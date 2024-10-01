Warner Bros. has released the trailer for Juror #2, a murder trial drama directed by 94-year-old Clint Eastwood starring Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette.

The film follows family man Justin Kemp (Hoult) who, while serving as a juror in a high profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma: he might have caused the death of the victim. He must choose between turning himself in and convicting an innocent man.

Toni Collette (Hereditary) plays the prosecutor trying to convict the man she believes killed a young woman named Kendall Carter. The film also stars J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Chris Messina (Air, Based on a True Story), Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent), Zoey Deutch (The Politician, Zombieland: Double Tap), Cedric Yarbrough (Unfrosted), Leslie Bibb (Palm Royale, Tag), and Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor, 24), Amy Aquino (Bosch) and Adrienne C. Moore (Orange Is the New Black).

“It was last October. It was raining and I hit something. I got out of the car and I looked around. I checked, I didn’t see anything. I figured it was a deer that ran off,” Hoult’s character says in the trailer as he explains his guilty conscience to Kiefer Sutherland’s character.

“What are you telling me?” Sutherland asks.

“Maybe I didn’t hit a deer,” Hoult replies.

More About Juror #2 Trailer From Clint Eastwood

The screenplay was written by Jonathan Abrams (Escape Plan). Eastwood produces alongside Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Adam Goodman and Matt Skiena, with executive producers David M. Bernstein, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, and Jeremy Bell.

The film’s creative team includes many of Eastwood’s frequent collaborators, like director of photography Yves Bélanger, production designer Ron Reiss, editors Joel Cox and David Cox, costume designer Deborah Hopper, and Mark Mancina who wrote the film’s original score.

Juror #2 will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, another one of Eastwood’s longtime collaborators, and it will have a limited release in select theaters in North America beginning on Nov. 1.

Clint Eastwood has had a long and storied career. He first rose to prominence as an actor in the Rawhide Western TV show beginning 1959, and went on to star in The Dollars Trilogy of spaghetti Westerns as The Man With No Name in the mid-1960s. In the 1970s and 1980s, he starred as cop Harry Callahan in the Dirty Harry franchise.

Eastwood also famously entered politics. In 1986, he was elected the mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

He began directing in the early 1970s, and has now directed dozens of films including The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976), Pale Rider (1985), White Hunter Black Heart (1990), and the Western The Unforgiven (1992), which he also starred in and which earned four Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director for Eastwood.

He also directed and starred in The Bridges of Madison County (1995), Gran Torino (2008), Million Dollar Baby (2004), The Mule (2018), and most recently Cry Macho (2021), which was less-well received than his other films.

His other directing credits include Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (1997), Invictus (2009), J. Edgar (2011), American Sniper (2014), Sully (2016), and Richard Jewell (2019).

At age 94, Eastwood is one of Hollywood’s oldest working directors. If he were to be nominated for an Oscar for Juror #2, he could break the late Christopher Plummer’s record for oldest Academy Award nominee at age 88, and Martin Scorsese’s record for oldest best director nominee at age 81. If Eastwood were to win an Oscar, he would break Anthony Hopkins’ record for oldest Oscar winner at age 83.

You can watch the trailer here.

Main Image: Nicholas Hoult and Clint Eastwood photographed by Claire Folger courtesy of Warner Bros.