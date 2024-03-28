Don’t expect to see Kristen Stewart in a Marvel movie anytime soon — unless Greta Gerwig is directing it.

The Love Lies Bleeding actress got honest about her feelings towards Marvel movies on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on Tuesday.

Kristen Stewart Says She ‘Will Likely Never Do a Marvel Movie’

“I will likely never do a Marvel movie,” Stewart said. “It sounds like a f—ing nightmare, actually.”

Stewart acknowledged that she does like doing “big movies because I like people to watch them when I’m in them,” but when host Amanda Hirsch suggested Stewart could have been a good candidate to play Spider-Man love interest Mary Jane “MJ” Watson in the past, Stewart said “the system would have to change” before she would consider doing a superhero movie in the future.

“You would have to put so much money and so much trust into one person… and it doesn’t happen,” Stewart said.

“And so therefore what ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can’t feel personal at all about it. So likely not. But maybe the world changes, that’s what I’m saying. How could I tell you no when maybe one day,” she added.

There is one director who Stewart would make an exception to her Marvel rule for.

“If Greta Gerwig asked me to do a Marvel movie, then I would do it,” she said.

During another part of the pdocast, Stewart said she got emotional watching Ryan Gosling perform “I’m Just Ken” from Gerwig’s Barbie movie at the Oscars earlier this month.

“I was, for some reason, crying and laughing while watching the Ken thing. It’s emotional, dude, watching Greta watch it. When they did the one cutaway of her and she was just, like, front-row belting and looking at the thing she helped kickstart,” Stewart said.

Though the two have yet to work together, Gerwig has showered praises on Stewart in the past.

“I just love Kristen Stewart. I think she’s like, just really watchable,” Gerwig said in a video interview posted on X, adding that she loved the Twilight movies in which Stewart starred as protagonist Bella Swan.

Separately, Gerwig and Stewart have both been in Woody Allen films, with Stewart doing 2016’s Cafe Society and Gerwig doing 2012’s To Rome With Love. Gerwig is also known for directing 2008’s Nights and Weekends, 2017’s Lady Bird, and 2019’s Little Women, as well as for her acting in 2012’s Frances Ha, White Noise (2022), and Mistress America (2015).

In addition to the hugely popular Twilight franchise, Stewart is also known for other big movies like Snow White and the Huntsman. She acted alongside Jesse Eisenberg in 2009’s Adventureland, 2002’s Panic Room, and the aforementioned Cafe Society. Plus, she played Joan Jett in the 2010 movie The Runaways, andalso starred in other films like The Clouds of SIls Maria (2014) and Still Alice (2014).

Stewart was nominated for the Oscar for best actress for playing Princess Diana in 2021’s Pablo Larraín’s Spencer, and was also recently in David Cronenberg’s 2022 body horror Crimes of the Future opposite Viggo Mortensen. Before Twilight shot her to megastardom, she was in films like Zathura (2005), Into the Wild (2007) and In the Land of Women (2007).

In Stewart’s most recent movie, the romantic thriller Love Lies Bleeding, she plays Lou, a reclusive gym manager who falls in love with a bodybuilder named Jackie (Katy M. O’Brien). But things turn to violence when they get pulled into the inner workings of Lou’s criminal family.

Stewart also has plans to make her directorial debut with Chronology of Water. Based on Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir of the same name about her experience as a swimmer-turned-artist grappling with her sexuality and family trauma, Imogen Poots (Vivarium) will star in the movie, to be produced by Ridley Scott through his Scott Free banner.

In January, Stewart told Variety that she wouldn’t make another movie until she secures the funding she needs to make Chronology of Water.

“I’m going to make this movie before I ever work for someone else,” she said. “Yeah, I will quit the fucking business. I won’t make a-fucking-nother movie until I make this movie. I will tell you that, for sure. I think that will get things going.”

Main Image: Kristen Stewart at Berlinale in 2023 via Wikimedia Commons