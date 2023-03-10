Andy Serkis, the actor who lent his voice and likeness to the character Gollum in the original Lord of the Rings movies, would be willing to jump back into the franchise based on the beloved books by J.R.R. Tolkien — as long as it’s Peter Jackson in the director’s chair.

News broke a few weeks ago that Warner Bros. is planning to make new Lord of the Rings movies. But little is known about what they will entail — and who will direct them. If Jackson does indeed return, perhaps Serkis will as well, but we can’t say for sure yet.

What did Andy Serkis say about Lord of the Rings?

Serkis gushed about his love for Peter Jackson and said he would “jump at the chance” to reunite with him for a project about Middle-earth in a recent interview on BroBible’s Post-Credit Podcast.

“Look, Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens are sort of a second family that I have become part of and have gone on to make so many films with,” Serkis said. “And let me tell you, they are the best and most incredible people to work with. I think that there are so many other potential Middle-earth projects which could come about, and if they’re doing them, I would, of course, jump at the chance to have that relationship rekindled.”

“Middle-earth has never left me,” he added.

Walsh and Boyens co-wrote the screenplays of the original Lord of the Rings movies alongside Jackson as director, and the trio is also behind The Hobbit movies. The trio told Variety in a statement last month that Warner Bros. “have kept us in the loop every step of the way” about the new movies, and that they “look forward to speaking with them further to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward.”

Does this all mean that perhaps other actors from the original LOTR might also return? Again, nothing is confirmed — but right now, the possibilities are endless!

Main Image: Gollum in Lord of the Rings. Photo Credit: New Line Cinema