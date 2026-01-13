The Oscar-qualifying RiverRun International Film Festival has named filmmaker and Slamdance veteran Michael C. Morin as its new executive director. He promises to help the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based festival to grow “boldly and vibrantly in the years ahead.”

The appintment, effective last month, came after a national search for a successor to Rob Davis, who retired as RiverRun’s executive director at the end of 2024. Morin was a key figure at Slamdance, producing eight editions and overseeing its relocation from Park City to Los Angeles. He also oversaw new revenue streams including Slamdance Channel VOD.

Morin has also produced, coordinated, and managed more than 25 productions, including films, TV shows and music videos. Morin also recently wrote This Time Each Year, Hallmark’s first Christmas movie centered on a character who struggles with alcoholism.



Earlier in his career he worked as David O. Russell’s executive and writing assistant, contributing to The Fighter and Silver Linings Playbook.



“We’re thrilled Michael is joining us as executive director,” said Denise Gunter, Chair of RiverRun’s board. “Michael’s film festival experience is deep and varied, and we believe that he is the right person to lead RiverRun forward.



“Michael is building on a strong foundation established by Dale Pollock, who brought RiverRun to Winston-Salem, our previous executive directors, our outstanding staff and volunteers, and our dedicated board,” Gunter added.



“What draws me most to RiverRun is its deep community involvement and commitment to education. Throughout my career, I’ve prioritized inclusive programming, industry engagement, and artist-first principles—strengthening local ties while maintaining a global reach,” Morin said. “My experience managing multi-format festivals, supervising diverse staff and volunteers, and launching long-term sponsor relationships would translate seamlessly into RiverRun’s collaborative ecosystem.”

He added: “My belief in the power of film as a catalyst for social understanding and creative innovation guides everything I do. … Regional festivals like RiverRun are uniquely positioned to inspire dialogue, foster inclusivity, and strengthen the communities they serve. With deep industry experience and a genuine passion for building transformative artistic spaces, I’m committed to working collaboratively across the region to ensure RiverRun grows boldly and vibrantly in the years ahead.”

The next RiverRun will be held April 17–25. Founded in 1998, RiverRun showcases new films from established and emerging filmmakers around the world, offering narrative, documentary, short, student, and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition.

Main image: Michael C. Morin. Courtesy of RiverRun.