In the new trailer for Netflix’s Leave the World Behind, Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke play a couple who thought they were going to have a relaxing weekend at their vacation rental — until the homeowners, played by Mahershala Ali and Myha’la Herrold, show up and tell them about the end of the world.

“In my line of work, you have to understand the patterns that govern the world. That can help you see the future,” Mahershala Ali says in the trailer.

Watch Julia Roberts in the Trailer for Leave the World Behind

Turns out, the U.S. is being targeted by terrifying cyber attacks. And that’s just the beginning of the pandemonium, which includes a plane crash, traffic backed up on the highways as far as the eye can see, and a massive container ship barreling towards shore.

Together, the two couples and their children must come to terms with the impending apocalypse.

Oh, and Kevin Bacon is there, too!

“Haven’t you been picking up on what’s going on out there? We’ve all been deserted,” Bacon’s Doomsday prepper character says in the trailer.

Leave the World Behind is directed by Sam Esmail. The movie is based on the book of the same name by Rumaan Alam. Other cast members include Farrah Mackenzie and Charlie Evans.

Esmail produces the film with Chad Hamilton, Roberts, Marisa Yeres Gill and Lisa Gillan. Barack and Michelle Obama are executive producers alongside Alam, Tonia Davis, Daniel M. Stillman, and Nick Krishnamurthy.

Leave the World Behind arrives in theaters on Nov. 22 and will be streaming on Netflix starting Dec. 8.

Watch the full trailer above.

Main Image: Julia Roberts in Leave the World Behind. Photo credit: Netflix.