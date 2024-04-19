Mamie Gummer and Catherine Curtin have joined the cast of “In The Pocket”, an upcoming short film from writer-director Julie Cavaliere and producer Simon TaufiQue from Cavaliere’s Very Cavaliere Productions banner, MovieMaker has learned exclusively.

Gummer — known for True Detective, The Good Wife, John Adams and The End of the Tour — will play the part of Gaila, a tap dancer and new mother struggling with postpartum depression.

Curtin — known for Orange Is the New Black, Stranger Things, Homeland and Insecure — will have a supporting role alongside comedian Jay Jurden, known for Jon Stewart’s The Problem with Jon Stewart.

Mamie Gummer and Catherine Curtin Join ‘In The Pocket’

“In the Pocket” follows Gaila (Mamie Gummer), an aging tap dancer who leaves the life of the chorus behind to embrace being a single mother to her 4 month old baby. Only problem — instead of the floral crowns and Montessori shelves of her Pinterest board dreams, motherhood greets her with bleeding nipples, mounting bills, and the fog of postpartum depression. Without a family to lean on, the funds for childcare, and a friend group whose own issues only push her deeper into isolation, Gaila is forced to confront her new identity when an opportunity to finally take center stage calls.

Also Read: 10 Quentin Tarantino Projects That Could Replace The Movie Critic as His Next Film

“Working with this cast on such a personal project is a dream,” Cavaliere said. “Mamie, Cathy, Jay, and the entire ensemble are not only funny but deeply honest and collaborative, making the story what it is: an honest, quirky, and intimate reckoning with modern-day Motherhood and the isolating experience of postpartum.”

Julie Cavaliere is a writer, director, producer, and actor whose work has been featured in The Guardian, Funny or Die, CollegeHumor, and Elizabeth Banks’ WhoHaHa. She began her career studying at the Actors Studio Drama School and Upright Citizens Brigade and later joined Columbia University’s Television Writing Intensive program. She serves as writer, producer and director on the Meta produced anthology series, Reimagined. Her directorial debut, Reimagined Volume I: Nyssa, premiered in competition at The Venice International Film Festival, with subsequent installments in the series having played at Tribeca and SXSW.

She started Very Cavaliere Productions in 2019 as a full-service, independent production company. that works on film, television, scripted podcasts and XR. Her goal through the production banner is to collaborate with forward-thinking industry leaders in order to develop complex stories centered around the human experience from unique, often overlooked points of view.

Main Image: Mamie Gummer (courtesy of Brigitte Lacombe), Catherine Curtin (courtesy of Gregory Nanamura)