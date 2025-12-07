This guide zeroes in on three new or relaunched Loonio casinos for 2026, all tied to the Baytree Interactive Group and licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission (KGC), with additional testing from independent labs such as eCOGRA. You’ll meet Spin Galaxy, which migrated to Baytree in 2025, Grizzly’s Quest, a bear-and-honey Canada-first launch, and Spin Palace, a classic name that’s been dragged (nicely) into the modern payments era.

And because there’s no point talking about Loonio casinos without actually unpacking Loonio itself, we’ll also break down what this payment gateway is. From end to end: how deposits and withdrawals really work when you hit the cashier. Plus, seven quick checks to run before you trust a brand-new site with your money, a no-nonsense FAQ on safety, payout speeds and bonuses.

Loonio Casinos for 2026 – At a Glance

Spin Galaxy – Migrated to Baytree in 2025 Grizzly’s Quest – New Canada-first launch May 2025 Spin Palace – Classic brand relaunched in 2025 Gaming Club – Baytree legacy casino with niche games River Belle – Baytree riverboat-themed casino

Overview:

As we head into 2026, a new payment name keeps popping up in Canadian online casinos: Loonio. You’ll often see it sitting next to Interac e-Transfer in the cashier, and, confusingly, some sites write about it as if Loonio is Interac. It isn’t, though, and that difference matters.

Interac is the Canadian bank-to-bank network. Loonio is a fintech payment gateway that plugs into those Interac rails and helps merchants, including online casinos, accept and send money. Think of it as the bridge between your bank and the casino.

Let’s take a closer look at how each of these three Loonio casinos actually performs once you log in and start playing.

Review of the Best New Loonio Casinos for 2026

These 3 new and relaunched Loonio casinos each bring a unique combination of fintech features to the table. That means fast, secure deposits through your online banking login, robust bank-grade security, and curated casino game selections. Let’s study what each does well.

Spin Galaxy Review – Cosmic Relaunch with a Loonio Twist

Spin Galaxy isn’t new as a name, but it went through a soft reboot in 2025 when operations shifted from GM Gaming to Baytree Interactive Limited. In practice, it’s now a Baytree-run property with a cleaner back end and tighter payment set-up, while keeping the familiar brand. As they wrote in the email sent out to all its players: “SpinGalaxy.com is moving home. Different license, same entertainment”.

For Canadian players, that change matters. Baytree is the group behind several long-running brands and holds recognised licences, including those issued by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission. Spin Galaxy sits within that ecosystem and benefits from the same payment rails and compliance framework.

In the cashier you’ll generally see Interac / “Interac by Loonio”, cards and bank transfers, and a couple of e-wallets and e-cheque-style options. Loonio sits on top of Interac e-Transfer, so deposits feel familiar: you confirm the payment through your usual online banking and the funds are typically credited within minutes. Once your account is verified, withdrawals via Loonio can be noticeably faster than old-school e-cheques, often landing the same day, rather than in days.

The games lobby is more curated than some mega-sites. Spin Galaxy leans heavily on Games Global (Microgaming) plus a handful of premium studios, with popular progressives (including the Mega Moolah family), a solid mix of video slots and classic reels, and a live dealer section from established providers.

The interface is clean on both desktop and mobile, with quick filters, search, and a straightforward promotions page. You also get published RTP and payout information, which is a nice transparency signal for a relaunch.

Pros

· Backed by Baytree with KGC oversight

· Interac / Loonio deposits and withdrawals integrated cleanly

· Good mobile experience and clear lobby layout

· Transparent approach to RTP and payouts

Cons

· Smaller game count than the newest 10,000-game lobbies

· Support and live chat can be a touch slow at peak times

Grizzly’s Quest Review – Bear-Themed, Canada-First Loonio Casino

Grizzly’s Quest is a genuinely fresh face, launched in 2025 as a Baytree-operated casino built very much with Canadian players in mind. If you like your casinos with character, this one leans into forests, mountains, bears and honey without feeling like a joke site.

On the compliance side, Grizzly’s Quest operates under a KGC licence and references eCOGRA for testing and dispute resolution. While on the security side, you get the usual modern protections: HTTPS/TLS encryption, a clear privacy policy, and responsible gambling tools that are easy to find. Most watchdog and review sites give it solid safety scores, with the usual caveat: always read the terms yourself, especially around bonuses and withdrawals.

Banking is a strong point. The cashier supports Interac / Loonio, major bank cards, popular e-wallets and a few alternative local methods.

Loonio is positioned as the go-to choice for everyday play. Deposits are credited almost instantly once you authorise the transfer via online banking, and minimums tend to be friendly, often in the C$5–C$20 range. It’s widely billed as a “$5 casino” in style, which suits low-rollers, but the limits go high enough to keep bigger players interested, too.

The lobby mixes Games Global / Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Evolution and a handful of smaller studios. You’ll find feature-rich video slots and branded titles, jackpot games with local and networked prizes and a busy live dealer section covering blackjack, roulette, baccarat and game shows.

