Seth Rogen released the Joy Ride trailer on Friday, promoting the hilarious new comedy he produced — and it’s full of cocaine and Stephanie Hsu impersonating a K-Pop star.

Directed by Adele Lim, the movie follows a group of four Asian-American who go to China in the hopes of finding one of their birth mothers — but soon discover the truth of what it means to love who you are. That is, after experiencing several hilarious, Hangover-esque shenanigans on the way to completing their quest, from losing their passports to encountering a surprise drug dealer.

In addition to Hsu, who recently starred in the best-picture-winning film Everything Everywhere All at Once, the cast of Joy Ride also includes Ashley Park (Emily in Paris), David Denman (Mare of Easttown), Annie Mumolo (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar), Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians), Sherry Cola, and Debbie Fan.



Seth Rogen had an adorable Instagram snafu when he tried to post the Joy Ride trailer

And it only took Rogen two attempts to post the trailer on his Instagram account.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of bringing this wild R rated comedy to the world. Enjoy the trailer for JOY RIDE! Coming to theaters July 7th,” Rogen wrote in his first Instagram post with the trailer. Then, he edited the caption to add the following, adorably self-deprecating disclaimer: “( i fucked up and the trailer cuts off! I also posted the whole trailer. I’m an idiot).”

Indeed, his first post only shows about half of the trailer before it gets cut off, but Rogen remedied it with a second post featuring the full trailer, which you can watch above.

In the caption of the second post, he wrote another endearing caption: “Enjoy the full trailer for the amazing R-rated comedy JOY RIDE! In theaters July 7th! I’m bad at social media!”

Honestly? Adorable.

Main Image: Ashley Park in Joy Ride. Photo Credit: Lionsgate.