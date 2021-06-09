Mike Myers’ Comeback; Enter Sandman; Soderbergh’s ’50s Thriller

Mike Myers recruits Keegan-Michael Key and more for his comeback series; Neil Gaiman takes us to the Sandman set; Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro and more star in Steven Soderbergh’s 1950s thriller No Sudden Move; one of CNN’s star reporters makes two mistakes.

Mike Myers’ New Castmates: The Wayne’s World star has added six actors to the cast of his new Netflix series The Pentaverate, in which he himself will play seven characters, Variety reports. His new castmates are Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders and and Lydia West. The six-episode show is about “five men have been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347,” according to Variety.

Zola: The latest Hollywood Reporter cover story explains the wild origins of Zola, an “absurdist thriller” about strippers on a road trip inspired by A’Ziah “Zola” Wells King, who detailed her experience in a viral Twitter thread. The film, directed by Janicza Bravo and starring Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun and Colman Domingo, is out July 30.

Enter Sandman: Neil Gaiman, creator of the dark, ethereal Sandman comic book series about “the place that we go when we close our eyes at night,” narrates this behind-the-scenes featurette about Netflix’s upcoming adaptation. It’s worth it for the sets, which are “like walking around inside your own dream,” says Gaiman.

No Sudden Move: Here’s the new trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s 1950s-set drama starring Don Cheadle as a babysitter. Doesn’t that sound nice! Oh wait: Apparently he uses a gun to babysit. But seriously, folks, this looks fantastic and will be on HBO Max July 1, after its Tribeca premiere.