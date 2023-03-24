Keanu Reeves opened up about accidents that happened on set during the filming of John Wick: Chapter 4, admitting to accidentally cutting a stunt performer’s head open.

But don’t worry, everyone was okay in the end!

Some minor accidents happened while making John Wick: Chapter 4

“In terms of accidents: I made a mistake once – I cut a gentleman’s head open. So that really f—ing sucked — excuse my language,” Reeves told ComicBook.com.

He also mentioned a minor car accident.

“But other than that – oh, one guy got hit by a car. He was in the car, so he had to go to the hospital, but he was okay,” he added. “You do have to take care, but it’s great that everyone [on set] is watching out for each other.”

Reeves said making an action movie like John Wick can cause some fatigue — but in a good way.

“Well I mean everyone is pretty tired – but it’s the best kind of tired. It’s like you climbed a mountain now you’re resting; like you finished the game and you won,” he said.

But don’t worry — everyone who got injured was okay in the end.

“There’s some bruising and aches and pains, but ‘No humans were harmed in the filming of this motion picture!’” Reeves said.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is directed by Chad Stahelski, who has also directed the other 3 films in the franchise. Shay Hatten, Michael Finch, and franchise creator Derek Kolstad share writing credits on John Wick: Chapter 4.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now in theaters.

Main Image: Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4. Photo Credit: Lionsgate Films.