Grizzly’s Quest also earns points for its responsible gambling suite, which includes deposit limits, reality checks, cool-off options, and self-exclusion, all of which actually work when tested.

Pros

· New 2025 launch with a strong Canada-first identity

· KGC licence with eCOGRA-backed testing and dispute support

· Loonio for quick Interac-style deposits and practical limits

· Solid responsible gambling tools and 24/7 support

Cons

· Typically focused on the “rest of Canada” market rather than Ontario

· Some bonus terms are on the tight side, so they are worth reading carefully before you opt-in

Spin Palace Review – Classic Brand, Modern Loonio Payments

For long-time Canadian players, Spin Palace is almost a nostalgia hit. It has been part of the Microgaming universe for years, faded into the background when Spin Casino took the spotlight, and then re-emerged in 2025 as a distinct Baytree-backed brand.

Today’s Spin Palace sits on a combination of established licences, including Kahnawake and European regulators, and continues to carry eCOGRA certification for RNG fairness and game testing. That depth of history is a big part of the appeal: it feels like a “heritage” brand that has kept up with the times rather than a pop-up white-label.

Payments are where the modernisation really shows. Spin Palace is now one of Baytree’s flagship Loonio casinos, often mentioned alongside Spin Galaxy and other sister sites in Canadian payment guides. In practice, that means you get Interac / Loonio for deposits and withdrawals in Canadian dollars, plus fast turnaround once verification is complete, with many payouts processed the same day. The banking pages also spell out minimums, maximums and expected time-frames clearly, which makes life a lot easier.

Game-wise, Spin Palace is still quite Games Global-centric, but that isn’t necessarily a drawback. The focus is on tried-and-tested slots, classic table games, and a strong progressive jackpot line-up, with live dealer content filling in the rest. The loyalty and VIP structures are more mature than at brand-new sites, with ongoing promos rather than just a big welcome splash.

The site design feels a little more traditional than ultra-modern, but the mobile version is smooth, and the layout will be instantly familiar if you’ve played at other Baytree brands.

Pros

· Long-running brand with multiple licences and eCOGRA certification

· Deep integration of Loonio / Interac, including fast CAD payouts

· Established loyalty and VIP rewards

· Simple, familiar lobby for Microgaming/Games Global fans

Cons

· Game line-up is more traditional and less “everything under the sun”

· Bonus structures and wagering can vary by region, so always check the small print

What Is Loonio? (And Why It Isn’t Interac)

Loonio is a third-party payment gateway. It sits between your bank account and the casino, using Interac e-Transfer and other banking connections to move money back and forth.

Let’s clarify a few points:

· Loonio is NOT a bank.

· Loonio is NOT the Interac company.

· Loonio is a FINTECH PROVIDER that plugs into Interac rails and other payment infrastructure.

From a player’s perspective, the big advantages are clear. You get a familiar experience, sending money via your online banking or Interac e-Transfer interface. Your banking data stays private because you never hand over credit or debit card numbers to the casino. Deposits clear in seconds, with only occasional security checks adding a few minutes rather than days. And you’re naturally capped by your actual account balance and bank limits, which many players find safer than relying on high card limits.

Loonio isn’t just for iGaming; it’s a secure bank environment used across e-commerce, insurance, and other online services. That broader footprint is one reason many Canadians find it a bit smoother than older niche processors that banks now automatically treat as “gambling only”.

For Canadian gamblers, Loonio makes gambling online straightforward—deposits work through your online banking app without sharing account details with the casino. Players from Rest of Canada (Ontario excluded) can pair Loonio casino payments with generous welcome bonus packages, though Ontario residents should check their licensed operator’s site for available promotions.

So to be clear: Interac is the Canadian payments network, and Loonio is a company that builds payment tools on top of that network. Your casino account sits right in the middle. And your own online banking data is never shared.

How Does Loonio Work at Online Casinos?

Here’s how a typical Loonio deposit plays out at Canadian gambling sites:

1. In the deposit section, pick Interac, Interac e-Transfer or “Interac by Loonio” from the list of CAD payment methods.

2. Enter your deposit amount. Most sites allow a range somewhere from C$10 up to several thousand dollars per transaction, depending on both casino policy and your bank limits.

3. Review the Loonio payment details. You will be taken to a secure page (or an embedded form) that shows the amount, recipient details and any reference you need to include.

4. To confirm your transaction, you log into your own online banking, send an Interac e-Transfer, or follow the on-screen instructions. You’re not opening a Loonio account; you’re using your existing bank set-up to deposit funds.

5. Once the transfer is confirmed, Loonio notifies the casino and your balance is updated. In most cases this is close to instant, but banks and processors can occasionally run extra checks that slow things down.

Withdrawals via Loonio are essentially the reverse. You request a payout to Interac / Loonio, the casino approves it, and Loonio (or an alternative e-transfer gateway) issues the transfer back to your bank. Well-run Loonio casinos often process these within a few hours once your identity is verified and you are not stuck behind a weekend backlog, although this is never guaranteed.

