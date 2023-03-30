Michelle Rodriguez predicts that fans might feel “so cheated” by the ending of Fast X, the penultimate film in the Fast and Furious franchise.

But she also expects fans to feel “gratified” by the ending and excited for the final installment to follow.

Discussing “the beginning of the end of the saga” with Vanity Fair, Rodriguez hinted about how she thinks fans will react to the end of the movie. But don’t worry — she didn’t actually spoil any plot details.

Here’s what Michelle Rodriguez has to say about the ending of Fast X

“I think that people are going to be shocked at how we end this first movie. Because it is not really an ending,” Rodriguez said. “But it’s also like, ‘You can’t do this to us. We’re your die-hard fans, you can’t do this to us!’ You’re going to feel so cheated in a way, but then so gratified and excited about what’s to come.”

She declined to share any actual specifics about the ending, though.

“I can’t divulge more than that,” she said, “but get ready for a shocker. After 23 years of shooting these things, it’s really tough at this stage to shock me, and they got me good.”

Arriving in U.S. theaters on May 19, Fast X finds Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family the target of Dante (Jason Momoa), who has spent 12 years planning his revenge on Dom for taking out his father, drug kingpin Hernan Reyes, in 2011’s Fast Five.

Directed by Louis Leterrier (Clash of the Titans, The Incredible Hulk), Fast X also features an epic hand-to-hand battle between Letty Ortiz (Rodriguez) and Cipher (Charlize Theron). Other cast members include Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, John Cena, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, and Cardi B.

Main Image: Michelle Rodriguez in Fast X. Photo Credit: Universal Pictures.