Zoë Kravitz might be the single best person on earth to star in Hulu’s High Fidelity, an update of the John Cusack movie of the same name: Her mom, Lisa Bonet, was one of the stars of that film, based on a Nick Hornby novel, also called High Fidelity.

Every week on the Low Key Podcast, Aaron Lanton, Keith Dennie and me talk about pop culture moments we think others may have missed. This week, we talk about whether we’re willing to commit to High Fidelity.

Let’s put it this way: Keith fell for the show on Valentine’s Day, and his feelings are still going strong.

You’ve probably gathered that High Fidelity lends itself to adaptation. The novel, released in 1995, was set in London, and featured a record store owner named Rob, reeling from a breakup. The movie, released in 2000, was set in Chicago and featured a record store owner named Rob (Cusack), reeling from a breakup. And now the show, released this past Valentine’s Day, is set in New York and features a record store owner named Rob, reeling from a breakup.

Except now Rob is a biracial woman, and record stores are more nostalgia dens than thriving Gen X businesses. And unlike the previous Robs, she’s dated both women and men.

But all three Robs love lists, and obsess over their Top 5 worst breakups to figure out what’s wrong with the common denominator in all those relationships: Rob.

Somehow we were so caught up in High Fidelity that we never got into talking about Zoë Kravitz being the next Catwoman, despite our unhealthy obsession with Batman.

High Fidelity is now streaming on Hulu.