The key thing to remember: Loonio is a payments layer. It can make good casinos feel very smooth; it won’t magically fix a bad one.

7 Tips for Trying New Loonio Casinos

New brands are tempting. They offer fresh bonuses, modern design and newer games. They look the part. But you still need to check a few basics if you want to protect yourself.

If you’re testing a 2025/26 Loonio casino, be sure to run through these checks:

1. Check the actual licence details

Don’t stop at the KGC or MGA logo. Look for “online since” dates, licence numbers and named operators in the footer or terms. Cross-check them with at least one independent review site.

2. Make sure your bank is supported

Loonio works with a wide range of Canadian banks and credit unions, but not every casino has identical coverage. If you bank with a smaller institution, check the cashier first, or ask support before you plan a big session.

3. Start with the minimum deposit

When you’re trying a new site, use the minimum Loonio deposit to check that everything functions as advertised. Once you’ve seen a couple of deposits and a withdrawal go through, you can decide whether it deserves more of your bankroll.

4. Read recent player feedback

Player reviews are only helpful if they’re current. Focus on posts and write-ups from the last 6–12 months, especially if the brand has changed operator or relaunched. A site can improve or deteriorate very quickly.

5. Ask support about Loonio specifically

Before you deposit a meaningful amount, open chat or send an email and ask: “Do you support Loonio / Interac by Loonio for both deposits and withdrawals for my region?” The clarity and confidence of the response tells you a lot.

6. Check for processor switching on cashouts

Some casinos accept Loonio deposits but pay out via a different processor (for example, Gigadat or a slower EFT transfer). That’s not automatically a problem, but it can mean extra checks and longer wait times. Ideally, you want the same method available both ways, or very clear information on how withdrawals are handled.

7. Test the responsible gambling tools early

Set a low deposit limit, trigger a reality check or request a short cool-off. New brands that are serious about player protection will process these requests properly; if they don’t, that’s a red flag before you’ve invested too much time or money.

FAQ: New Loonio Casinos in 2026

Are new Loonio casinos safe?

They can be, but Loonio itself doesn’t make a casino trustworthy. You still need a recognised licence (for example, Kahnawake or a major European regulator), independent testing from a lab such as eCOGRA, a reputable operator behind the scenes, and clean recent feedback on payouts and support.

Spin Galaxy, Grizzly’s Quest and Spin Palace currently tick those boxes, but you should always do your own checks.

Do new Loonio casinos pay out faster?

Loonio is generally faster than traditional e-cheques or manual bank transfers, because it’s designed around online banking and Interac e-Transfer. Many players report same-day withdrawals at the better-run Loonio casinos once verification is done.

That said, the bottleneck is usually the casino’s own approvals team, not the payment gateway. A slow operator using mixed routing for cashouts will still be slow.

Should I trust a casino launched in 2025?

A 2025 launch isn’t a red flag on its own. In fact, both Grizzly’s Quest and the latest iteration of Spin Palace are 2025 stories and are currently well-regarded. What matters is who runs it, how it’s licensed, and how it behaves once you’re a customer.

Treat a new site like a new restaurant: start with something small, see how they handle it, then decide if you want to become a regular.

Do new Loonio casinos offer better bonuses?

Often, yes. Though these do not apply nor can they be advertised to Ontario players, only Rest of Canada. New casinos tend to launch with aggressive welcome offers and reloads to build a player base. You may find that they offer higher match percentages, bigger bonus caps or extra spins or cashback deals. The trade-off is that newer brands have a shorter track record. Always weigh bonus size against long-term reliability and check whether your chosen payment method qualifies for the promo.

Is Loonio the same as Interac e-Transfer?

No. Loonio is a company, Interac is the underlying network. At the casino cashier, you’ll usually see them together “Interac by Loonio” because Loonio is the service that connects the casino to the Interac rails.

Can I claim bonuses with Loonio deposits?

In most Canadian casinos that offer it, Interac / Loonio deposits do qualify for bonuses (Rest of Canada only, Ontario excluded). A few operators exclude certain methods from promotions, but they usually list those explicitly in the terms. If you’re unsure, check the bonus rules or ask for support before you deposit.

Conclusion

Loonio has quickly become one of the more interesting payment options in Canadian online gambling. It keeps the familiar feel of Interac e-Transfer, strips out the need to share card details, and, in combination with a well-run operator, can make deposits and withdrawals feel almost routine.

Treat Loonio as a tool, not a guarantee. Combine it with proper licence checks, fair-play auditing, sensible limits and a cautious first deposit, and new Loonio casinos can be a fast, familiar and relatively low-friction way to play in 2026.

Please gamble responsibly. Rest of Canada only, these sites do not accept US players. For help with addiction, resources are available at GambleAware and ConnexOntario. Be 19+ to play.