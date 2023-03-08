Girls creator Lena Dunham and The Breakfast Club star Molly Ringwald are among several public figures who come out in praise of Judy Blume in the trailer for Judy Blume Forever, a wonderful new documentary about the children’s literary icon.

“Everything I learned about sex or crushes, I learned from Judy,” Ringwald says in the trailer.

“She allowed young women to be as complicated and messy and funny as we are,” says Dunham.

Amazon released the trailer for Judy Blume Forever, directed by Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok, on Wednesday. The doc made it’s world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on April 21. You can watch the trailer above.

Other stars and notable people who are featured in the trailer include PEN15 star Anna Konkle, Emergency Contact author Mary H.K. Choi, Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks author Jason Reynolds, comedian and television host Samantha Bee, An American Marriage author Tayari Jones, and Simon & Schuster children’s book publisher Justin Chanda.

“My daughter said, mother, couldn’t you write a book about teenagers who fall in love and do it, and nobody has to die?” Blume says of her famous book Forever… in the trailer. “I grew up as a good girl with a bad girl lurking inside. So by the time I started to write, I really had lot to get out. I could be fearless in my writing in a way that maybe I wasn’t always in my life.

