issued statements agreeing that Black Lives Matter. Here’s Variety‘s story.

Jane Fonda: After CNN’s Don Lemon accused celebrities of “sitting in your mansions and doing nothing,” Jane Fonda, a supporter of the Black Panthers since way back in the early 1970s, went on his show to talk about white privilege. “Because we’re white, we have had privilege,” Fonda said. “Even the poorest of us have had privilege. And we need to recognize that, and we have to understand what it is that keeps racism in place — the policies, redlining, banking policies, mortgage policies. All of the things that are really making it very, very difficult for black people to lift themselves up. The policies have to be changed, and then white people have to understand the history that has led to this and we have to try to change within ourselves.” (If you’re about to say “but Hanoi Jane!” please read this.)

Congratulations Elon Musk On the SpaceX launch this weekend:

Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Movie News

Latest

Blackout Tuesday

Movie News

Movie News: Today is Blackout Tuesday
By June 2, 2020
What is the Snyder Cut

Movie News

What We Want From the Justice League Snyder Cut (Podcast)
By June 1, 2020

Instagram

Moviemaking

Skin Deep: The Battle Over Morgellons Documentary vs. Reality TV Morgellons Disease Docs v. Reality TV

Directing

Skin Deep: The Battle Over Morgellons Director Pi Ware on Documentary vs. Reality TV
By May 14, 2020
Deon Taylor

Articles - Screenwriting

Hollywood Told Me No, So I Told Myself Yes — By Deon Taylor
By April 24, 2020

Comments

RSS MovieMaker RSS

To Top