Michael B. Jordan is in absolute awe of the hard work and dedication that actor Jonathan Majors put into his performance in Jordan’s directorial debut, Creed III.

Majors stands beside Jordan in Creed III as Damian Anderson, an ex-con and former boxing prodigy. Majors first broke onto the Hollywood scene in 2019’s The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

What sets Jonathan Majors apart

Something about Majors that continues to impress Jordan is his work ethic — the internet was ablaze for a week after Creed III set photos revealed his ripped physique as Damian Anderson.

“Having a guy that’s willing to put in the time and the work to physically dedicate himself to a role and a character, to show up and put himself through that type of torture… Yeah, that boy was a workhorse,” Jordan told MovieMaker in our Winter 2023 Cover Story by Trey Williams.

At times, the director would lose himself watching Majors work.

“Some scenes I was like, ‘Oh, shit, that’s right, I gotta shoot my side,’” Jordan jokes. “I just wanted to shoot everybody like they were number one on a call sheet.

“It’s a beautiful thing to be able to witness this man with his hard work and dedication to his craft and his talent getting his flowers, because it doesn’t always happen like that. He’s having his moment, and I hope this moment is as long as humanly possible. To play a small part in that and be a part of his journey as I’ve gotten to know him and grow to have a relationship and a friendship and a brotherhood with him, I want nothing but the best for this man.”

What is Majors up to next?

Right now, Majors is getting nothing but the best. In November, he starred alongside Top Gun: Maverick actor Glen Powell in the Korean War drama Devotion. In January, he got all of Sundance talking about his turn as aspiring bodybuilder Killian Maddox in Elijah Bynum’s Magazine Dreams, which made its world premiere at the Park City, Utah festival. February brought Majors’ biggest film to date, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and March marks the release of Creed III.

So yes, it worked out very well for Majors that his physical training suited both his role in Creed III and Quantumania — but he would have jumped at the chance to work with Jordan for pretty much any reason.

“In our chat, it was so clear to me that this brother was one, ready, and two, had a vision that was going to not just move this franchise forward, but move the culture forward. And I just felt: How can I help?” Majors says. “He was so vulnerable about his ambition, and the way he approached me was just so open-hearted. He told me the premise of it, but I wasn’t listening to that. I was just feeling him out and trying to figure out if this was something that he could actually accomplish.

“And quite early on in our conversations, it became clear to me that he was going to transcend what a directorial debut looks like.”

A version of this story originally appeared in the Winter 2023 Print Edition of MovieMaker Magazine.

Main Image: Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis Creed and Jonathan Majors as Damian Anderson in CREED III, A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Photo credit: Eli Ade © 2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.

