The next Jordan Peele movie will be released on December 25, 2024, three days after James Cameron’s third Avatar film.

Peele’s latest will again come from Universal, which also released Peele’s Get Out, Us and Nope. It will compete for Christmas audiences who will also feel the lure of the Na’vi as James Cameron returns for another Avatar installment.

The second film in the series, Avatar: The Way of Water, is currently the third-highest grossing film ever, behind only Avengers: Endgame and the original Avatar.

What Is the New Jordan Peele Movie About?

As is typical of a Jordan Peele release, there’s no word on what the new film will be about. We also don’t know who will star. But if he continues his pattern, he’ll take a traditional genre — like the slasher film in Us or the UFO movie in Nope — and wonderfully distort it into a meditation on the way we live today.

Whatever he does will be a spectacle: Peele has been one of the key players in ushering in the current era of horror and genre respectability, and is one of the few directors — like Quentin Tarantino — who can lure in audiences based solely on his reputation for bold, original films.

Get Out grossed $255.4 million globally, with Us bringing in $256.2 million and Nope drawing $171.2 million. Horror, the genre in which he broke out with Get Out, is also one of the few genres outside of superheroes that are currently a dependable box office draw.

In other Peele news, the latest from his Monkey Paw production banner — which includes many projects he doesn’t write or direct — will arrive Sept. 27, 2024.

Peele gained fame on Mad TV and five seasons of Comedy Central’s Key & Peele, in which he starred with Keegan-Michael Key. The two also starred in the comedy action film Keanu, and in the animated Wendell & Wild.

Two of Peele’s three films so far were collaborations with Daniel Kaluuya, who starred in Get Out and last year’s Nope. In between those films, he won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah.

