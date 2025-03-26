After more than 25 years, a sequel to Rounders may be in the works. Matt Damon, who starred as protagonist Mike McDermott, is hopeful for a continuation of the story as are many of those who worked on the film. Damon said he’s talked to the original writers, and there’s much potential for interesting material, which they’ve been toying around with for almost a decade.

Rounders may not have been a smash hit at the box office in 1998, but it’s cemented itself as a cult classic over the years. Critics may have given it mixed reviews, but among the poker elite, it’s a classic must-watch. Many regard it as the best poker movie ever made, and some credit it as the reason they started dabbling in the professional landscape. Rounders helped lay the foundation for the poker boom in the early 2000s, but so much has changed since then with the growth of technology and shifting regulations. Should a sequel be in the works, it may look much different than the underground club scene depicted in the original.

The impact of Rounders

Poker in film hasn’t always had the best reputation in the eyes of poker players. Dramatic depictions often trump realistic gameplay, which some may see as a poor representation of the game that affects the viewing experience. Rounders was one of the first films to accurately portray high-stakes poker’s tension and energy.

It balanced the right amount of cinematic flair without sacrificing the grounded details. It also helped that writer Brian Koppelman had much experience in the underground poker scene and often played in clubs, which helped create the setting for the movie. As such, the film became a hit with many professional poker players. It also inspired many to take up the game professionally, with many of those players reaching success. Hevad Khan, Gavin Griffin, and Dutch Boyd were drawn to the game thanks to the film’s impact. It also came out when online poker was just beginning to gain traction, allowing aspiring pros to test their skills after watching the movie.

Parallels with reality

To ensure a realistic depiction of poker for Rounders, Matt Damon spent some time playing the game and sharpening his skills. He watched and learned from poker pros like Phil Hellmuth and Johnny Chan; the latter even makes a cameo in the movie. He and co-star Edward Norton even entered the 1998 World Series of Poker (WSOP), where Damon got to play against poker legend Doyle Brunson.

Even after Rounders, he still played some poker, mostly to raise money for charity. In 2020, he participated in an online poker tournament for Feeding America, hosted by leading US poker site ACR Poker. The platform is known for its fair and secure features, exciting tourneys, numerous promos, and prolific roster of Team Pros. He was one of the many celebrities who joined, facing off against top players in the game.

Damon isn’t the only one in Hollywood who has poker experience. Actor Ben Affleck, his longtime friend and collaborator, was another player in the charity tournament, and he’s known for being a skilled poker player, having participated in various WSOP tournaments. Tobey Maguire also frequently shows up for poker events and is a top name among the stars who can play poker. Other names, such as Byan Cranston, Sarah Silverman, and even athlete Tom Brady, were part of the Feeding America tournament. Seeing many famous figures playing poker showcased how the game has significantly evolved and gained visibility, something Rounders helped contribute to with its lasting impact over the years.

What would a sequel look like?

While there are no official plans to make a Rounders sequel yet, there are many intriguing angles the film can take. Technology has evolved rapidly over the years since it came out, potentially setting the stage for a more modern take on the game. A look at how the characters are doing in the present day can showcase how poker has shifted from underground clubs to becoming a massive cultural phenomenon aided by the rise of TV, the internet, social media, streaming, and more. It can also focus on the drama and extravagance of poker as a game for elites, similar to another cult-classic poker movie like Molly”s Game , which centered on the real-life poker empire that involved celebrities, athletes, and business tycoons. There’s a lot of material for the writers to work with, but only time will tell if the sequel will be green-lit.

